Charlotte's Web: Stay The Course

Charlotte's Web's (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares are tumbling (down 6% to $9.44 at the time of this writing) following the publication of the company's Q3 earnings results, which showed flat sequential growth and increased operating expenses.

Although the market is reacting negatively to Q3 numbers, we believe that earnings were better than what one could have reasonably expected given that CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) reported negative YoY revenue growth last week.

We view Charlotte's Web as an attractive long-term investment opportunity given the company's leading position in the space, recent resilience in the face of strong competitive pressure, and a battered share price that has halved from levels reached just a few months ago.

Q3 Earnings Results

Notable takeaways from Charlotte's Web's Q3 earnings report include the following:

Revenue for the quarter came in at $25.05 million, up 41.8% YoY and flat sequentially from Q2 2019.

Retail distribution has now reached over 9,000 stores, up from 7,871 at the end of Q2 2019. This drove a YoY increase of 66.4% in B2B retail sales, compared to growth of 38.7% in B2C e-commerce sales.

G&A and sales and marketing expenses as a % of net revenues increased from 52% to 77% from Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, leading to an operating loss of $1.7 million.

Management forecasted FY 2019 revenue to come in between $95 million and $100 million, down from previous guidance of $120-170 million given on the Q2 earnings call.

In our view, the most significant aspect of these results was the fact that Charlotte's Web reported strong YoY revenue growth for a period in which its largest competitor (CV Sciences) reported a YoY sales decline of 7%, which management attributed to greater competition and regulatory uncertainty. This signals that Charlotte's Web is furthering its lead on CV Sciences and other players in the CBD industry.

However, revenue growth is clearly slowing quicker than management had expected, which is reflective of the entrance of many new competitors. In addition, increases in operating expenses for the quarter outpaced sales, another concerning sign about the company's ability to remain profitable. We are not overly concerned as of now since Charlotte's Web needs to invest now to continue growing and retain its market share but this is definitely something that we will monitor closely.

Charlotte's Web's Lead Widens

According to the Brightfield Group's most recent report on the state of the CBD industry, "There are now more than 1000 CBD brands operating in the space, with many more sophisticated players developing." This was alluded to by CV Sciences' CEO Joseph Dowling on the company's last earnings call:

The natural product retail channel was the early and first adopter of CBD products. We started this category nearly five years ago, and we are still the leading brand in this channel. Over the last nine months, the natural product space has been flooded with perhaps more than 1000 new brands, competing for shelf space in every state. Many companies are giving product away to obtain shelf space, which is simply unsustainable.

This heightened competitive pressure was one of the reasons why we revised our bull thesis on CVSI despite a large decline in share price that may otherwise suggest a buying opportunity. We were also hesitant heading into CWBHF's Q3 earnings results, as we were concerned that the company would also post a sales decline since it is exposed to the same structural and competitive headwinds as CVSI.

We believe that Charlotte's Web has thus far performed better operationally than CVSI for the following reasons:

Superior Marketing and Product Differentiation Strategy

Charlotte's Web has made a concerted effort to market its CBD products with a clear story and branding. A brief visit to each company's website indicates that Charlotte's Web has invested more in making its website more aesthetically appealing and consumer-friendly than CV Sciences' site.

There isn't necessarily anything wrong with CVSI's approach but we feel that it limits the scope of its consumer base since young people may be more receptive to CWBHF's efforts to brand itself and its products as environmentally conscious, premium quality, etc.)

Take a brief look at the following images:

In our personal opinion (we welcome any dissension or arguments to the contrary), Charlotte's Web is doing a better job in terms of product presentation and packaging. Its capsules are packaged in a bottle with subtle, aesthetically appealing imagery that evokes nature and the outdoors.

CV Sciences' Plus CBD products are presented more as "dietary supplements" or vitamins, which seem more suited to an older consumer base. Although CBD products are popular with the elderly, it is also popular with millennials.

More Experienced Management

One of the reasons why we are optimistic about CWBHF's long-term future is that it is led by a top-tier management team whose members have significant experience across the CPG (consumer packaged goods) industry. A brief snapshot of Charlotte's Web's senior management team tells the story:

Deanie Elsner – Deanie Elsner joined Charlotte’s Web as CEO in April 2019. She was formerly president of Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) $3 billion Snack Foods Division and Chief Marketing Officer at Kraft Foods.

Eugenio Mendez – Eugenio Mendez joined Charlotte’s Web in January 2019 as Chief Growth Officer – his prior experience includes roles at Bacardi and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), most recently as Coca-Cola’s Vice President of Global Marketing – Water, Enhanced Water, and Sports Drinks.

Stephen Lermer – Stephen Lermer joined Charlotte’s Web in January 2019 as Chief Operating Officer – he has previously held senior leadership and executive positions at DuPont (NYSE:DD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Burroughs Wellcome (now GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)), and Rhone Poulenc (now Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)).

Although CV Sciences also boasts an impressive team, Charlotte's Web's senior leaders have more experience in the consumer and retail goods industries which should help the company in terms of continuing to broaden its retail distribution and market CBD to a wider swath of the population.

Valuation

Although we previously believed that the valuation gap between CWBHF and CVSI was excessive, Charlotte's Web has demonstrated over the past few quarters that it deserves to be valued at a premium given its greater growth trajectory, excellent management team, and dominant position in the CBD industry. Shares are also valued at a discount relative to marijuana companies like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) and Tilray (TLRY), which are far less profitable than Charlotte's Web.

We also feel that Charlotte's Web is the most likely acquisition target in the CBD space, given its leading position in the industry and the fact that it is free of the controversy surrounding some of CV Sciences' past dealings and accounting irregularities.

Note that CWBHF still trades at high multiples of ~10x EV/sales and P/sales and should only be considered as a speculative investment for individuals who are comfortable with the risks that come with investing in an early-stage company in an immature industry.

Conclusion

While Charlotte's Web certainly has a long road ahead of it to cement its leading position in the CBD industry, we feel that recent results show solid execution on the part of its management and remain cautiously optimistic about the company long term. Thanks for reading and we welcome all comments and feedback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWBHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.