X4 Pharmaceuticals: An Overview

First the doctor told me the good news: I was going to have a disease named after me.”



- Steve Martin

Today, we take an in-depth look at a "Tier 4" biotech concern that just received Breakthrough Therapy status earlier in the week and also posted Q3 results last week. The stock made a big initial move up on the new designation, but that rally rapidly started to fade.

Company Overview

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) is a Massachusetts-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It late 2018, it acquired publicly held Arsanis (ASNS). On March 13th, 2019, the company completed the merger and conducted a 1-for-6 stock split. X4 was previously a private entity.

The company is focused on developing and bringing to market novel therapeutics that improve immune cell trafficking and reverse immune suppression. Therapeutic areas of focus include cancers and rare diseases. The pipeline is comprised of small molecule antagonist of the chemokine receptor, referred to as CXCR4. The company’s lead product candidate is Mavorixafor, an allosteric antagonist of the CXCR4 receptor. It also has two pre-clinical candidates: X4P-002 for glioblastoma multiforme and X4P-003 for primary immune-deficiencies. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of roughly $165 million and trades for around $13.00 a share.

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

Mavorixafor

Mavorixafor is a once-daily, oral inhibitor of CXCR4. The drug is currently in development for WHIM syndrome, severe congenital neutropenia, Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, and clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company’s most advanced indication is in WHIM syndrome, which is in Phase 3 of development. Mavorixafor was designated orphan drug status for WHIM by the FDA in 2018 and by the EMA in 2019. The company is in collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) for a Phase 1/2 in RCC. Developing strategic collaborations and securing non-dilutive funding is X4’s strategy for the immune-oncology space. Recently, on July 17th, the company announced an oncology development and commercialization agreement for Mavorixafor with partner Abbisko in China. The agreement gives Abbisko exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Source: Company Presentation

WHIM syndrome is a rare genetic primary immunodeficiency that is the result of a mutation in the gene that encodes for the CXCR4 receptor. The mutation causes premature truncations in the CXCR4 protein, causing the receptor to remain “on” longer than it should be, ultimately resulting in compromised immune cell trafficking and surveillance. The data isn’t clear on the prevalence of WHIM. However, in the U.S. there’s between 15,000 and 100,000 patients classified as having a primary immunodeficiency disease of unknown origin, which includes WHIM. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of WHIM syndrome. The current standard of care focuses on dealing with the symptoms of WHIM syndrome and not the underlying etiology. Recently, on June 12th, the company announced a partnership with Invitae (NVTA) to offer free genetic testing under X4 Pharmaceuticals' PATH4FORWARD program. The program also includes genetic counseling and family variant testing.

Thus far, in the WHIM indication, the company has completed a Phase 2 trial. The drug produced meaningful increases in neutrophil and lymphocyte counts, and demonstrated a favorable safety profile. Furthermore, improved infection rates and a substantial reduction in wart lesions in patients with a history of untreatable severe wart lesions was also observed. Based on the data, the company launched a Phase 3 trial on June 26th of this year. The trial is a 52-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Mavorixafor in WHIM patients.

Source: Company Presentation

The second most advanced indication for Mavorixafor is clear cell renal cell carcinoma. In the latest development of the program, the company announced positive Phase 2a trial data of Mavorixafor in combination with Axitinib in advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Highlights include a subgroup exceeding the target of 50% improvement in median progression-free survival, and 12% of patients remain on combination treatment with durations of 17 months or longer. Furthermore, the drug was well-tolerated. The company intends on continuing to explore the drug’s potential in underserved cancer populations and envisions testing a variety of combinations.

Finally, earlier this month, X4 initiated a Phase 1b clinical trial of Mavorixafor (X4P-001) for the treatment of Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN), a group of rare blood disorders characterized by abnormally low levels of neutrophils.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 30th, 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of just over $75 million. R&D and G&A expenses for the quarter ran $13 million. On August 9th, the company announced that they filed for a $159 million mixed shelf offering. Management expects current cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund operations into the first half of 2021.

Analyst coverage is sparse on this name currently. The latest recommendation comes from Cowen on October 10th. The firm reiterated their Buy rating on the name, which it repeated a week ago. The analyst sees the company creating significant shareholder value as it realizes the promise of CXCR4 inhibition:

X4's lead candidate is Mavorixafor, an oral CXCR4 inhibitor that possesses proof of concept in WHIM syndrome. Pivotal development for WHIM syndrome is expected to begin this month. We expect X4 to create long-term shareholder value as it proves the value of CXCR4 inhibition."

On September 27th, a variety of sell-side analysts commented on the various cancer therapy data that was going to be presented at ESMO in Barcelona. The analyst at Stifel cited encouraging data from X4 Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in the year, on June 7th, the same analyst stated that X4 has quite an attractive invest thesis between CXCR4 inhibition showing real promise for specific types of cancer and rare disease, a clear path to commercialization, and possessing a “best-in-class asset” for WHIM syndrome. Furthermore, the analyst views the Phase 3 of Mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome as significantly de-risked.

It should be noted, however, that both Citigroup and Piper Jaffray currently have Hold ratings on XFOR.

Verdict

I don’t have a strong feeling on this concern either way. It does have multiple "shots on goals" and potential upcoming catalysts, which are both positives. On the other side of the ledger, the company is probably going to do a capital raise in coming quarters, and there are mixed analyst views on it as well. In addition, sentiment on the overall inhibitor space hasn’t exactly been positive in 2019, with many disasters, including a whole slew of PARP inhibitor names. Therefore, I am passing on any investment recommendation at this time but did want to make this investment research available to the Seeking Alpha community.

The most exquisite pleasure in the practice of medicine comes from nudging a layman in the direction of terror, then bringing him back to safety again.”



- Kurt Vonnegut

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Looking for 'hidden gems' from the under followed 'Busted IPO' space like recent winners KPTI and REPL? Sign up for a free 14-day trial into The Busted IPO Forum and also get 20% off your first year of membership. To initiate your risk-free two week offer, just click here.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.