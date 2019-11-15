SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (SORL) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 7:00 PM ET

Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to SORL Auto Parts 2019 third quarter conference call. Joining us today are Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Min Kun Lin, Assistant CFO; Ms. Phyllis Huang, IR Director.

Ms. Jin Rui Yu, SORL's Chief Operating Officer, will give an overview of the operations for the 2019 third quarter, and I'll return to give the financial results. Thereafter, there will be a question-and-answer session conducted. Ms. Yu, please begin your prepared remarks.

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In the third quarter of 2019, China's GDP grew at 6% down from 6.2% in the same quarter and below the 6.4% in the first quarter of 2019. China’s exports decreased by 3.2% in September as economic slowing trend continues and with notable softness in trade shipments especially power generation and service sector.

Concern over trade issues with the United States is also affecting business investments. Although Auto Parts in September 2019 reported to 15 straight streak loss of lower sales, in addition to slower economic growth in the auto market for the decades as the government's stricter emission standards. The National VI were implemented in a number of larger Chinese cities. The National VI standard is expected to be implemented nationally across China in middle 2020. Retailers are selling their current National V vehicles from the inventory to management, managing translation, which is affecting the production of new vehicles. According to data reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers in the third quarter of 2019, units production and sales of commercial vehicles in September were up 4% and 1.9% year-over-year in October of 2019. The production and sales of commercial vehicle increased by 0.9% in production, but sales were down 2.8% year-over-year.

For July 2019, the production and sales of commercial vehicles were down 12.7% and 6.4% year-over-year. For the first nine months, the production and sales of commercial vehicle were down to 2.1% and 3.4% year-over-year. Despite the slowing economy and auto markets, our sales grown by 3.4% through the third quarter record high of US$112.2 million.

Our research and development has created a broad portfolio of advanced product addressing the needs of the new commercial vehicle market. So combination of advanced production and increasing service network generated 25.6% sales growth in the China after market in third quarter 2019. So a large number of vehicle purchased over the years are coming over warranty, creating opportunities for SORL to become a preferred supplier to a larger space of aftermarket customers.

Our gross profit increased to 17.5% and our gross margin extended to 27.6% compared with 24.3% for the same quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to stockholder for the third quarter of 2019 was US$4.2 million or $0.22 per basic diluted share.

While there are challenges ahead, the central government has implemented growth policies to encourage a faster growth. Tax cuts, change in regulations and easier monetary policies are designed to simulate the economy. And there is hope, the U.S.-China issue will be resolved to help both economies.

With that now, let me feel the call to Kevin. Thank you.

Thank you. Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $112.2 million, the highest sales for any third quarter in the Company’s history, and compared with $108.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues from the Company's domestic OEM customers were $48.6 million, compared with $50.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Sales in China's domestic aftermarket increased 25.3% year-over-year to $45.6 million from $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The continuing exploration of OEM warranties from prior year’s new vehicle sales in China throws the company's aftermarket business. Revenue some international markets are $18.1 billion from $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The software demand for the commercial vehicles for many international markets negatively affected our international sales.

SORL’s commercial vehicle brake sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $94.9 million and represented 84.6% of total sales in the third quarter of 2019. The sales of passenger vehicle auto parts decrease by 11.6% year-over-year to $17.2 million, which accounted for 15.4% of the total sales for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2019 rose by 17.5% to $30.9 million from $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2018. Gross margin for the third quarter was 27.6% compared with a gross margin of 24.3% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase gross margin was primarily due to higher sales of high margin electronically control products during the third quarter of 2019

Operating expenses increased by 19.3% to $27.1 billion in the third quarter of 2019 from $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 24.1% in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 20.9% in the third quarter of 2018.

The increase in operating expenses was due to higher selling and distribution, general and administrative, and research and development expenses. Selling and distribution expenses rose to $13.9 million and $13.2 million in the same quarter of 2008. As percentage of revenue, selling and distribution expenses were 12.3% compared to with 12.1% of quarterly revenues in the same quarter of 2018.

General and administrative expenses, G&A for the third quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million or 7.3% of revenue, compared with $5.1 million or 4.7% in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in G&A expenses was mainly due to an increase in employee salaries and professional fees.

