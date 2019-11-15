Freshii Inc. (FRHHF) CEO Matthew Corrin on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Freshii Inc. (OTCPK:FRHHF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 14, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Paul Hughes - General Counsel

Matthew Corrin - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Daniel Haroun - CFO

Derek Dley - Cannacord Genuity

Elizabeth Johnston - Laurentian Bank Securities

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Paul Hughes, General Counsel. Thank you. You may begin.

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Freshii's third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Joining me today is, Matthew Corrin, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Daniel Haroun, Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that remarks in this conference call may provide certain information regarding our expectations, future plans and intentions that may constitute forward-looking statements. I would refer you to our most recently filed Management's Discussion & Analysis, which includes the summary of the significant assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements and certain risks and factors that could affect our future performance and our ability to deliver on these forward-looking statements.

The third quarter 2019 earnings release, the related financial statements and the Management's Discussion & Analysis are available on SEDAR as well as the Investor Relations section of Freshii's website at freshii.inc.

All figures discussed on this conference call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our CEO, Matthew Corrin.

Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone.

Since we opened our first location in 2005, Freshii has grown into a leading omnichannel healthy food brand with more than 700 points of distribution between our growing restaurant network and our ever-expanding retail partnerships. We currently do business in 16 countries, in over 200 cities and growing.

From our current footprint, I believe we are uniquely positioned amongst the competition to continue to evolve our menu offerings and remain on the cutting edge of global health and wellness trends with a focus on making food even more convenient and affordable for citizens of the world.

The restaurant business and specifically the healthy food arena, has changed significantly since I opened that first location in 2005. And while we enjoyed the first mover advantage for many, many years, what got us here is different than what is going to get us to the next level of growth.

I've said this on every quarterly call this year but I'm going to say it one more time, and then you won't hear from me again on the topic. 2019 has been very much a reset year for our brand. And while we continue to grow system-wide sales, having grown this metric for 12 consecutive quarters as a public company, we've also been working closely as a team and with our Board and advisors to plan a next phase of growth for Freshii to play out over the next several years, focus on repositioning the brand in order to become more compelling to an even broader set of consumers.

Striking the balance of being at once cutting edge and also promoting mass appeal is really tricky, but I believe that once we do and once we get it right, it will unlock our next several years of growth, including accelerated same store sales growth, a reduction in store closures and an increase in restaurant level profitability for our franchise partners.

Last quarter, we told you about a number of recent senior leadership appointments here at HQ, additions to the management team that will help shape the next phase of our growth. Dan Haroun, who you’ll hear from shortly, joined us as CFO after a decade of financial leadership at Restaurant Brands International and most recently with Walmart Canada. In terms of restaurant operations, Oliver Rodbard joined Freshii as our Head of Restaurant Operations after more than 20 years of retail and restaurant experience in Europe and North America, most of which at Yum! Brands.

At the Board level, Bill Schultz joined the strategic team with a wide variety of senior management experience in the food industry at Mars, Georgia-Pacific and most recently at Coca-Cola, where Bill was the President of Coca-Cola Refreshments, Canada. These new leaders, together with the key members of the Freshii team have built us into what we are today, have been hard at work at determining our priorities as an organization, heading into 2020 and beyond.

Our focus for the year ahead, consistent with our team of doing fewer things better, is built across three pillars: One, driving sales through marketing and menu initiatives; two, strengthening the trust and confidence our partners have in our brand; three, delivering a world class customer experience.

In terms of menu initiatives, we just rolled out our latest limited time offer across our network, which consists of Beyond Chilii, a plant-based protein chili, using Beyond Meat crumbles. We introduced a Spicy Golden Broth infused with lemongrass and anti-inflammatory turmeric, especially popular in the cooler months and great for a snacking occasion served in a typical coffee style cup. And we also introduced an innovation of our popular Energii Bites platform, which is the peanut-free coco energy bites, full of healthy whole gradients like sunflower butter, coconut, dates, coco and dark chocolate chips. This limited time offer has been supported by a digital marketing strategy designed to reach our guests where they are and let them know about these great new products.

The second pillar of our plan is anchored on continuing to build the relationship between Freshii HQ and our franchise partners. We have redoubled our focus on making decisions with the partner success at the forefront of our thought process. We will work shoulder to shoulder with our franchise partners both through our franchisee council, as well as our operations and regional marketing teams. We are prepared to invest alongside our franchise partners where appropriate in growing the Freshii brand for the long term.

As I’ve said before, our franchise partners are the core of our business, and setting each of them up for success is a key component of our own success.

