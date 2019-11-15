Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) CEO Fusen Chen on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 6:00 PM ET

Thank you, Lori. Welcome, everyone, to Kulicke & Soffa's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call. Joining us on the call today are Fusen Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lester Wong, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel. For those of you who have not received a copy of today's results, the release as well as the latest investor presentation are both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.kns.com.

In addition to historical statements, today's remarks will contain statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is indicated in those forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of the risks associated with Kulicke & Soffa that could affect our future results and financial condition, please refer to our recent SEC filings, specifically the 10-K for the year ended September 29, 2018.

Fusen Chen

Fusen Chen

Thank you, Joe. Since the March quarter, we observed a greater recovery in our overall businesses, improved field utilization rate, increased demand within both capital equipment and APS segment, continued progress within our advanced packaging process, and we recognized revenue of several PIXALUX and micro and miniLED systems. Considering this improvement and the state of our industry, we will include a comparison from the March quarters in addition to sequential comparisons to provide a broader perspective during today's call. In parallel with improving market conditions, we continue to operate very efficiently, generating strong gross margin and executing on near-term cost-saving opportunities without jeopardizing our ongoing development projects.

For the September quarter, we recognized revenue of $139.8 million, an increase of approximately 10% sequentially and over 20% from the March quarters. The sequential increase in both capital equipment and aftermarket product and services segments was driven by improvement in general semiconductor, LED and advanced packaging. Demand from the general semiconductor and LED, our largest end market, increased by nearly 17% sequentially and 74% from the March quarters.

We have also continued to see improvement demand from our OSAT customers during the September quarter. As you'll recall, demand from memory and automotive end market declined fairly dramatically in the June quarters, partially offsetting the superior improvement within the larger general semiconductor and LED market. However, demand has largely stabilized within automotive and memory end markets through the September quarters. This stabilized demand, improved NAND pricing and growing semiconductor opportunities in automotive provides confidence. Overall, our automotive and memory solution remained highly competitive, and we anticipate general recovery in memory and automotive throughout fiscal 2020.

Capital equipment sales. Within the September quarter, it increased 12% sequentially and increased 25% from the March quarter, which, again, we believe, represent trough demand. The prior 2 quarters of sequential revenue improvements helped to highlight the resilience of our end market and also our ability to generate demand for new products through the cycle. Within capital equipment, we experienced increased sales within many of our businesses: ball bonding, wedge bonding, electronics assembly and advanced packaging.

Within advanced packaging revenue, 4 -- 5 more PIXALUX system, our mini and microLED tool, were recognized. This system sales provides strong margins, which Lester will share more detail on shortly.

Our aftermarket product in the service segment, APS, has increased by 11% from our March quarters and 6% sequentially to $39.4 million in the September quarter. This demand is consistent with our longer-term quarterly EPS average of approximately $40 million in quarterly revenue, which support our view of healthy integration rate for our large installed base of ball and wedge bonding systems. Early APS sales, improved utilization rate, increased demand from global OSATs and ongoing traction with our new products provides increasing confidence for stronger 2020 performance. As we look ahead, we remain focused on customer engagement and operational readiness of our new products and are very confident of our competitiveness in this new market.

I would now like to turn the call over to Lester Wong, who will cover this quarter's financial review in greater detail.

Lester Wong

Thank you, Fusen. My remarks today will be referring to GAAP results unless noted. Net revenue for the quarter was $139.8 million. Gross margins of 46.8% generated $65.4 million of gross profit and net income of $6.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share.

Gross margins were clearly stronger than we expected last quarter. This was partially due to our ability of recognizing 5 PIXALUX tools ahead of schedule. In addition to receiving acceptance earlier than anticipated, these initial PIXALUX systems generated gross margins above corporate average. Similar to other newly developed products, the majority of the build material is expensed through R&D until products have received market acceptance. We anticipate recognizing revenue on the final 2 fully expensed PIXALUX system during the December quarter.

Operating expense also came in more favorably than our expected target model of $53 million of fixed expenses plus 5% to 7% of variable expense tied to revenue. We have also restructured a small fraction of our global R&D team, which resulted in a discrete $1.6 million expense in the September quarter. We continue to seek opportunities that will enhance the quality and efficiency of our global organization. Over the coming quarters, we maintain our current operating expense target of $53 million of fixed quarterly expense plus 5% to 7% of variable quarterly expense tied to revenue. While we are cautious of cost in this soft environment, we continue to invest heavily in our ongoing R&D programs, which will drive meaningful long-term value and market share expansion.