Research and Development expenses, R&D were $5 million in third quarter of 2019, compared with $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was 4.5% in third quarter 2019, compared with 4.1% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018. The company continues to develop new higher margin, electronically control products and upgrade the performance and quality of the company's traditional brake products, to capture greater market share.

Interest expenses were $3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Decreased interest expenses were mainly due to decreased rates on lower loans outstanding during the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Income before provision for income taxes was $5 million for the third quarter 2019 as compared with $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income before taxes was primarily due to lower government grants and higher operating expenses. Pre-tax income margin was 4.5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 6.6% in the third quarter of 2018.

Provision for income taxes was $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The significantly lower taxes in the third quarter of 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2018 were mainly due to a one-time accrued tax of $11 million in the third quarter 2018 associated with U.S. tax reform related to the planned dividend distribution from China subsidiaries in order to fulfill the thing that's a one-time accrued taxes.

Net income attributable to the stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.2 million for 22 per basic and diluted share compared with a net loss attributable to stockholders of $5.6 million at $0.29 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.

Excluding the impact of the one-time accrued taxes related to the U.S. tax reform, net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter of 2018 would have been $5.4 million or $0.28 per basic and diluted share.

Now I will go over to 2019 first nine months financial performance highlights. Net sales for the first nine months of 2019 increased 12.5% year-over-year to $387.8 million from $344.8 million for the first nine months of 2018.

Revenues from the Company's China OEM customers increased by 17% to $192.7 million from $164.7 million in the same period in 2018. Revenues from China's domestic aftermarket increased 15.5% to $135.5 million from $117.3 million in the first nine months of 2018. Revenues from international markets decreased 4.8% to $59.7 million from $62.7 million in the first nine months of 2018.

SORL’s commercial vehicle brake sales increased 6.6% year-over-year to $319.6 million and represented 82% of total sales in the first nine months of 2019. The sales of passenger vehicle auto parts were $68.3 million compared to last year’s same period, and accounted for 17.6% of the total sales for the first nine months of 2019.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2019 increased 14% to $103.7 million from $91 million in the same period in 2018. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2019 increased to 26.7% from 26.4% for the first nine months of 2018. The Company’s gross margin increased due to higher sales.

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $26.6 million with an operating margin of 6.9%. Net income attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2019 was $18.8 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share, compared with $9.4 million, or $0.49 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in 2018.

Excluding the impact of U.S. tax reform, net income attributable to stockholder….

Kevin, your voice is too low.

...2018 would have been $20.4 million, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share.

Now we will highlight a few balance sheet and financial items. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $16.5 million. Total stockholders' equity was $189.1 million at September 30, 2019. The Company had working capital of $34.2 million on September 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company received over $36 million in repayments of advances to related parties.

For the fiscal year 2019, we reiterated the expectation of annual net sales to be approximately $515 million and net income approximately $22 million. These targets are based on the Company's current views on the operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.

With that, we will now open the floor for questions. Operator?

Thank you. At this time will be conducting a question-an-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of William Gregozeski with Greenridge Global. Please proceed with your question.

Q - William Gregozeski

Hi. You've had a lot of growth coming through the aftermarket channel. Can you talk more about how exactly you're getting this? This growth is it from you know increase distribution locations or extreme market share that you're grabbing from competitors. Can you just talk a little more about how you're getting this growth?

Kevin Theiss

Okay. Thank you. [Foreign Language] We increase our product offering extended our product line in the aftermarket during the third quarter. In the past, our main focus in the past many years our main focus has always been the OEM market. We always provide the best-in-class or the most developed new product to the OEM customers. And we tend to because of the focuses mainly in the OEM customers, we tend to overlook the aftermarket demand.

Starting from this year, we have shifted our strategy, increased product varieties and product offering in the after-market. We see after-market customers are -- those products are very well received by those after-market customers.

We also spend time better studied the market -- the competitive landscape and we compared some of the products with our peer customer -- peer competitors' product and we did some adjustment in pricing. So, combining all these factors, we are increasing our market share.

[Foreign Language]

And we are also increasing our after-market customers and mainly due to the increase of the -- extension of the network, giving out more distributors and resellers.

William Gregozeski

Okay. How involved are the CEO and the CFO in the day-to-day operations of the business if at all?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

So, CEO is very much involved into day-to-day operation. He hosts not only the weekly meetings, but also production, R&D meetings as well. And today, they were called by one of our largest customer for the supply -- all the supplier conference in their headquarter. So, he had to attend that meeting. So, not able to attend today's call.

