Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joseph Tansey - CEO

Mitch Drucker - CIO

Brian Chase - COO

As more fully described in that presentation, words such as anticipates, believes, expects, intends, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historic performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risk of an investment in our company.

Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Operating Officer; Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer; and Daniel Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer.

The overall credit market during 2019 has been quite challenging. Some factors contributing to these market conditions included significant volatility in Q4 2018 that resulted in soft M&A volume during the year, as well as lower yields driven by a decrease in LIBOR false spreads remained largely flat. In addition, financing solutions to borrowers that would have historically been syndicated to a wider group of club or syndication partners are now being executed as large, one stop uni-touch financings by platform's significant scale. Finally, in the BSL market, we saw flights of quality that resulted in wider dispersion and credit performance of most assets. The pricing on larger deals with high credit ratings have remained largely stable where higher yielding investments with lower ratings haven't experienced significant spread widening in underperformance due to the risk of further downgrades resulting in forced sellers in the CLL market.

Turning now to our performance for the quarter. We've reported third quarter net investment income of $0.21 per share, which was slightly lower than our third quarter dividend of $0.23 per share. Unfortunately, our NII was offset again by losses of $1.24 per share during the quarter, resulting in a drop in net asset value to $9.04 per share. Decline in our NAV was driven by credit loss as well as negative fair value adjustments, driven by spread widening on certain syndicated investments. Based on the current state of the company, we are considering our potential options going forward to deliver the best possible outcome for our shareholders, which Brian will discuss in greater detail. In the meantime, we will continue to work diligently on managing our existing investments and client relationships, and we'll eek to deploy capital into lower risk assets, which are less volatile and have significant deficit protection.

Thanks, Joe. As noted on Page 4 of our presentation, new par additions during the quarter totaled $28.3 million across 10 new portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 8.2%. The new business mix included one club deal for $6.9 million and nine purchase credits totaling $18.5 million, all of which were backed by sponsors. The remaining $3 million of portfolio additions for the quarter were add-on investments to existing clients. Our investment portfolio is now up to 104 distinct portfolio companies, diversified across approximately 30 industries. Our portfolio additions for the quarter were offset by aggregate repayments and sales of $34.7 million at a weighted average yield of 8.2% [ph].

We received full repayment from four borrowers and sold two investments. The balance of the repayments came from ordinary course amortization, partial repayments from excess cash flow and refinancings. As a result of the repayments outpacing additions and the net losses, our total portfolio at fair value decreased quarter over quarter to $460 million from $487 million. The average yield for the debt portfolio at cost decreased slightly quarter over quarter to 8.5% from 8.9%. The decrease was due to a combination of a decrease in LIBOR and the placement of higher yielding credits on non-accrual during the quarter. As Joe mentioned, we incurred net realized and non-realized losses of approximately $20 million or $1.24 a share for the quarter. These losses were driven by $15.1 million of negative credit losses across three investments and $3.8 million of negative markdowns primarily on force indicated investments. The majority of the credit losses resulted from writing our investment in Confluence Outdoor down to zero.

The other two meaningful credit write downs were on our investments in Gold Coast Bakeries and HRI Holding Corp, both of which were placed on non-accrual during the quarter. We also placed our investment in Fusion Connect on non-accrual, bringing our total non-accruals to 6.5% and 4.9% of the debt portfolio based on amortized cost and fair value respectively. As of September 30, 2019, all four non-accrual investments were currently being restructured either through bankruptcy or a sale process.

Thanks, Mitch. Our net investment income remained relatively stable at $3.4 million or $0.21 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, as compared to $3.5 million or $0.22 per share in the prior quarter. Our third quarter NII of $0.21 per share was just shy of our Q3 dividend of $0.23 per share, driven by reduction in LIBOR and new non-accrual assets.

As I mentioned on last quarter's call, we are likely to be reassessing our dividend based on the expectation of lower LIBOR rates. Given the decreases we've seen since then and the increase in non-accruals, management and the board have decided that a reduction in our dividend is warranted. We have declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.15 per share as payable on December 20 to shareholders of record as of December 6.

As Joe mentioned, we have spent a considerable amount of time discussing the company's future with our board of directors. We're fully aware that based on the current size of the company and its performance, the current operating model is unsustainable. The company's board of directors has decided to retain KBW as its financial advisor and investment banker to explore a variety of strategic options in order to maximize shareholder value. While we're actively working with KBW to explore all options and are committed to taking actions that will maximize shareholder value, we cannot make any assurances that the company will be able to execute on any of them. In addition, there is no specific time table or formal process as of yet, and we will not comment further or provide periodic updates to the market unless and until the company's board of directors have approved a specific transaction or otherwise deemed such a disclosure would be appropriate or necessary.

In the meantime, we will continue to work diligently to maximize shareholder value through the realization of our existing club and originated investments. Any new investments will be target companies with a lower risk profile, less volatility and significant downside protection. We have set our dividend with these priorities in mind.