Thirdly, we will increase our focus on providing the best-in-class guest experience, both in-store and online, and this is a key component for driving weekly traffic to our restaurants. To that end, we are currently working on an improved customer experience feedback and measurement program that will allow us to narrow in on what's most important to our guests as well as the areas where we have the opportunities to improve. This will allow us to stay closer to our guests and help us deliver on more of the things that keep people coming back to visit Freshii again and again.

So, that's where we are today for the restaurant division. Our evolved leadership team is working hard against these three pillars as we head into 2020, and I'm excited about the focus and direction we've aligned on as a group.

Our consumer packaged goods division continues to grow as well, in revenue, in retail partners and in product offerings. In addition to continuing to deepen our relationships with our existing retail partners, in the third quarter, we also added two new retail customers to our CPG business, as in news, which specifically is operating with Freshii at the Billy Bishop airport in downtown Toronto, and with Compass Group's micromarket division, where we offer our healthy grab-and-go products at large industrial locations that typically have few healthy lunch options.

We are excited about these two new partners and the new customer moments they will allow us to touch. We will continue to report on the progress of our CPG business and growing omnichannel footprint in the quarters to come.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Dan Haroun, Freshii's Chief Financial Officer, to provide some additional color on the quarter.

Daniel Haroun

Thanks, Matthew, and good morning, everyone.

I'll start off with our Q3 results, with all comparisons being versus Q3 of 2018.

In Q3 system-wide sales increased $3.4 million or 7% to over $49 million, driven by 10 net new openings in the quarter. This growth from net new openings was partly offset by our same-store sales decline of 3.7% as we continue to see traffic declines that are partly offset by higher check. Growth in system-wide sales led to revenue growth of 5% as higher royalties and coordination fees were partly offset by lower franchisee revenue and lower corporate store revenue as we operated three corporate stores at the end of the quarter versus five in the prior year.

Moving down the P&L, adjusted EBITDA grew $0.4 million, driven by higher revenue as noted and solid SG&A cost control as SG&A grew more slowly than revenue for the quarter.

Moving to our cash position. As at September 29, 2019, we had just over $29 million USD on the balance sheet, maintaining flexibility to drive improvement against the three pillars Matthew laid out, as we head into 2020.

Stepping back more broadly, over the past two months, I've had the opportunity to meet with many of our largest franchisee partners across North America as well as spend time in our restaurants and work alongside our dedicated team at Freshii HQ.

I witnessed firsthand the passion our franchise partners, restaurant team members and HQ team have for our brand. While this passion has been a constant for the brand as it’s grown, one recent update to the way we work has been bringing to bear an increasingly disciplined and data-led approach to decision-making. As a result of this, we've decided to build out a larger, stronger business intelligence team to enable increasingly data-driven decision making.

Another recent update we've made to the way we work has been the implementation of a stage-gate approach to our menu innovation and operational initiatives process. Through this process, we will be assessing a number of exciting initiatives in 2020 through a test and learn approach, which we expect to help us iterate and improve offerings to scale initiatives that drive benefits for our customers, franchise partners and shareholders. We don't expect every test to be successful, but we expect to learn from the tests we put in place to give us more confidence that when we do scale an initiative across our system, it will be well-received by our guests and drive financial benefits for our system.

Turning around our same-store sales will not happen overnight, but we are optimistic about the opportunity to grow the Freshii brand long-term. I'm personally excited to be a part of the Freshii team and look forward to updating you on our progress as we move forward.

At this time, we'd like to open up the call to any questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Derek Dley with Cannacord Genuity. Please proceed with your question.

Derek Dley

Yes. Hi. Good morning, guys. I just wanted to drill down a little bit more on the same store sales number. You mentioned that you had some traffic declines offset by pricing. Can you give us some more color on that, just break out the magnitude of the declines and the pricing increases?

Daniel Haroun

Good morning, Derek. It's Dan. We won't get into the specifics of the magnitude, but we saw very similar performance in traffic and check in Q3 versus Q2.

Derek Dley

Okay. And I guess, you mentioned that you don't expect same-store sales to turn around, I think it was immediately or right away, but can you just talk about some of the initiatives that you are implementing? I think, recently you've introduced elevated proteins, you've got a streamlined menu test which last I checked was in 30 stores, but can you give us an update on where you stand with those two initiatives today?

