Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Riccardo Delle Coste – Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Joe Cugine – President

Raffi Loussararian – Vice President of Finance

Eliot Penn – Lazarus Management

Joining us today is Barfresh Food Group's Founder and CEO, Riccardo Delle Coste; Joe Cugine, President; and Raffi Loussararian, Vice President of Finance for Barfresh Food Group.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. On our call today, we will review our third quarter 2019 results and accomplishments, discuss our growing sales channels and provide additional insight into our expanding sales pipeline and improvements in our operating efficiencies.

We generated net sales of $1.6 million in the third quarter, which is a 13% increase on a sequential basis. This lower than expected increase was due to two main reasons; first, during the third quarter last year we had a large selling of product to our recently signed school focused distributors in order to get them up and running for the third and fourth quarters of last year. Secondly, we temporarily delayed new school installs in many states such as California in order to wait on the USDA’s formal authorization for our offerings that we are selling into the school channel to be fully reimbursable.

We have been working with the USDA to clarify the definition of our products so will meet the child nutrition reimbursement standards and definitions. The USDA has now clarified the reimbursement standards for our products and has been fully reimbursable. And we believe that by working with our leading distributors and direct salesforce, our existing and new product offerings will accelerate our school wins across all 50 states.

In addition to our ability to expand across 50 states and even greater opportunity resides in the fact that we can deliver additional packaging and flavors in our single-serve format that can reach more students and reduce labor costs and operational waste without any additional capital costs.

Barfresh has been working on various solutions this past year, which allows us to quickly move to market in 2020, customers’ feedback in testing has been very positive and I look forward to next quarter to explain our progress and sales plan. As the customers, over course of the third quarter we continue to make progress across all our channels.

I will touch briefly on the great strides we are making in the school channel, even while waiting on the USDA approval we continue to add more school and military locations. We also expect significant increases in both school and military placements by the end of the year. As we have gained traction and grown in these channels, we have shifted our focus to execution and improving revenue and efficiencies per location.

Now to review our financials in more detail, our gross profit margin for the quarter was 54% similar to last year’s margin. It is our expectation that gross profit margins for the full quarter of 2019 will be similar to the third quarter. Our continued strong gross margin is driven by many factors including improving product cost efficiencies as well as product mix.

During the third quarter we realized a net reduction of $477,000 in our general and administrative expenses, an improvement of 22% over the prior year. We continue to implement cost reduction measures such as renegotiated broker agreements and employee cost structure realignment. We are also making continual improvements in our supply chain and logistics as well as other aspects of our cost structure. You'll see many of these improvements begin to significantly impact our financial results through the first half of 2020.

To help everyone better understand our improvements in cash flow and expenses, we have started to report adjusted EBITDA. For the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $602,000 as compared with a loss of $786,000 for the year ago period, an improvement of $184,000. We also made a $103,000 improvement on a sequential basis and we expect another strong improvement during the fourth quarter.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $1.3 million of cash and $800,000 of inventory. As of today, we continue to have approximately $1.3 million of cash.

Now, I will turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine, to discuss our sales channel. Joe?

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Riccardo. I'll start by discussing the national and regional restaurant accounts. We continue to expect a rollout with a national QSR with over 2,500 locations. We are currently testing with two additional national QSR chains in the U.S., including, along with one of the largest casual dine restaurant companies. The casual dine chain test is extending into Q4 and is now in the final stage of operational evaluation and expect it to be completed in Q1 of 2020.

I couldn't be more excited regarding our progress amongst national customers and our ability to leverage our R&D capability and customized products for some of the largest restaurant operators. For example, we met the customer challenge of creating a great-tasting product line that beats the competition, delivers against their consumer taste profile, while reducing labor and waste in the customers' restaurants. We are very proud to be in the final operational test stage and expect to launch nationally in 2020.

Regarding other QSRs, again, we continue to be nimble enough to lead with tailored solutions to meet the customers' desired flavor profile plus product creation that will reduce labor and operational waste. In both situations, we have either completed the testing phase and waiting to be placed in the market. Overall, we've been able to navigate the shifting customer and consumer feedback as well as product design. And we are proud to be in the final testing phases of these customers and look forward to successful rollouts in 2020.

