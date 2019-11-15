Dexcom: Prepare To Be Greedy When Fear Strikes Back

2020 will be a defining year for the company, and letting it go now is a reasonable risk management approach.

Dexcom (DXCM) is expected to deliver extraordinary revenue growth next year, and the market estimates it will be growing incredibly well in the following years. The Q3 results and guidance for the full year sent the stock soaring, and while the prospects for the stock improved, the price increase made it overwhelmingly overvalued.

The market is being overly optimistic, and it might be a good time to take profits. Next year will be crucial for Dexcom's future. The company will execute a very aggressive plan to increase production capacity for G6 and finalize the commercial and manufacturing process for the limited launch of G7 at the end of 2020. It is unlikely that the plan will be executed without hurdles, and if sentiment turns, the stock may drop dramatically, and it will then be time to get back on the stock.

What awaits Dexcom in 2020 and beyond

The last time I wrote about Dexcom, I made a full analysis of how G7 will impact the company and why it is a revolutionary step in diabetes care. Before G7 rolls out, Dexcom has to severely increase the production capacity of G6 while plowing the ground for G7, make progress in non-intensive uses of CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) and prepare for the rollout of G7. None of those objectives are simple.

The capacity increase that Dexcom is planning is very aggressive. After doubling capacity this year, the company intends to double its production capacity yet again by the first half of 2020. It is no easy feat to double the capacity, ramp up production, and deliver benchmark production costs in only six months.

So by the time we exit the year, we will have doubled our G6 capacity and I can tell you we have more automated lines coming on some in the first quarter, more in the second quarter to the point by the time you get to the middle of 2020, we will have doubled our capacity again and be able to serve everybody. (...) we're not just asking the guys to automate G7, at the same time, they are automating the G6 factory as well as we have automated lines for the assembly of our G6 product going at both in San Diego and in our Mesa facility. So we've got a lot on our plate manufacturing-wise.



- Kevin Sayer, CEO, Q3 Earnings call

The plan is well-thought out, and while it is very complex, the management team seems to be up to the task. However, due to the extreme complexity of the multiple objectives described above, it is much more likely that there are some hiccups along the way than the unlikely possibility that everything goes flawlessly.

The company will surely be able to double its capacity. Still, delays in the project could impact revenue projections, and if the ramp-up is not as effective as the market expects, gross margin could diminish at least for a quarter.

Valuation

In the past five years, revenue growth has ranged between 25.3% and 55.1%, with a tendency to decrease. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 32.2%, compared to the past average of 41.6%. Taking a look at the gross margin, it has ranged between 64.3% and 69.3%, and the tendency has been negative. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 59.6% compared to the past average of 67.2%. R&D as a percentage of revenue has had a maximum and minimum of 24.5% and 40%, respectively, and the tendency has been positive. The prediction estimates an average R&D as a percentage of revenue of 17.2%, compared to the past average of 30.5%.

These approximations are in line with market expectations for Dexcom in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock.

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity it will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 84% and at best overvalued by 56%. So, the stock is overvalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

The risk profile shows there is a 70.88% probability that Dexcom will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is -6.9%.

A negative statistical value suggests that one would be better selling off the stock than keeping it.

Conclusions

Dexcom is a fantastic company with products that get better each year. The current valuation is pricing the company as if it were free of risks and was guaranteed to perform at the top of the estimates for the next couple of years.

We are prone to overestimate how much we understand about the world and to underestimate the role of chance in events.”



- Daniel Kahneman, Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences (2002)

As Daniel Kahneman points out, the market is focused right now on the good results that the company has shown and is neglecting the risk that represents doubling the production capacity in six months, maintaining the same or better gross margin and preparing for the launch of G7. While management has done a splendid job, we have to factor in the role of chance and probability.

It is unlikely that a year from now, today's price becomes the new 52-week low of the stock. Losing the market's optimism might represent a significant drop in the price. Then, it will be time to get back in the stock.

Dexcom management keeps surprising, and they could execute the elaborate plan flawlessly, in which case the stock will maintain its current price or even increase. While it is a possibility, it seems unlikely, and having a methodology prevents investors from the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