Turning to tax. We booked a net tax expense of $3.8 million, which was in line sequentially. Over the long term, we continue to target an average effective tax rate of approximately 18%.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the September quarter with a total net cash and investment position of $532 million or $8.28 on a diluted share basis. During the September quarter, we have continued our repurchase activity and deployed $15 million to repurchase 680,000 shares. At the end of our September quarter, we had approximately $97.1 million remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Cumulatively over the last 5 years, from the repurchase program's inception through the September quarter, we repurchased 17.2 million shares in open market transactions at a total value of $302.8 million. Roughly 1/3 of this total value, $100.6 million, was deployed in our fiscal 2019 period alone. The repurchase program, combined with our dividend program, prudent M&A and aggressive market expansion through new product development, provide a powerful platform for long-term sustainable shareholder value creation and delivery. On a book value per share basis, we closed the September quarter with $12.06, an increase of $0.03 from the June quarter.

Working capital, defined as accounts receivable plus inventory less accounts payable, was effectively flat at $207 million, down $1 million sequentially. From a DSO perspective, our days sales outstanding increased from 107 days to 126 days. Our days sales of inventory decreased from 129 days to 108 days, and days of accounts payable decreased from 56 days to 44 days.

This concludes the financial review portion of our call. I will now turn the discussion back to Fusen for the December quarter business outlook.

Fusen Chen

Thanks, Lester. We have clearly experienced a recovery in the general semiconductor and LED-related business, while automotive and memory seems to be near or at trough level. We continue to anticipate ongoing and gradual recovery in all of the end markets we serve over the coming quarters. Uniquely for K&S, we are aggressively pursuing several new revenue opportunities through fiscal year 2020. That expands our served market and further increase the diversification of our broadening portfolio.

Looking into the December quarters. We are forecasting revenue in the range of $130 million to $150 million, representative of our outlook. Considering the historical seasonality in our business, we believe this supports our view of greater and ongoing demand recovery for our products and services. Over the past 5 years, the sequential revenue change, December over September, represent an average 14% reduction with a range of plus 3% to negative 45%. Considering this 5-year trend, our December outlook indicates an improving and a fairly resilient end market demand.

We have also made fundamental improvements to our core business, development process, ability to identify and target new market opportunities and also delivering shareholder returns. More specifically, for the past 3 fiscal years, we have dramatically increased our market shares in high-volume LED business, rapidly developed and recognized revenue on several new tools, entered the high-growth mini and microLED market, and collectively, returned approximately $250 million to investors through the repurchase and dividend programs. We continue to believe this improvement are fundamental in nature, demonstrating our ability to expand the market and provide a sustainable platform for further value creations.

With that said, I would like to provide a brief update on our advanced packaging initiatives. Overall, we continue to be very focused on working toward new customer qualification within all of our advanced packaging business: Liteq, APAMA, Katalyst and PIXALUX. These, too, will continue to be very promising and highly competitive. We expect they provide new growth prospects and will contribute meaningfully to long-term profitability.

Our lithography, thermal compression and high-accuracy free chip business continue to be at various engagement label at multiple customers, supporting qualification and also high-volume productions. Overall, these products are delivering new solution to our customers, higher level of productivity and continued to drive new customer interest.

In addition to our view of gradual core market recovery, we also anticipate our advanced packaging progress to accelerate through fiscal 2020 as we ramp production with existing customers and proliferate this solution to new customers. For our mini and microLED tool, PIXALUX, we recognized revenue on additional 5 systems in the September quarter, 8 systems in total. We are currently aggressively preparing for a production ramp. As a reminder, the lighting within the display market is a main target market for PIXALUX system, although we are also focused on opportunities within direct-view display, automotive and also consumer electronics. We continue to anticipate PIXALUX will ramp through 2020 and enhance overall profitability.

In summary, we are highly confident our core market is past trough, and also, our newly developed market-expanding offering will provide the industry with enabling technologies. We believe our enabling solution are increasingly in line with the major trend such as evolution of electric and autonomous vehicle, the rollout of 5G technology, the proliferation of IoT devices, the increasing attention of advanced packaging and emerging opportunity within the display market. Our entire organization remained extremely committed to execute towards our long-term strategy of value creation and deliveries.

This concludes our prepared remarks.

Yes. So I guess first question on the PIXALUX line. Obviously, very nice to see that being accepted by customers. Curious, you talked about how it benefited the margins during the quarter. Was that because some of the tools were already accounted for? Or is that the kind of true margin structure of the product that's helping the margins?

