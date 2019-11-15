Zyla Life Sciences (ZCOR) CEO Todd Smith on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX:ZCOR) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Blair Clark-Schoeb - Senior Vice President, Communications

Todd Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jesse Neri - Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Zyla 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I like to turn the conference call over to Blair Clark-Schoeb. Please go ahead.

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Thanks, Jamie. Thank you all for joining us to discuss our third quarter 2019 financial results this afternoon. If you have not already received the press release, you can find it on the zyla.com website under the Investors tab. Leading the call today will be Todd Smith, Zyla President and CEO; who is joined by Jesse Neri, VP of Finance.

During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and the company's future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in this afternoon's press release and Zyla's filings with the SEC.

Investors, potential investors and other listeners are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Zyla specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition, for the full prescribing information, box warnings and medication guides of Zyla's marketed products, please visit our product page on zyla.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available shortly after completion through Thursday, November 21. You can find the dial-in information in today's press release. The archived webcast will be available for six months on the company's website at zyla.com. For the benefit of those who may be listening to replay or the archived webcast, this call was held and reported on November 14, 2019. Since then Zyla may have made announcements related to the topics discussed, so please refer to the company's most recent press releases and SEC filings.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Todd. Todd?

Todd Smith

Thanks, Blair. Good afternoon, everyone. Happy to be here after joining the company just a few weeks ago. Let me take a minute to share my initial thoughts about why I believe in the potential for Zyla, combination of an extensive and differentiated product portfolio with a potential for growth attracted me to this company.

I believe that there is an opportunity to leverage much of the work that is ongoing combined with a number of potential new initiatives to improve growth and profitability. This will enable us to further serve the patients who depend of Zyla’s products and build a strong and sustainable company, while driving value for investors. This is why I choose and chose to join Zyla. I look forward to working with the team to determine how we can take this company to the next level.

So, now let’s turn the results from the third quarter. As a reminder, on January 31, 2019, the company completed the acquisition of five marketed non-narcotic non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs from Iroko Pharmaceuticals. With these acquired products we are predominantly focused on non-narcotic products for pain and inflammation. The transaction enabled us to substantially increase our net product sales, while maintaining similar operating expenses.

We believe that the third quarter demonstrated that we are delivering on this promise. In the third quarter, we grew net product sales to $22.4 million; this compares to $8.2 million in net product sales for the same period in 2018, an increase of 175%, almost triple net product sales for the same period the year before. Our revenue year to date through September 30. 2019 is $62 million.

We believe that we are on-track to hit annual net product sales of between $80 million and $85 million for 2019. In addition, we reported positive cash flow of $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a cash burn of $19.8 million for the same period in 2018. Before we review the financial results, I’d like to remind you about our differentiated products.

Our SoluMatrix portfolio consist of ZORVOLEX, which is indicated for both the management of mild-to-moderate acute pain and osteoarthritis pain, and VIVLODEX, which is indicated for the management of osteoarthritis pain. We received agreed to sell TIVORBEX, which is also a SoluMatrix product, to Genus Lifesciences Incorporated for a nondisclosed amount to allow us to focus on our more profitable products.

We also have two forms of INDOCIN, depositories and oral suspension. All five of these products complement our previously acquired and licensed products, SPRIX Nasal Spray and NSAID opioid level pain reliever and OXAYDO, an immediate release oxycodone, with abuse-discouraging aversion technology.

Last quarter the team had shares how we were seeking ways to maximize our assets. We have begun the initial rollout of the centralized distribution programs to support the patient experience and allow the patients to receive the product prescribed by their position at the lowest possible out of pocket cost. In addition, we have begun a new incentive compensation plan for our sales representatives.

Our focus is to try to – to try and maximize net revenue per prescription and we believe we have room to improve and we continue to look for additional strategies to enable our sales force to be more productive and drive profitability. So, in addition to focusing and maximizing net product sales we are committed to managing expenses. We anticipate full-year SG&A and R&D 2019 expenses to be comparable to those in 2018.

The fourth quarter will be a transition quarter for us as we identify new ways to enhance our efforts. I’ll be working hard to get up to speed on the business and collaborate with the team to find opportunities to grow our commercial organization. We anticipate the fourth quarter results be comparable to the third quarter and we believe we’re on track to hit our net product sales guidance.

Now, I’ll have Jesse Neri, our VP of Finance provide a more in-depth discussion of our third quarter 2019 financial results.

Jesse Neri

Thanks, Todd. As of September 30, 2019, Zyla had cash and restricted cash totaling $19 million. Cash generated from operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $6.8 million. Net product sales were $22.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $8.2 million for the same three months in 2018. The increase in the period was largely driven by the addition of the five acquired products at the end of January 2019.

Now moving on to cost of sales. Cost of sales was $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was driven by higher product sales as a result of the five new products acquired at the end of January and a revaluation of inventory in connection with our reorganization.

General and administrative expenses were $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was attributable to $0.4 million of higher administrative expense and $0.4 million of higher FDA fees related to products acquired during 2019, or partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in post-marketing study fees related to ARYMO and OXAYDO.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $9.3 million, compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The $1.4 million increase was primarily attributable to $1 million related to marketing programs for the acquired products and $0.4 million for other sales and marketing costs.

Research and development expenses were essentially zero for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This decrease was driven by a discontinuation of operating expenses that did not directly support the growth of Zyla's commercial business.

There were no restructuring and other charges during the three months ended September 30, 2019. Restructuring and other charges of $13.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 reflect costs related to the discontinuation of ARYMO ER of $8.2 million, a charge related to the termination payment to Halo Pharmaceuticals of $3.1 million and legal fees incurred related to the in-court restructuring of $2.6 million.

The interest expense for the period ended September 30, 2019 was $3.7 million, compared to $32.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was due to Zyla’s new debt structure in 2019. The three months ended September 30, 2018 included non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount totaling $29.8 million as a result of the default.

Other gain was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $10.3 million, compared to a net loss of $51.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Todd.

Todd Smith

Thanks, Jesse. We believe that the third quarter results demonstrate our continued commercial success brining differentiated products to patients and providers. In the fourth quarter, we will be evaluating strategies to strengthen our business. We'll continue to look for additional business devolvement opportunities that would complement our current portfolio and could strengthen our balance sheet.

We anticipate a growing focus on commercial execution and business development. I look forward to working with or committed employees who are dedicated to helping patients and providers while building value for our investors. Thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. We appreciate your interest in our business, and we look forward to updating you in the New Year. If you have any follow-up questions, feel free to email us at ir @zyla.com . Thanks, and have a great evening. Jamie?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Blair Clark-Schoeb

Sorry to interrupt. This is Blair. We’re actually not doing questions today, but we will take questions via our email at i r@zyla.com .

Operator

Okay, very well. In that case, we will conclude today’s conference call. We do thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.