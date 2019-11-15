Why Care.Com Stock Can Keep Rebounding

At one point in time, Care.com (CRCM) was a hyper-growth platform software company digitizing and consolidating the several hundred billion dollar U.S. care industry. But in March 2019, the Wall Street Journal released a scathing report on Care.com's caregiver vetting practices (or lack thereof), which hit hard because when it comes to trusting a company to provide a caregiver for their children, families place everything in trusting the quality of that caregiver.

Things just haven't been the same since. Care.com's growth narrative has materially slowed, as member growth, paying family growth, and revenue growth have all slowed. Meanwhile, Care.com is spending an arm and a leg to improve its vetting practices, so profit margins - which were steadily climbing before the WSJ report - are now retreating in a big way. Profits have been wiped out. So has CRCM stock, which at one point in time, had lost 80% of its value from the March 2019 peak.

But, CRCM stock has shown signs of life recently. Over the past three months, shares are up more than 35%, on the back of murmurs that the sell-off was overdone, some M&A chatter, and better-than-expected quarterly numbers. We think recent strength in shares will persist. We believe that as opposed to derailing Care.com's growth narrative, the WSJ report just temporarily paused the growth narrative and that this temporary pause is coming to a close. Over the next few quarters, the growth trajectory will re-accelerate higher, and CRCM stock will continue to bounce back.

Data by YCharts

Our bull thesis on CRCM stock centers on four big ideas:

Care.com is a strong business which provides a unique and necessary service in a huge and fragmented market that is ripe for platform consolidation. The WSJ report didn't kill this company's growth narrative; it just temporarily slowed growth. Over the next few quarters, the growth trajectory will re-accelerate higher. Shares are materially undervalued here, and will continue to rebound for the foreseeable future.

On the first point, we like Care.com's business. We see Care.com as a necessary platform consolidator in a huge market, with tremendous revenue and profit potential in the long run.

Pretty much everyone has a need for care services at some point in their lives, whether it be a nanny for the kids, a helper for their elderly parents, a pet-sitter for their pets, or simply housekeeping services. Thus, this is a huge market which encompasses almost everyone, and which has secular demand (demand for caregiver services has been around for centuries, and it won't go away anytime soon). But, it's also a highly fragmented market with no clear and consistent process for matching all the supply in the market (caregivers) to all the demand in the market (families who need caregivers).

Highly fragmented markets with a lot of supply and a lot of demand, and no streamlined process for matching all that supply to all that demand, are ripe for platform consolidation. Think Facebook (FB) and social media, where Facebook created a streamlined platform for people to connect with each other. Think Match (MTCH) and dating, where Match created a streamlined platform for people to date each other. Think Roku (ROKU) and streaming services, where Roku created a streamlined platform for consumers to access streaming services.

Care.com finds itself in a similar boat as those companies. They are leading the charge in creating a streamlined platform which matches caregiver supply to caregiver demand, in a clean, consistent, and centralized process. Further, because there are network effects at play with this caregiver marketplace (the more families you attract, the more caregivers you attract, the more families you attract, etc.), this is a "winner take all" market, meaning that Care.com as the current leader has a huge competitive moat.

Big picture: Care.com is a necessary platform consolidator in a huge market, with a deep competitive moat, and which is only scratching the surface of its long-term potential (just 6% paying family penetration in the U.S. alone). Thus, in the long run, Care.com's member base, revenues, and profits should all run higher.

(Source: Care.com 3Q19 Investor Presentation)

On the second point, the March WSJ report unequivocally put a dent in the Care.com growth narrative. Member growth, paying family growth, and revenue growth have all noticeably slowed in the wake of the report. But, it didn't kill the growth narrative.

Headlines come and go. The need for a consolidated caregiver marketplace does not, since caregiver service demand in it of itself is secular. Consequently, consumers will soon forget about the WSJ report, especially since 1) there is no viable alternative in the market to Care.com in terms of caregiver service marketplaces, and 2) Care.com's NPS scores remain north of 50% so most Care.com customers are still recommending the service to friends. Broadly, then, the current depression in the Care.com growth narrative is ephemeral, and will soon pass.

On the third point, it will likely pass very soon. It's worth noting that member growth hasn't slowed all that much in the wake of the WSJ report. Member growth last quarter was 14%, versus 16% before the print. The only things that have taken a big hit are revenue growth and profit margins, with the implication being that the WSJ report didn't stop people from using Care.com - it just stopped people from paying.

But, Care.com has already spent a ton of money on improving its vetting practices, and this improvement should bring money demand back into the market with time. At the same time, Care.com in 2020 will lap slower revenue growth and weaker margins than Care.com in 2019. This fact coupled with favorable timing could drive material improvements in Care.com's revenue and profit growth rates in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Last, but not least, we believe shares are materially undervalued relative to their long-term growth potential. This undervaluation gives shares healthy firepower to stay in rebound mode as the growth trajectory improves in 2020.

Despite the WSJ report, Care.com's member base is still growing at a low-teens clip. Given the aforementioned strengths of the business and Care.com's relatively low penetration (there are less than 15 million global caregivers on Care.com, versus over 40 million listed caregivers in the U.S. alone), we believe that Care.com will sustain double-digit member growth for the foreseeable future. We also feel that as the WSJ report becomes "old news" and as new initiatives like Care@Work scale out, Care.com's revenue growth rates will rebound to largely match member growth rates in the double-digit range. Profit margins will improve, too, as big caregiver vetting investments phase out and as re-ignited revenue growth trends drive positive operating leverage again.

Net net, we think Care.com reasonably projects as a double-digit revenue grower over the next few years, with sizable upside margin drivers that should push profit growth towards the 15% and up range. Not surprisingly, this is where consensus Street estimates sit today for long-term EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

Under these assumptions, we think that Care.com will hit $1.15 in EPS by fiscal 2025. Based on an information technology sector-average 20-times forward earnings multiple, that equates to a fundamentally supported 2024 price target for CRCM stock of $23. Discounted back by 10% per year, that implies a fair 2019 price target north of $14. That is markedly above where the stock trades today.

It is worth mentioning that there are some significant challenges when it comes the CRCM bull thesis. Namely, the bull thesis rests on the assumption that both revenue growth trends and margin trends will improve in 2020 as noise from bad 2019 optics fades. This may not happen. Reputation is everything - especially in the children's care world - and Care.com's reputation may forever be tarnished from the WSJ report. If so, revenue growth trends won't rebound, margin trends will remain weak, and CRCM stock won't head higher.

Data by YCharts

In summary, we like CRCM stock here. Care.com is a necessary platform consolidator in the huge global care market, with a ton of potential to grow revenues and profits in the long run. The scathing WSJ report from March 2019 made investors forget all about that long-term potential as the growth trajectory flattened out. But, over the next few quarters, Care.com's depressed growth trajectory will rebound, investors will remember the favorable long-term growth potential here, and CRCM stock will surge back towards $15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.