Lester Wong

Tom, it's Lester. For the quarter, the contribution to the higher gross margin by PIXALUX was because of the fact that, like many new tools, it's already been expensed through R&D until market acceptance. So all 5 tools is a complete fall-through in terms of -- into the gross margin.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. On a go-forward basis, do we expect the tools to be above corporate average for margins? Or...

Lester Wong

Yes, we do. We believe the gross margin for the PIXALUX will be among the higher among the company. PIXALUX is the most technologically advanced and fastest tool on the market, and so it has a very low-cost of ownership for our customers. So we believe that the margins will remain high.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. Good. And how big do you think that market is at this point?

Fusen Chen

Tom, can you repeat the questions?

Thomas Diffely

Yes. How big is the market for the PIXALUX or for other micro or miniLED solutions?

Fusen Chen

Okay. We believe this market is going to grow significantly, and we are at the early stage of a big lighting application for consumer electronics. So for us, we do believe, depends on the ramping schedule of our customers. We target about 5% to 10% annual revenue in 2020. So that's our plan. And I think in the future, could -- getting bigger as adoption of mini and microLED continues.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. And just for clarification, is this for mobile screens or computer screens? What size the screens is for today?

Fusen Chen

Well, actually, the display size is -- can be very from small to big screen. The big screen actually is already live. But direct view display, actually probably in the future, we still need to increase the productivity. But actually, we are working with multiple customers and including the customer in consumer electronics, display and auto industries.

Thomas Diffely

Okay. Great. And then a quick question on the model itself. It sounds like the OpEx is similar to where it's been. I was wondering on the margin front though, when you look at relatively flat revenue, a lot of times in the fourth quarter, you see a little bit of a boost in the margins because you're higher on the wedge bonder side, a little lower on the ball bonder side. Curious if you're going to see -- expect any differences sequentially on the margin front.

Lester Wong

Well, Tom, I think the margin, what we're looking at is still probably between 45% to 47%. That's the margin -- the corporate margins that we're looking at.

Craig Ellis

Congratulations on the strong earnings performance in the quarter, guys. The first question I had was really more of a clarification. It relates to one of Tom's question. So I think what I've heard is that there are eight systems that have shipped for sale in the last two quarters, three a couple of quarters ago, five in the most recent quarter. Can you just discuss how broadly those are being accepted by customers? Are we talking about one customer, a couple or even more than that?

Lester Wong

Craig, it's Lester. We're talking about a couple of customers. So it's not one customer. So now it's going through evaluation at several customers. The sales have been spread among several customers. So we believe that going forward, the ramp will be, as Fusen said, probably in the second half and at 1 or 2 different customers.

Craig Ellis

Okay. And clearly, the expectation since this product was announced back at SEMICON West, certainly, it sounds like from Fusen's commentary that, that there would be a material ramp in front of us. But as we look at the business' shipment and rev rec capability on five systems, are there any capacity issues that we need to be aware of? What's your internal capacity to ramp this system? Is it in the tens of systems? And if so, where would that be?

Fusen Chen

Well, no, Craig, we prepared for the ramp. We know it's coming for a while. So we do not believe that our production capacity will be a bottleneck during the ramp. So I think we're ready to produce as many systems as is required.

Craig Ellis

Excellent. And then I wanted to go back, Fusen, to one of your questions. You mentioned that there were a number of new revenue opportunities that the company was pursuing, and it sounds like you've got very good visibility on growth there. I was just wondering if you could help us just by ranking some of the new revenue opportunities that you see? I assume PIXALUX is near the top. But could you help us prioritize that list?

Fusen Chen

Okay. So first of all, I think there are a few positive signs from our industry. And that made us quite positive about 2020 and over. Historically, the semi downturn is no more than 6 quarters. And clearly, we see that March 2019 is our trough. And we also seen the wholesale customer adding capacity, and they are adding capacity for the whole industry, not only for themselves, right? And the memory, I think, is a good story ahead of us. We see the big growth actually quarter-to-quarter for the past two quarters, and the industry actually expect to expand memory recovery throughout calendar year next year, 2020, with the NAND first and then followed by DRAM.

So for us, specifically in addition to the market conditions I just described, I think PIXALUX actually is a bright spot for us, and it's going to be a ramping year in 2020. And I said this a few times, depending on customers' ramping schedule, can be 1 or 2 months late or whatever, but we do expect a 5% to 10% of calendar year revenue. That's a good one. We also expect free chip and TCB show good traction in the market because we have -- we are engaging with multiple customers for qualification. And also, some of our customers already have it in production. So we do believe good traction in 2020 and show fast growth, both of which in TCB in 2021. So that's all we have seen in our market and for the industry.

