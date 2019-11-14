SEK/EUR: Upside To 0.095 Predicted

The Swedish krona has been rising as the euro comes to be perceived as a more risky currency.

The SEK/EUR has been rising significantly since the beginning of this month.

Source: investing.com

As I argued in a previous article, a significant driver behind the rise in the Swedish krona has been the fact that the Riksbank is raising rates at a time when other central banks around the world are lowering them – including the ECB.

In terms of the euro, the currency has been seeing downward pressure for a number of reasons. For one, strong employment figures in the United States have been keeping the dollar strong, and zero rates on the euro have made the currency less appealing from an investing standpoint.

While former ECB president Draghi has now left office, his legacy of quantitative easing still remains, and rates are not expected to rise until 2022 at the earliest. Moreover, with yields on Italian debt now higher than that of Greece for the first time since 2008, the euro is being perceived as somewhat of a more risky currency at this point in time, and has been heading lower as a result.

As an example, the yield on 10-year government bonds for the euro area as a whole stands at 0.14%, while it is 0.07% for Sweden. In this regard, the Swedish krona looks to be quite an attractive currency for investors who are looking for exposure to Europe – but do not want exposure to risks inherent with high-debt countries such as Italy.

Moreover, Sweden has been leading the way in lifting Europe’s LRE (listed real estate) market, with growth of 10.9% compared to 3% for developed Europe overall. This is a sign that demand for the Swedish krona is rising, and should this trend continue, I expect that we will see further appreciation in the SEK.

Source: investing.com

To conclude, I expect the SEK/EUR to rise from here. Particularly, I expect that the SEK/EUR could rise to the prior July resistance level of 0.095 by the end of Q1 2020, if current growth trends continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.