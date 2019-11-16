Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner: Gaming And Leisure Properties, 6% Yield, Outperforming, Upgrades

GLPI just received an analyst upgrade this week, along with other gaming stocks.

It has beaten the market over the past month, quarter, year to date, and year.

"The phrase 'winner winner chicken dinner' originates from 1970s casinos that were trying to attract players to underplayed tables. At the time, the most common casino bet was two dollars. Coincidentally, most casinos also offered a standard chicken dinner that was priced just under two dollars. 'Winner winner chicken dinner' was called out by dealers when someone won at their tables, indicating that the player had just won the equivalent of a chicken dinner and attempting to attract others to come play at the table to have the chance to win the same thing." Source "'Gaming REITs are in the early stages of an industry re-rating,' wrote Nomura Instinet analyst Daniel Adams in a note to clients. He lifted his target price for Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to $45 from $42, along with several other gaming stocks."

Even if you're not that fond of poultry, or gambling, you've got to admire GLPI's performance recently and over the past year. In the past mixed up trading month, we've seen many dividend stocks sectors get dumped, as Mr. Market tries to figure out his next move.

Well, apparently, he put his money on the table at the casino - GLPI has beaten the market over the past month, quarter, year to date, and year. It also has outperformed the benchmark VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF over the past month, year, and year to date. Hey, vice pays sometimes.

Profile:

GLPI is a REIT whose strategy is focusing on a diverse array of regional properties, which gives it a bit more clout - most of its properties have the top market share in their area. No one property accounts for more than ~5% of its revenues. Its primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real property to be leased to gaming operators in “triple net” lease arrangements.

(Source: GLPI site)

GLPI also is a more insulated play on three other gaming stocks - Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), all of which are tenants of GLPI's.

(Source: GLPI site)

Another attractive feature is that the lease payments are due from its tenants prior to debt obligations. That must be the "show me the money" contract clause.

Investors who want to take the moral high ground vis-a-vis gaming stocks certainly won't be joined by US state governments - they've gone full in on casinos.

In fact, as GLPI points out in its latest presentation, casino tax revenues are a big deal to cash-strapped states, and management reasons that since "protected, limited license jurisdictions tend to have much higher tax rates," their importance to "state and local economies provides an added layer of credit protection that other real estate sectors don't provide."

Indeed, several of the states where GLPI operates are among the most highly taxed for casino revenues:

(Source: GLPI site)

Distributions:

GLPI pays $.68/quarter - at $42.33, it has a 6.43% dividend yield. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a March/June/Sept/Dec. schedule, and issues a 1099 at tax time.

Like many REITs, GLPI's management uses Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO, as its dividend sustainability metric. GLPI's AFFO dividend payout ratio has been pretty stable over the past four quarters, averaging 79.53%, and improved to 78.16% in Q3 '19:

Management shows a five-year dividend growth rate of 5.2%, with an AFFO payout target of 80%:

Earnings:

GLPI has had good growth over the past four quarters, with EBITDA rising 16.8% and AFFO/Share up ~10%. This growth and very little share dilution allowed management to raise the distributions/share by ~8%, and slightly improve on the payout ratio.

Insiders:

One of GLPI's insiders has accumulated more skin in the game recently, buying 7,500 shares last week and 5,000 in August.

Analysts' Price Targets:

Of course, we can't have it both ways - GLPI's out-performance has brought it within ~3% of analysts' average $43.60 price target and 13.6% below the highest price target of $49.00.

Valuations:

GLPI's valuations don't show any eye-popping undervalued metric at present, although it does sport the most attractive dividend yield in the gaming space.

Financials:

GLPI's profitability metrics outshine the gaming industry averages for ROA, ROE, and operating margins, and its debt/equity leverage is a bit lower.

Debt and Liquidity:

The company's debt load looks well laddered out into the future: ~19% of GLPI's long term debt will mature over the next 2-3 years, while 65% won't mature for over five years.

(Source: GLPI Q3 '19 10Q)

Risks:

The major risk to GLPI's profitability is the threat of a recession. However, management points out that during the recession, its regional properties had much less adjusted EBITDA compression and much better rent coverage factors than Las Vegas operations.

(Source: GLPI site)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception. There's currently a 20% discount for new members.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GLPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.