Craig Ellis

Okay. That's very helpful. I'll ask a longer-term question on gross margin to Lester. Lester, with the benefit of some favorable mix, the business is operating well on the gross margin side. And yet here we are very near the trough, and the company has the target model out there. Can you just help us understand, as you look at the things that are going to bridge the gap between where we are to the low end of the target model, I believe, at 49%, what does it take to get into the long-term target model range?

Lester Wong

Well, Craig, I think what we -- on the long-term target model range, what we're looking at is some of those tools that Fusen talked about as PIXALUX becomes more of the company's revenues beyond 2020 and '21, '22 as well as Katalyst as well as APAMA and the new -- what we call TCB 2.0 kicks in. Those are higher-margin tools. We believe that, that would drive the gross margin forward. As you well know, a huge focus for Fusen always has been cost. We continue to reduce costs across the board in terms of our core businesses. And then also, one of the initiatives that Fusen has been pushing for over 3 years is increase our APS sales. APS carries higher gross margin than our capital equipment. So I think between those different elements, we believe we can drive towards the gross margin target we presented.

Craig Ellis

Okay. Last one for me and then I'll hop back in the queue. Fusen, you were quite prescient in terms of being very early to call the March quarter as a trough. And the company really did a great job putting its money where its mouth is with the $100 million of share buyback in the quarter. Can you gentlemen just help us understand how you're looking at buyback intensity at this point now? Now that we're into what looks like the early stages of a recovery, should we expect a similar level of share repurchase activity or something closer to what we were seeing in the 6 or 7 quarters prior to the most recent quarter?

Fusen Chen

Okay. So Craig, before I answer you with a number, I want to tell you our thinking logic. I do believe at the company, the most important is to have capability, we can open the growth, right? So for us, I think our capital allocation is including dividend payback, stock repurchasing and M&A. So at a certain point, for sure, I think we will be engaged with M&A, but we want to make sure our organic development proven. We have a strength. We have knowledge. We have commitment. And I think we are seeing a traction. So I think in the near-term horizon, I would say, yes, a year from now, we already seriously consider M&A.

So because of our -- we need to use our capital among M&A, repurchasing and also dividend, I think it's going to be a balanced view, right? So it's very difficult to answer you with a precise amount, but we are committed, continuing to repurchase and continue -- we are committed to the dividend, and we'll continue the repurchase program. And among them depend on when we decide to trigger the M&A activity. I hope I answer your questions.

David Duley

Just a clarification. I think in your prepared remarks, you said -- in reference, was it to the wire bonder business or the total bonder business that was up 17% sequentially and up 64% from the bottom?

Fusen Chen

Actually, it's overall of equipment. Of course, the ball bonder is a big part of that. I think in the past few quarters, we actually see wire bonder coming back and strongly. I think they represent about 50% of our revenue. So I would say we're talking about overall, including ball bonder.

David Duley

Okay. And what -- could you talk about -- I don't think you mentioned the utilization rates of the wire bonder fleet. Could you perhaps give us a measure there? And then help us understand if the utilization rates are higher or lower in China or what you're seeing from that market.

Lester Wong

Sure, Dave. So utilization rates we see in the field is in the high 70s. However, I'd like to point out that it is not uniform across all the businesses as well as end customers and the region. Specifically to your question about China, China is actually at the highest utilization rate of all the regions we see. Actually, it's in the 90s, while Taiwan has come down in the low 70s and Korea as in mid-70s. So I think a lot of the utilization rate growth has been driven by China.

David Duley

Okay. That's very helpful. And as far as the -- you mentioned the automotive and the memory businesses have stabilized now. And I guess you're kind of expecting a gradual improvement in 2020. Could you just talk about in each one of those segments what the key trigger is to spur growth? For instance, in the automotive space, is it more electrical vehicles or more electrical vehicle content? Or what will get these two segments of the business up and running again?

Fusen Chen

So what we will assume, the memory, we will assume, I think, our server and high-performance computing. This was consumed fairly largely among -- in memory. And automotive right now, I think, in the bottom. But we do believe, based on our historical results, we can expect auto to also increase from here. But auto, I don't think we'll consume that much memory, right? So I still believe it's traditional in server and also in the computing areas, lower memory growth. And the first sign is the big growth quarter-to-quarter. I think we already see 2 quarter growth. And the next step is the price holding up, and then the whole industry will recover, and that will be our expectation.

