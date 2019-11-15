Cisco Has A Revenue Problem

After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from networking giant Cisco Systems (CSCO). While the company beat on both lines as it usually does, management surprised the street with very bad guidance, primarily on the revenue front. After a fellow name in this space gave a warning recently, perhaps there should have been more concern going into today's report, but investors are certainly worried now.

For the fiscal first quarter that ended in October, Cisco reported revenues of $13.16 billion, which represents about 2% growth when excluding the divested SPVSS business. This figure beat analyst estimates by about $70 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beat by three cents and increased 12% over the prior year period. It's really not a surprise to see Cisco beat, since as the company's earnings history shows, the last five years have showed top and bottom line beats every single quarter.

Perhaps the issue here is that Cisco has brought down expectations a number of times, and that certainly happened here. Remember, the Q4 report roughly three months ago contained downside guidance, at which point the street was looking for $13.41 billion in Q1 revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $0.83. The company would still have beaten that higher bottom line number, but the revenue beat was definitely due to lower than expected guidance.

Unfortunately, it appears we have a repeat of the same situation at this week's report. Management is calling for a 3% to 5% decline for fiscal Q2 revenues, which is a major surprise. The street was actually looking for a revenue increase of more than 2.5%, so not only is the decline a surprise, but the magnitude is quite dramatic when compared to estimates. Non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.75 to $0.77 was also a bit below the $0.79 average estimate.

This sequential change in revenues is also a bit more staggering than the last downturn we saw in fiscal 2016, when things went from plus 3.57% to minus 0.85% from Q1 to Q2. While there also were some divestitures that impacted those fiscal year numbers, once the revenue picture went red there were eight straight quarters of top line declines. Considering that the street went into today's report expecting revenue growth in every period for at least the next two years, this is not a welcome sign.

Perhaps there should have been more concern about Cisco's potential guidance. About two weeks ago, rival Arista Networks (ANET) saw its shares drop significantly after it issued very bad guidance, discussing sudden softening with a specific cloud titan customer. Cisco management talked about a tough macro environment, and Cisco's Asia Pacific business saw an 8% revenue decline even after the divestiture adjustment in the Q1 period.

There was one good thing during the quarter, and that's the repayment of more than $6 billion in debt. This will help reduce interest expenses moving forward. Management did buyback about $800 million worth of shares during the period, but that was down significantly from over $5 billion in the prior year period. Cisco continues to produce significant amounts of cash, about $3.4 billion in the period, which rewards investors through the buyback as well as a dividend. We'll see if management jumps into the buyback waters more during this quarter with shares pulling back, and the dividend yield is now over 3.00% thanks to the after-hours fall.

In the end, this was a disappointing report for Cisco, and as a result shares are back to the lower end of their recent trading range. It's hard to be thrilled about the Q1 beats given the company's earnings history, so the more important news is the very weak guidance for the Q2 period that calls for a meaningful revenue decline. While the Acacia Communications (ACIA) acquisition could start to help the top line in the back half of the fiscal year, investors need to hope that recent macroeconomic conditions don't soften further, or we'll be seeing a lot more revenue problems from Cisco in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