This year, we have launched 62 locations with a national sandwich chain in Puerto Rico, with additional locations available in the region to be rolled out. Also, we rolled out our products in another national chain in North America with 57 locations that now includes Barfresh on their national permanent menu. We continue to work with our current national and regional customers to expand the number of locations, pouring our product as well as the number of flavors that these locations to drive increased sales. This expansion is throughout QSR, casual dine, third-party operators, zoos, theaters and ski resorts.

Moving to the education channel. We continue to add new school locations as forecasted. As with all of our sales channels, we continue to provide product innovation and flavor expansion. It's especially important with the school channel that we continue to provide variety and have already added additional flavors and package options that are being sold. As Riccardo highlighted, the updated reimbursement status of our products by the USDA enables us to sell into all schools across the 50 states, with the help of our school-focused distributors and without concern from the school administrators of not being reimbursed by the government.

Previously, we could only sell into one school district at a time with geographic limitations and uncertainty regarding reimbursement, which impacted both sales growth and customer penetration. I'd now like to touch on the military channel. We recently expanded locations, both domestically and internationally. Internationally, we were awarded the ability to serve our products in South Korean facilities and plan on pouring in 20 to 25 locations in approximately the next two months. In addition, we increased our domestic U.S. armed forces' dining facility locations, and we are well positioned to continue international and domestic expansion.

Our smoothies will be available in military food service programs, supporting dining facilities for all meal periods. And keep in mind, there are multiple facilities at each military based location, creating many expansion opportunities at current and new bases. We are actively pursuing engaging with all U.S. military facilities and expect to gain greater penetration throughout the remainder of this year and into 2020 across the United States' 800 basis, which serve 1.3 million active troops. The international expansion with the U.S. military is a testament to our great product offerings but also our operational capabilities, enabling us to serve clients all over the world with our patented product offerings.

And with that, I turn it back to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, Joe. The first nine months of 2019 has been filled with new customer wins across all sales channels, including a major accomplishment with the school channel that has us very well positioned for dramatic expansion in 2020, in addition to our national account progress and continued military expansion. We also achieved a meaningful reduction in both our fixed overhead and our operating expenses. As we begin to look forward to 2020, we are very well positioned for continued growth, adjusted EBITDA and cost management.

We are confident we will be in a position to announce the timing of the rollout of a major QSR in the very near future. We have built a very strong foundation with our current channels and are confident our current test with leading national QSRs will turn into major national revenue opportunities.

Now with that, let me open up the call for some questions. Operator?

Eliot Penn

Hi guys. This is Eliot for Justin. And first, congrats on the progress, great to see the revenue growth and expenses decline at the same time. I wanted to just dig in a little bit about some of the rollouts that you mentioned are likely on the way. And starting with the 2,500 unit location. What is it that you're seeing or hearing or being told that leads you through the conclusion that it seems almost inevitable? First question. And then related, if you can explain to us, like what a rollout looks like, so how many of those 2,500 locations would be penetrated? And what would be a reasonable pace to expect that rollout?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Hi, Eliot. So look, the – we've been doing obviously a lot of work as it relates to the national accounts for quite a number of years. Some of the accounts, the one specifically that you referenced, the products are already approved. So we actually have been having dialogue with the customer. And it's really about what works with their timing and their marketing calendar. So there is a level of expectation based on the conversations that we are having with the customer. That we do expect to go to roll out. As soon as that timing is finalized, we will definitely be updating the market.

So all that work is already being done. So if you were a believer before, when we just started doing the work originally, I mean, the company is in the best position it's ever been with regards to the work that we've done with the national accounts, including the ones that have already been approved, as well as the one that are in the pipeline that are, as Joe mentioned, close to coming out the other end as well. So as you look at 2020, I think we're hopeful that we're going to have at least one to two of those going into rollout.

Eliot Penn

For that particular QSR, is the contingent upon further test results or the tests have already been completed?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No, all the testing is done. There's no more contingency on any product testing, evaluation, market testing, operations testing, that's all being completed. The product – the products are actually approved.

Eliot Penn

And then what should – what does it mean to roll out? How quickly, how many stores, how many flavors?

