Stocks As Risky As Ever

You and Mr. Spock have little in common when it comes to investing.

The Rally

In late December of 2018, I surmised that the market was quite oversold and that a Christmas rally was in the offing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) made an intraday low on December 26th. The chart below shows the market's progress (weekly) since that low.

What struck me recently is how the DJIA and the Dow Jones Utilities Average (DJUA), which normally have close correlation, have decoupled since about October 24th. The DJIA has continued to climb, and to new highs at that, while the DJUA has fallen. One could argue the decoupling started even earlier, around October 4th.

On October 2nd, I received a short-term bearish signal in the DJUA, though the same could not be said about the DJIA. The DJUA's bearish signal has remained in place. This is not to suggest that there aren't periods where momentum divergence between the indices is evident. What struck me about this event are the strength and breadth of the divergence. Using this basic correlative approach, it would appear the DJIA rally is nearing its end.

Record Complacency

The Volatility Index or VIX provides the market's outlook for the ensuing 30-day volatility, where volatility is a measure of statistical dispersion or scatter. The VIX is also known as the market's fear index. By any historical measure, the VIX is near lows. While the VIX has certainly been lower than current values, persistently low periods of volatility precede higher volatility. In these equity markets, higher volatility is correlated with market declines.

The complacency manifests not just from the VIX value, but the number of investors/traders who are convinced that it will get even lower. Recently, Large Speculators were a net short 187,000+ in the futures markets. This signifies bets that the VIX will continue to head south. While not a precise timing tool, Large Speculator positions tend to foreshadow opposite moves. In this case, we can expect the VIX to increase in value and with it, a decline in equity prices.

FOMO and Melt-up

Escaping Oz: Navigating the crisis contrasts the behavior of humans purchasing financial assets versus consumer goods. I use the term, "humans," since I referred to the Vulcan character from Star Trek, Mr. Spock, in the book. I asserted that investors believe their thought processes are like Mr. Spock when it comes to financial assets - supremely logical. The behavior is quite the opposite. Humans are emotional about investing in financial assets and later build justification for their actions.

(Image courtesy of Pixabay - user:skeeze)

This is the reason a company with a dubious business model like WeWork could be valued at $50 billion earlier this year. Keep in mind, such valuations come after the dot-com bubble and the events of 2008. Such valuations are consistent with how humans behave with respect to financial assets.

Imagine for a moment, filet mignon costing $2/lb. Where do I line up for that deal? Many humans would gladly pay this. Imagine the price climbing to $200/lb. I suspect the elasticity of the supply/demand for that steak would reflect far fewer humans chasing that steer. Mr. Spock would be proud of our behavior towards consumer goods pricing.

Recent financial news headlines mentioned the "melt-up," which is a sudden and dramatic rise in prices lacking long-term justification. The humans chasing that move are plagued with the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO). Perversely, it's the opposite of a Black Friday sale where shoppers are lined up outside of Walmart (WMT), or in front of their computer, in the case of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), waiting for deep discounts on consumer goods. You might find Mr. Spock next to you on the Amazon home page. You would not seem him chasing financial asset melt-ups.

An expression of FOMO, similar to the VIX example earlier, is illustrated with the number of investors in puts versus calls in the equity option markets. When the ratio of puts to calls is low, it portends a high in equities. While the ratio has been historically lower than it's been recently, the last time it was this low was near the top in September 2018, which ushered in a fall until Christmas Day.

Other Notes

There are a number of other measures that portend a near-term market top. These might be considered more "fundamental" than the technical analyses above.

The economy is clearly slowing in the US and abroad.

Earnings are under stress, making it increasingly difficult to justify valuations. Earnings growth has decreased since Q3 of 2018. This was predictable due to the short-term bump from tax breaks.

The Conference Board reports that CEO confidence is plunging.

Due to political news out of Washington, D.C., one of the biggest financial news stories of the year - not the China trade deal - has been seriously under-reported. I refer to the recent and massive Fed intervention in the repo market. The Fed went to great lengths to dismiss this involvement as another round of Quantitative Easing (QE). Call it what you want, this is a significant and abnormal event.

Political vitriol continues. Whatever your political persuasion, an unstable political, and social climate for that matter, does not promote the harmony needed to sustain bull markets.

Investor Actions

A trade that has the capability of producing outsized gains with a falling market is to bet on increased volatility. This would involve playing the long side of the VIX either through Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) or options on those ETFs. There are a number of ETFs falling into this category including ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY).

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.