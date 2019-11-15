4 Top REITs In 2019

Occupancy is high, rental renewals are much higher than expiring leases, same property NOI continues to grow, and Core FFO per share roars higher yet again.

The loan “weaker” performer is up 49%. We can live with 49%.

There is nothing not to like about housing landlords in this environment, but the market did catch on. 3 of the 4 stocks are up over 60% (including dividends) since.

ELS had a stock split and Seeking Alpha is running the wrong headline number, but we’ve got that sorted out.

Let’s jump into 4 stocks that have performed exceptionally.

Quick Update on Housing REITs

Earnings season is underway for REITs. We have recent earnings releases for:

Equity Residential (EQR) Essex Property Trust (ESS) Equity Lifestyle (ELS) Sun Communities (SUI)

We summed up the results in a quick chart:

To provide a little context for ELS here, the “consensus estimate” is only pulling data from 3 analysts. Those estimates were $.55, $.53 and $.53. The “miss” is essentially a rounding error. The estimate for $.55 looks unwise as management provided guidance for Q3 2019 with Q3 2019 already underway. Guidance from ELS for Q3 2019 had a midpoint of $.53 per share. Estimates should’ve all been clustered on $.53 or $.54.

Headline Mistake

Some headlines indicated ELS beat estimates by $.02 because they used NAREIT FFO per share for ELS (which was $.56). We believe they should have used normalized FFO per share (which was $.53). Headlines for the other 3 REITs are correctly referencing normalized FFO per share.

Positions

We own shares in each of these REITs, though our largest position among them is SUI. Each position has been very profitable:

We published buy alerts on each of those trades also:

Many of you are celebrating the large gains along with us.

Notes on Earnings - SUI

SUI delivers quarter after quarter. They’ve benefitted dramatically from the surge in housing prices:

Source: SUI

That surge in pricing keeps single-family homes out of reach for many families. However, SUI isn’t running cheap trailer parks. These aren’t poor quality properties. This isn’t UMH Properties (UMH). Oops, did I say too much?

Shares outstanding increased by over 8% since last year.

Sounds like dilution, right?

Yet, Core FFO per share grew by more than 8% because total Core FFO grew by more than 17%.

How does that happen? SUI recognizes their favorable share price. They issue new equity and buy the best manufactured home parks available. This is arbitrage.

As you might recall, we recently lamented that the two farmland REITs were not investable.

In the exact opposite situation, the two major manufactured housing REITs (that’s SUI and ELS) are both excellent REITs. They have exceptional management, solid economies of scale, and are able to issue equity above NAV (net asset value).

Notes on Earnings - ELS

We need to start by referencing the stock split. To ensure readers see that:

Each 1 share of ELS became 2 shares. If someone is checking our numbers against an outdated data source, they may see a mismatch.

Let's get on with the analysis.

ELS and SUI are extremely similar investments. ELS takes an even more defensive approach though:

Source: ELS

With only 15% of their market capitalization coming from debt, that balance sheet is rock-solid. An average of 13 years to maturity gives them an even easier time handling debts as they come due.

Much like SUI, ELS saw Normalized FFO per share increased by over 8% per share.

Growth could benefit ELS as they may be able to match new equity with new debt at even lower rates. While their weighted average years to maturity (13, shown above) is the highest in the sector, their average interest rate is only mediocre:

Source: ELS

If ELS finds favorable acquisitions, they could issue new equity and take out new debt to maintain the same capital structure while getting a lower average rate on debt. Management has been using their funds wisely though:

Source: ELS

Notes on Earnings - ESS

ESS grew Core FFO per share by 6.3% compared to Q3 2019 of last year. They also beat the midpoint of their own guidance range by $.04. Analyst estimates were simply higher than guidance.

Same property NOI grew by 3.1% year over year (that’s quite good). Let's check in on the revised guidance:

Source: ESS

ESS also acquired 3 new apartment complexes for a total price of $414.7 million. That’s also positive for shareholders as management has demonstrated a very keen eye for evaluating properties. They monitor their opportunities and they monitor the stock price, so if they want to finance an acquisition with stock they are ready. Alternatively, if they want to finance with debt, their balance sheet is strong enough to handle it.

There is one minor negative aspect. Two of the acquisitions were handled through joint ventures. We don’t mind the joint venture structure, but accounting for joint ventures confuses most investors and a large portion of analysts. We demonstrated joint venture accounting on Macerich (MAC).

We believe avoiding joint ventures encourages REITs to trade at higher multiples. REITs without joint ventures, or with “consolidated” positions, will report higher on metrics such as “revenue per share.” When a REIT invests through unconsolidated joint ventures, those metrics (such as revenue or revenue per share) appear artificially low to most investors.

Notes on Earnings - EQR

Normalized FFO per share grew by over 9%. What more could an investor hope for? Since we bought EQR, they’ve been able to beat our expectations. We bought for long-term growth due to solid management, great properties, and long-term fundamentals supporting apartments. We got those things, but we also saw growth roar higher and share prices soar. Occupancy hit 96.5%, which is exceptionally high for any housing space, and renewal leases carried a 5% growth rate. They are pushing revenue and still growing occupancy. It’s just a great time to be an exceptional landlord.

Same property NOI grew at 3.3% for the quarter compared to Q3 2018. Year to date same property NOI is up 3%. EQR also completed some new buildings such as a 137-apartment property in Seattle.

The portfolio is reasonably balanced, so long as you like coastal markets:

Source: EQR

Did we just call 47% in California and over 40% in the North East balanced? Well, the cities still tend to have enough differences in renting that the portfolio works for diversification. The high quality of the properties and strong management also help.

Final thoughts

Currently, none of the housing REITs are within our target buying ranges. In our next review, we expect to bump targets up a bit. We can’t say whether that will actually push any into the buying ranges though, as most are pretty far above our targets. If we were picking an apartment REIT currently, we would lean towards AvalonBay (AVB). They are extremely similar to EQR, but their share price hasn’t seen quite as much appreciation.