David Duley

Okay. And then as far as -- maybe just looking to next year, it seems like you have core business recovery happening, and you have a bunch of new product contributions starting to ramp up in the LED space and some of these other spaces. Do you think that -- is there any reason to think that you can't get back -- I guess the first question is, is there any reason to think that you can't get back to peak revenue levels? Is there any segment of business that may not recover and allow you not to get back up to $200 million or $250 million per quarter kind of run rates?

Lester Wong

So Dave, I think we are cautiously optimistic about the recovery, both in general semi, LED as well as eventually, as Fusen said, auto. And memory was particularly coming in. But I think the $250 million a quarter is a pretty high target. And while we think there will be a significant recovery, I'm not sure we're going to hit that in 2020.

Fusen Chen

So David, maybe a little bit more color. We do believe this recovery is a greater recovery for all of you. So let me give you an example. I think Christian asked me a few times about our model, 2021, the original model for the $1.1 billion. So this probably -- if I answer, it probably can give you a little bit of the color in our mind. So assume the current recovery will bring '22, I'm talking about 2022, a year after we set the original goal of the 2021, to 2018 level of $900 million as a baseline. I'm talking about as a baseline. So that's $900 million total revenue as a baseline. In the next 3 years, '20, '21, '22, 3 years, we believe we probably can add additional $200 million, additional revenue from the organic growth product we introduced to the market. This is including our free chip, TCB, PIXALUX and also Lester mentioned the APS additional revenue, right?

So to reach $250 million quarterly average revenue, it's about $1 billion, right? So right now, as we look at it, I think probably 2022 will be the time we're probably going to reach the $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. But despite this, I do believe we will hit $250 million from time to time. Maybe this is about '20 -- 2020 and beyond like 2021. So that will be our expectation.

Christian Schwab

Fusen, can you give us an idea in both the automotive and memory business peak to trough quarterly revenue if you have that this cycle?

Lester Wong

Christian, this is Lester. So right now, we believe auto and memory is near the trough. So auto is roughly 50% of what 2018 quarterly run rate was, while memory is about 1/4 to 1/3.

Christian Schwab

Okay. Fantastic. And so the memory could see a more material -- if we have a true memory cycle and equilibrium supply and demand pulls out in second half of this year, we get back to spending money again on the CapEx side. That could ramp up more quickly, in my opinion. Is that fair? Is that a fair assessment?

Lester Wong

I'd say it's fair. Right now, memory is close to 4% to 5% of revenue. At its highest, it's closer to 20%. So I think if there is a recovery, we're seeing some recovery in NAND. If DRAM comes back, I think, significantly, both, I think, there could be a faster rate.

Fusen Chen

Yes. And Christian, as you know, we actually have very high market shares in the memory space.

Christian Schwab

Right. Right. And then on the automotive side, a recovery in that business. I know there was a series of questions about it. It wasn't clear to me. Is an automotive recovery based upon units? Or can that business, if units should stay kind of at these type of levels for the next year or two with greater electronification, for lack of a better word, going into vehicles, could that see a nice recovery over time? Or is the automobile business much more of just a gradual recovery?

Fusen Chen

Well, Christian, you know any segment recovery will not be sudden. So it's really my expectation. The auto will take a little bit more digestion and maybe show a stronger momentum. I would say maybe second half of next year.

Robert Mertens

This is Robert Mertens on behalf of Krish. Just a real quick housekeeping one first, and then I had a follow-up. What's the size of the advanced packaging business this quarter?

Lester Wong

The size of advanced packaging was about 14%.

Robert Mertens

Okay. Great. And then you're guiding next quarter sort of flat quarter-over-quarter, where it's typically seen some seasonal weakness. Could you just give some sort of puts and takes around which areas you're seeing strengthen into the December quarter? Is this sort of broad-based continuation? Or is there one area that's going to be a little bit stronger and some softness in other ones?

Lester Wong

Well, I think as we have indicated on the call, we still think memory and auto is recovering, but they're still soft right now. I think the recovery is much more ahead in general semi and LED and particularly in China. As I indicated, the OSATs are running at a very high utilization rate in China. So we believe that the growth or the maintenance of the revenue at flat is coming from general semi and LED.

Before closing, we wanted to inform investors that we'll be participating in several upcoming conferences and road shows throughout the December quarter in Dallas, New York City and London. Additional details can be found at investor.kns.com. Also, going forward, we will be adjusting the timing of our earnings release to premarket at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

