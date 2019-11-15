Franco-Nevada: Hold

It's been a busy few weeks for metals investors, with nearly 75% of gold miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) having reported their Q3 earnings results. Earnings season has seen a relatively sluggish start with less than 30% of companies beating their sales estimates, and barely one-third of companies beating earnings estimates. While sales growth year-over-year is up 27.71% from reported companies, this is about the minimum we'd expect with a 26% climb in the gold (GLD) price in the same period. Fortunately, for investors in Franco-Nevada (FNV), the company had a blow-out quarter, and one of the best of earnings seasons thus far. Of the 21 companies that have reported so far, Franco-Nevada saw the greatest sales surprise, with a 5.1%~ beat on estimates. In addition, the company saw record quarterly revenue at $235.1 million and record quarterly gold-equivalent production at over 133,000 ounces. I continue to see the stock as a leader in the sector and remain long from $91.00.

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Franco-Nevada and discussed that one of the best forms of gold exposure was sticking with the leader. As those investors who have looked at long-term returns in the sector may know, Franco-Nevada has long been the performance leader, outpacing both gold and the Gold Miners Index massively since its 2007 IPO. While the Gold Miners Index is up less than 100% since December 2007, Franco-Nevada has put up a 400%+ return.

In the article, I discussed that any drops below the $91.00 level would be buying opportunities, and investors got this opportunity last month. Since that time, analysts continue to warm up to the stock, with earnings per share [EPS] estimates for FY-2020 climbing from $1.88 in late early October to $2.12 currently. This is a more than 10% revision higher in earnings per share, and this is generally a bullish sign for a stock. These revisions higher are not surprising after the company's blow-out quarter reported after Monday's close. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the Q3 report, quarterly gold-equivalent production hit a new all-time high at 133,219 ounces, up 11% year over year from the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, revenues also saw a massive jump, up 38% year over year to $235.7 million. Finally, we also got nearly 300 basis points of margin expansion, with margins up to 81.8%, from 79.0% last year. While the trend for most miners has been to meet or miss estimates this earnings season, Franco-Nevada has trounced estimates, while putting up record results. Not surprisingly, this is improving its bottom line considerably.

If we look at the chart I've built of annual EPS, we can see that Franco-Nevada is expecting to put in a new all-time high in EPS this year at $1.59. Based on the $1.22 in EPS already reported through the first nine months of 2019, this estimate of $1.59 is looking easily attainable. This breakout in earnings per share is coming after a multi-year consolidation between the $0.50 and $1.20 level since 2012. Earnings breakouts are a very bullish sign for stocks, as it suggests that the business is improving on the bottom line after a period of stagnation. It's also notable that other than Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and a couple of other miners, Franco-Nevada is one of the only companies of the many I track that has earnings per share expected to hit a new all-time high this year. Meanwhile, names like IAMGOLD (IAG), Eldorado Gold (EGO), and Kinross Gold (KGC) have earnings per share more than 50% below their all-time highs set in 2011. This is because most of these companies have done write-downs or increased their total share count, while Franco-Nevada has been much more responsible as a royalty and streaming play.

While Franco-Nevada may seem expensive at over 100x earnings, it's important to note that the company is expected to nearly double earnings per share between the $1.17 reported in FY-2018, and estimates for $2.23 in FY-2021. For this reason, the market is valuing the company at these levels, given the future acceleration in earnings growth on the horizon. My minimum barometer for companies I will buy is 12% or higher annual earnings per share growth, and Franco-Nevada meets these rigid requirements. FY-2019 earnings per share are expected to grow by 38%, with FY-2020 earnings per share expected to grow by 27%. Based on this, the company is an attractive growth stock in a sector where they are certainly hard to come by.

Moving over to revenue growth, we can see a beautiful trend shaping up here. While Franco-Nevada's revenue growth laid dormant for nearly two years, we're finally seeing an uptrend in revenue growth show up this quarter. The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As the chart below shows, the two-quarter average for revenue growth turned up last quarter and has continued its uptrend after a strong finish to Q3. Even more impressive, the company is expecting to see further acceleration in revenue growth as we head into Q4 2019 based on estimates for $244.5 million. This would translate to a 2700-basis point acceleration in revenue growth on a sequential basis and a similar jump in the two-quarter average. These are both bullish signs, as accelerating sales growth is the driver behind sustainable earnings growth.

Taking a look at total quarterly revenues below, we can see that we're expecting to see yet another new record for quarterly revenue in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 at $244.5 million and $251.0 million, respectively. This is driven by Cobre Panama finally reaching commercial production in September, and adding significantly to Franco-Nevada's top line via its stream on the property.

However, what's most impressive about the company's future growth is the relatively static general & administrative expenses vs. revenue since the company's IPO. While Franco-Nevada has seen quarterly revenue grow by over 400%, from below $50 million to roughly $235~ million, G&A has remained at less than 10% of total revenues. This makes Franco-Nevada a stand-out among all of its peers, as typical, G&A is tied to higher revenue growth of this magnitude.

So what were the highlights from the quarter? Let's take a look:

For starters, as mentioned above, Cobre Panama, the stream the company purchased last year, came online in September 2019 and added significantly to Franco-Nevada's revenue. Franco-Nevada also benefited from Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Ity CIL Mine, which reached commercial production in April of this year. Finally, Victoria Gold's (OTCPK:VITFF) Eagle project should add to Franco-Nevada's top line and bottom line going forward, with its first gold pour in September.

Looking out to 2020, Cobre Panama will continue to ramp up, and Kinross Gold's Tasiast Mine is likely to undergo further expansion to 24,000 tonnes per day and should see this run rate by 2021. These are significant projects that should provide a tail-wind for Franco-Nevada's top line and bottom line, regardless of whether the price of gold makes new highs next year. Given the company's high margins of over 80%, Franco-Nevada is much more insulated from gold price fluctuations vs. most other names in the sector with 30% margins or less.

So what to do with the stock now?

The only real negative we have with Franco-Nevada is that the stock is getting closer to fully valued here after its earnings report. While revenues and earnings are at record levels, the stock's valuation is not particularly cheap either at a P/E ratio of over 100. Having said that, the stock is likely to grow into this valuation, with a significant jump in earnings per share expected in FY-2020. Based on this, I believe the stock is a hold, but I would not be in a rush to be adding to my position up here. Instead, I think the wiser decision is to continue to take advantage of 10-12% dips in the share price to top up one's position.

If we look at the monthly chart below, Franco-Nevada is building a multi-month base after a significant breakout in Q2 of this year. As long as the stock remains in this base and digests its move higher in Q2, I believe this would be a normal price action. While the stock may be near fair value currently, it will be cheap again in six months at the same levels. Hence why I believe holding the stock is fine, but would not be chasing new entries up here. The good news for the bulls is that the 20-month moving average (blue line) is now trending higher, and should act as strong support on any dips. The 20-month moving average should be at the $83.00 level by year-end, and this supports any sharp dips being bought up.

To summarize, Franco-Nevada had an exceptional quarter and should see a strong 2020 as Cobre Panama continues its ramp-up, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine heads towards commercial production. I believe any 10% plus dips from the highs will continue to provide buying opportunities, and the stock remains in my top 3 favorite names in the sector, given its long-term track record of excellence. While I would not be inclined to be a buyer above $98.00, where we sit currently, I would view weakness below $92.00 as a buying opportunity.