Riccardo Delle Coste

We actually have a number of SKUs that have been approved for that particular group. We actually have a number of different chains that we are expecting. Rollouts are expected to be on a national basis, which is thousands of locations all at once.

Eliot Penn

Got you. And then for the other QSR that you mentioned, where I think the expectation is to finish the test in Q1 and that was mentioned in the press release. Would that be also after that Q1 test results are back? And then do they make a decision, like go or no-go on a national rollout?

Riccardo Delle Coste

So that's actually a very interesting one. We've done an enormous amount of work on that one. It's really the – that company has also decided to move ahead with the product. After the evaluation, this is really an operations review. We've slightly changed the profile of the product. So again, it's a different type of test and the final type of test. So we would expect to have that confirmed by the – before the end of Q1, sometime in Q1.

Eliot Penn

Understood. And if I can just get one more question in then I can get back in line. The third QSR that is mentioned in the press release. Any status report on that in terms of where they are and their testing or roll out?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Joe, do you want to maybe give some color?

Joe Cugine

Yes. Well, Riccardo talked about the three that are in the mix, and they're all completed their testing. Two are the QSRs, one has been – we've been chosen, and they're trying to find a window for us. The second one, test has recently completed and we'll be getting a response back on a final decision early, in about 30 days for a 2020 national launch. And then the large customer we talked about, the non-QSR customer has already agreed to do the product. It's actually on their menu right now in multiple states in a operations shakedown test. And that's purely just for the operation, get comfortable selling the products and executing the products, and that test will conclude mid-Q1 for a spring time launch.

So we feel very, very good. This is taking a lot longer, Eliot, than I would have hoped or thought, but I believe we are in a great position right now to kind of get maybe multiple roll outs with a national chain in 2020.

Eliot Penn

That sounds great. It looks like you have a lot of things that are getting really close. And are there any other that are earlier stage in the pipeline in the QSR large-account category?

Joe Cugine

We've talked about rolling out customers with 50, 60, 70 locations. We're in some preliminary stages with some larger customers. We mentioned a customer in Puerto Rico that we've got business with that could expand because they have thousands of locations. So nothing really to talk about yet that's imminent for 2020, certainly, but we're trying to fill the pipeline up. So for 2021, we'll have similar type of customers coming out the other end.

Eliot Penn

That's great. We look forward to seeing some of these things come to fruition. Thanks a lot for taking my questions. And congrats again on the progress.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. I wanted to get a little more color on this USDA approval, how long have you been working on it. And what does it really mean in terms of how it accelerates your penetration of the school system and systems and like – and how it accelerates the growth into it?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Sure. So look, the USDA has been one of our core pillars that we've been working on as it relates to the education channel, we created a product that, as we viewed it, met the guidelines for fully – for the products to be fully reimbursed by the schools. What we ended up finding out that there was some interpretation to some of those regulations, which hampered some of the states from adopting the product has been fully reimbursable. We've got three different types of products with our dairy product and our nondairy product, the nondairy product was fine. But the dairy product had some – I guess, there was some opportunity for clarification around the standards for reimbursement.

So about seven, eight months ago, we started working directly with USDA and only just recently they fully approved the product and clarified those standards. So that all – across all 50 states, it was very clear, our products would be fully reimbursable across all meal segments – across all federally funded meal segments. So at face value, it's incredibly important to us, but it's also an enormous opportunity because what it represents is an ability for us to now, with complete confidence and without any risk or concern from the administrators, to be able to offer our products to the kids and not a bit concerned about not being reimbursed.

In addition to that, just to give you an idea as to the impact, we've got now – since that was approved only a few weeks ago, with a select number of accounts that we've spoken to, we've already got line of sight on approximately 1 million units for next year. And that's only with a handful of customers, like literally three. So to give you an idea for the impact, you're talking about something that is of very significant scale in a very short period of time, and we've only just scratched the surface. That's completely incremental but I think one of the other really important factors to understand is that there's no capital cost attached to that.

So that doesn't include us having to fund equipment into the locations. It attaches itself to a single-serve product. So it is going to be incredibly powerful for us and we're very, very excited about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, that’s very helpful.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks, everybody. We look forward to sharing some updates as they come out, and much appreciate it. Have a great day.