Matthew Corrin

Sure. Good morning, Derek, it’s Matt. What we're seeing generally with our limited time offer windows is that guests are liking the innovation, but what it's not doing is driving new incidents. So, which is to say our existing guests are coming in and ordering these new menu items and simply trading out of something they would previously get. The current program is not bringing in net new traffic. And so, really what we're looking to unlock now through our digital marketing campaigns and a number of other initiatives that will roll out into 2020 is efforts to drive incidents. But generally, like we're proud of the food, we're proud of the marketing, 4-wall marketing. And I think as we get better at unlocking the non-4-wall marketing initiatives, that will drive incidents. And ultimately that is the start of kicking off same store sales growth again.

Derek Dley

And then, how about, as it relates to day part performance. I think on your last call, we talked more about pushing the dinner offering. Can you give us an update there?

Daniel Haroun

Hey, Derek. It’s Dan. We’re excited about dinner long-term. I think, that when we test something like plates, which we talked about on the last call, the first test is, can we make it work from an operational perspective? And we're at a point where we feel good about that and now, it’s making sure that we can plan for the right pilot in a test market as we talk a little bit about in our prepared remarks about the importance of a stage-gate approach where we're using data to help guide our decision-making. And so, we're excited about dinner in the long-term and we feel confident that we can execute plates from an operational perspective first. The next step is for us to plan for a test market to get customer feedback.

Derek Dley

When you think about these test markets or a pilot programs, what is -- and I gather it varies, but what is the typical timeframe for a pilot before you make a decision on whether you can scale this across the network?

Daniel Haroun

Yes. I'm not going to give a specific answer, because it really depends on the amount of complexity and change, both for our operations, our franchise partners and for the customer. So, I can't give a specific answer. It really does depend on the initiative.

Derek Dley

Okay, understood. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Elizabeth Johnston with Laurentian Bank Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Elizabeth Johnston

Hi. Good morning.

Matthew Corrin

Good morning.

Elizabeth Johnston

I just want to go back to the previous question there about upgraded protein. As of the last call, they were being tested. Can you provide an update as to whether that’s still in test phase and when you plan to roll that out?

Daniel Haroun

Good morning, Elizabeth. This is Dan. So, it is still I test phase, but we are excited about the opportunity from a protein perspective, and thinking about taking some of the initiatives forward in 2020, as we work closely with our Franchise Advisory Council and our franchise partners. So, we're excited about the new proteins and continuing to tweak but we think that there is good potential with the work that we’ve done so far.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And are you able to give us any more insight as to where those test locations are, like even if that's all U.S. versus Canada or any kind of comment there?

Matthew Corrin

Yes. So, the proteins are being tested currently for the most part in the GTA.

Elizabeth Johnston

And just going back very briefly to same-store sales again. Are there any other comments you can make with respect to the trends in that period or something that changed in Q3 versus Q2, whether it’s regional or something else. Is any other color you can provide as it pertains to that?

Matthew Corrin

Yes. We cone to see very consistent trends in Q3 versus Q2. We’ve got markets where -- pretty much every market got stores that are performing at or better than the market, and stores that are not performing where we'd like them to. And so, I think there is an element of consistency and 4-wall execution that we need to continue to drive as well as the menu and marketing initiatives that Matthew touched on in his prepared remarks.

Elizabeth Johnston

Great. And just turning now to a different topic, going on to -- in terms of revenue, I noticed that the other revenue as a percentage of system sales, which I believe contains vendor, contains rebates and potentially other things has moved higher as a percentage system sales this quarter. Should we expect a higher level going forward? Is there any change to that outlook or is it just a question of timing?

Daniel Haroun

Yes. I think, there is always going to be timing on that line and others within our business. I think the way we think about that line and the royalty stream over time, we expect to drive growth in line with system-wide sales growth.

Elizabeth Johnston

Previously, there have been -- some of the guidance that indicated was probably roughly 2.5% of system sales, is that still the case long-term?

Daniel Haroun

Yes. We won't give guidance on a specific number at this point in time but we continue to aim at growing that line in line with system-wide sales growth.

Elizabeth Johnston

And in terms of corporate costs, I heard your comments about having a -- there was a location that was closed or relocated in the period. When I look down at the specific company owned store SG&A, that number kicked higher this quarter compared to other previous quarters. So, I was wondering if you can comment on that.

Daniel Haroun

We did have some very minor costs with respect to the closing of one of our locations from a corporate store perspective, and did have some corporate stores that were renovated and opened earlier on in the year. And so, you don't necessarily have the right mix of SG&A and revenue on those lines that you would have on a traditional go forward basis.

Elizabeth Johnston

And is it your intention to reopen that corporate store?

Daniel Haroun

No, it's not.

