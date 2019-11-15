Cardlytics: Growth Rates Set To Decelerate Materially

It’s been a busy year in the IPO space, with nearly $40 billion raised as of the end of September. Despite this massive appetite for new issues, the performance has been lackluster across the board. Many of the more prominent IPOs like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Chewy (CHWY), and Pinterest (PINS) are trading well below the prices of their offerings, with some off as much as 40%. Fortunately, there are some bright spots, and one of them is Cardlytics (CDLX). The company went public last year and was unable to gain much traction, finishing 2018 relatively flat. However, 2019 has been a different story. The company is up 400% for the year on the back of accelerating sales growth, and over up 40% this week alone. While the company’s growth metrics certainly position the stock for long-term growth, this recent rally has left the stock very extended short-term. I see this as an opportune time to book some profits, with the stock now trading for 75x FY-2021 earnings estimates.

(Source: Bloomberg.com)

Cardlytics reported its Q3 2019 earnings on Wednesday and came in well above estimates. Sales growth accelerated well above the company's mid-single-digit average growth rate, with sales clocking in at $56.4 million, up 66% year over year. These strong results have prompted the company to raise its full-year revenue guidance from $196 to $200 million, up from $180 to $190 million previously. Growth was driven by a massive jump in monthly average users at financial institutions [FI MAUs], with FI MAUs up to 128.3 million at the end of Q3. This is a sequential increase of 7% since the end of Q2 2018, and growth of 116% since Q3 2018's 59.3 million figure. Most of this growth was related to the Chase roll-out (JPM) earlier this year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Q3 Earnings Call Presentation)

Cardlytics expects this growth in FI MAUs to grow further to 150 million at the end of the year, with a tiered roll-out of Wells Fargo (WFC) customers expected to begin at the end of November. This continued growth in FI MAUs is excellent news for the company, as further continues to give them operating leverage. Based on investments made to date, the company's current infrastructure, technology, and workforce can support growth to 200 million MAUs, more than 50% above current levels. Taking a look at annual earnings per share [EPS], Cardlytics is expected to post a net loss of $0.49 this year, with net losses of $0.23 in FY-2020. The good news is that analysts are now forecasting positive annual EPS for FY-2021, with the mid-point of estimates sitting at $0.75. Many new companies take ten years or longer to show positive annual EPS, so this is a good sign.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Given that net losses are narrowing each year and heading in the right direction, this supportive of these FY-2021 forecasts for profitability. If we use the FY-2021 estimates, Cardlytics is hardly cheap at current levels, trading at 75x two-year forward estimates at its current price of ~$56.00 per share. However, when analyzing profitless companies, sales growth is the most critical metric.

Taking a look at quarterly revenue growth below, we can see that revenue has exploded higher, growing from $31.3 million in Q3 2017 to $56.4 million in the most recent quarter. This shows that the company has more than doubled its quarterly revenue in two years. Even more impressive, Cardlytics' Q3 2019 revenue of $56.4 million was up 63% year-over-year and was the most robust year-over-year growth the company has seen in over two years. The Q3 2019 results translated to a 2600 basis point acceleration on a sequential basis and also helped to push the two-quarter average revenue growth rate up by 2600 basis points to a new high.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the yellow line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the below chart, the trend is clearly higher for revenues, a positive sign for Cardlytics. While some quarters have been lumpy and we've seen moderation deviations from the trend, the two-quarter average has been steadily making higher lows and higher highs. However, we may be seeing a peak short-term here, with forward estimates forecasting pretty material deceleration.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we see above, Q4 2019 revenue estimates are calling for $60.1 million in revenues, and this would translate to only 26% growth year-over-year. While Q1 2020 estimates are expected to pick up the slack of Q4 2019's material deceleration, this would not be enough to keep the two-quarter average for revenue growth in an uptrend. In order to avoid this deceleration, the company is going to need to report $70.0 million or better in revenues for Q4 2019, and $65.0 million or better for Q1 2020. While this is possible, it's highly unlikely. These figures would require massive beats of 20% or more above current revenue estimates, more than double the company's past ability to beat estimates and its own guidance. For this reason, I see deceleration as highly likely as we head into 2020.

(Source: Author's Table, YCharts.com)

Some investors may argue that deceleration is inevitable and not an issue at all here. While I would agree that deceleration is unavoidable in any business, it often leads to volatility in growth stocks. With Cardlytics up 400% in less than a year and now heading into a potential period of deceleration, it is undoubtedly susceptible to profit-taking here. Also, an earnings multiple on two-year forward earnings of 75x (FY-2021 estimates) is not particularly cheap. While Cardlytics can certainly grow into this valuation, it's gotten ahead of itself here short-term. Let's take a look at the technical picture to see if it's giving us any clues of where Cardlytics might be headed going forward:

If we look at Cardlytics' daily chart below, we can see how insanely extended the stock is short-term. Cardlytics is currently more than 100% above its 200-day moving average, an area that often derails even the strongest growth stocks. It is not rare to see stocks correct more than 20% after running up to levels that are this extended, and I would not be surprised to see the stock head back below $48.00 over the next six months based on this. We saw a similar overbought signal on fund favorite Roku (ROKU) just over three months ago, and the stock promptly fell roughly 45%. The stock was more than 100% above its 200-day moving average at $160.00 per share, and this has marked the top since.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Cardlytics is an extraordinary growth story and a great concept with quarterly FI MAUs growing at a brisk pace, but the stock is way too ahead of itself short-term. I see this as an opportune time for investors to cash out, as the reward to risk is now extremely poor at current levels above $56.00. For those interested in getting involved in Cardlytics, I believe patience will pay off. The company certainly has a long-term tailwind as Wells Fargo customers migrate to the platform over the next year, and operating leverage should continue to benefit the company as growth continues. However, I believe that buying on sharp dips is much wiser than trying to chase the stock up here and cashing out here makes a lot of sense after this run. No stock, no matter how great the product or service, grows to the sky, and we're getting pretty close to the clouds here on Cardlytics at current prices.

(Source: Flickr.com, Lynn Jacobs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.