Elizabeth Johnston

So, and when I take long-term then, do you think three corporate stores is the right number? I know obviously it's never been a point of that you focused on growing, but how you feel about having three overall?

Matthew Corrin

I think long-term we have to make sure that we have the right ability to support testing and learning, both from a corporate and an operational perspective, but also thinking about the ways that we might be able to leverage our franchisee partners locations from a training perspective as well. I'm not going to give a specific number, but we continue to be capital light, asset light franchisees, focused organization with a handful of corporate stores to ensure that we have a good feel for what the guests are telling us and operational improvements over time.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, understood. And I wanted to go back to another point that you made earlier about planning the proper pilot testing before rolling things out. Maybe you could just contrast as to how things might've been done previously and just trying to understand how the test and learn approach will be different from before.

Matthew Corrin

Dan you want to maybe start with how it's going to be going forward? And I'll try to articulate how we've done it historically.

Daniel Haroun

Sounds good. So, going forward, as we have innovation, whether that's innovation that is customer-facing or operational focused, we want to make sure that we can test something before we scale. When we do scale something for a franchise partner, we want to have the highest degree of confidence that it's going to work for our guests and drive financial benefits to our system. So, the approach on a go forward basis will be often a one to three-store pilot So, really just figure things out from an operational perspective and then expanding to a test market to get customer feedback before we decide how to scale an initiative in the right way. So that's really the way we're thinking about how we're moving forward from a test and learn really stage-gate approach that we've got good alignment on as a leadership team.

Daniel Haroun

To contrast that we probably left stages historically. And as we've grown the system, we now have more data that in some ways it makes the scale different and the opportunities and some of the risks different. I think, naturally as we've built out our unit count in more cities and more countries, it does require incremental stage-gates than historically how we've moved things through the funnel. And I think when we think about the stage-gate approach and getting more planes in the air, that we have a number of initiatives going on at once in different phases of tests. That does give us hopefully a better opportunity to have more predictable same store sale initiatives in the future because we'll understand how things are performing and then we can choose the sequencing of what we choose to bring out of a test and into a system-wide rollout. I think, those are things we're looking -- very much looking forward to, as we start to roll through 2020.

Elizabeth Johnston

Now that's very helpful. Thank you. And going over to -- talk about the CPG, that sales channel, are you willing to share any more qualitative, quantitative details in terms of how much that’s currently contributing either in dollars or percentage, just trying to gauge how much of it is coming from that channel and where it’s going to be growing going forward.

Matthew Corrin

We are still not breaking out CPG as a channel at this point. It’s obviously a topic we continue to talk about. It is very much part of our omnichannel business model and omnichannel aspirations. And when we talk about omnichannel, it very much continue to be our intention to be able to grow a very meaningful line of revenue through our consumer packaged division and our retail partners. I think, today is still a very small part of our total revenue, and that's an indication of outline we don't think it's meaningful to break it out. B00ut we are still very focused on building out the consumer package team, our retail partners and our product innovation. We have some very exciting new products rolling out as soon as late this year that I suspect many of our guests will see as they make their way around the country for the holidays.

Elizabeth Johnston

Great. Thanks. And my final question regarding the mobile app and maybe can provide us an update of where you are with the development and improvements in that, and are you where want to be?

Matthew Corrin

We finally -- I think we are under the adage that four times a charm as it related to our own mobile app. Our tech team has been working with a group that are building out a new app that we will roll out in midway through 2020, and we're very pleased with the progress they're making. So from an internal timeline, we are absolutely on track. The mobile I think most importantly is going to come with loyalty. And really loyalty we think is a very significant contributor to the same-store sales line that I think we have not done as well as we could be doing. So, with the updated mobile platform coming out in mid-2020; attached to that will be a very robust loyalty program.

I think, in the interim, we continue to do a meaningful amount of business as many restaurant groups are also doing on the third-party aggregators and perhaps, Dan might provide a little bit of additional color for you as well.

Daniel Haroun

Sure. So, I have had the opportunity in my first two months to meet with our partners on the third-party delivery side. Just to really understand the performance to-date from a Freshii perspective and also to begin thinking about building blocks for future growth. But. we're really going to focus that growth on profitable growth for our franchisee partners and obviously when we are going to drive growth, it has to be where the customer is and so we recognize that convenience is changing and we're continue to partner with these organizations but we want to make sure that we're doing so in a way that is profitable for our partners.

Thank you. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing comments.

Matthew Corrin

Thanks so much, Latonya, and thanks everybody for your time this morning. We look forward to providing update next quarter.