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

Also CEO, Ping Zhang, is the main person host morning meetings, three times a week, tend to be -- typically these meetings are Monday, Wednesday, or -- and Thursday or Saturday. We're here typically work for six days a week. And so he hosts at least three morning meetings a week. And these morning meetings including topics from production, management, quality review, procurement, technology development, and sales and distribution, including OEM after-market, as well as international sales. So --and there are also a number of chat group, he's chaired in with different committees to discuss product development and sales and distribution.

William Gregozeski

Okay. Last question is, as you've grown this year, you've used a lot of cash in operation. A lot of working capital, why are the terms so bad this year on cash going out the door on the payables, but you're not receiving as much from the receivables. You've received a lot more cash to run the business this year than last year?

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

On the sales side, as you know, many of our customers are large OEMs. And in the commercial vehicle sector in China, the most of the or majority of the OEMs are SOEs, State Owned Enterprises. They're backed by either central government or local, municipal or provincial government. So, the risk of those companies are relatively low because they are financially resourceful and they are tend to be the major job creator and taxpayer in the local government. So they tend to get a lot of fundings from local banks.

So financially, they're very stable. In this environment, market environment, they tend to extend their payment cycles. We understand this has been the case in every time economy experiences slow down. But we are working closely with them to make sure these extensions or late payment is not going out of control. On the other hand, we closely monitoring and controlling the bad debt situational risks with privately owned entrepreneur funded companies. Those companies are in today's environment are tend to be higher risk. And so, whenever they place a large order, will require a small strict payment terms and to mitigate the collection risk.

On the procurement side, however, we are taking a different approach because the some of -- or many of our suppliers are long-term customers and long-term supplier to us. And they are not many of them are privately held -- privately owned companies are financially solid, but they are not as resourceful as state owned company. And so for us to continue to foster that partnership and to support their ongoing well-beings, we negotiate a better term with them. We tend to -- we’re willing to pay a relatively better payment cycles a little faster. And -- but we are asking a better cost discount -- price discounts that give us a better cost structure going forward.

That's also one of the reasons you can see from our quarterly earnings our gross margin has been relatively stable and we’re still come out a industry leading gross margin. This is one of the contributing factor.

William Gregozeski

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] [Foreign Language] Your next question comes from the line of Paul Renard [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Thank you. It's been about six months since you've announced the appointment of an independent Board, the board committee to review the taking the company private, the offer and you also announced the appointment or hiring of an external consultant. Can you please advise where you're at in that process?

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

At this point, as you know, the special committee has been formed. They have also proceeded with hiring their financial advisor as well as the legal counsel. That's in dependent to represent shareholders best interest. And they are still in the process of evaluating the offer -- tender by the arch shareholder and we are closely following rules and regulations to make sure we are providing updates to the market as shareholders -- as well as shareholders as soon as we have hit the next milestone. So please tune in with our news release in this matter.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, okay, thank you. I would hope that considering as an independent board committee, that you're also considering other alternatives on behalf of the shareholders. So, could you please expand on that? And Lastly, I would ask, at the last quarter, I asked the same question and you indicated you are moving with pace and given the timeline that's transpired, it does not appear that the committee is moving with pace.

Jin Rui Yu

[Foreign Language]

Okay. So, as the management for the company, we are doing our fiduciary duty for the shareholders to safeguard your best interest. And we are providing all the updates, including shareholders feedback to the special committee. If you have specific concerns or comment or suggestion, feel free to send it to us and then we can forward to this special committee for further review. And that being said is, we are looking forward to your feedback. And we want to work closely with you and to address your concerns.

Kevin Theiss

Well, thank you. It's been a long time. And again, I think that the special committee should be considering that only the offer from the large shareholder, but also consider looking at other investors, potential investors to purchase the organization. So and again, on behalf of the shareholders, I think it's important that you move with pace. And you can you consider again other external investors in this process.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. Let me translate this.

[Foreign Language]

Kevin Theiss

Yes, your point is will taken. Thank you for your suggestion and feel free to send a letter to the special committee via us and investor relation team external and/or internal, and I will make sure I get to forward it to the special committee.

Paul Renard, do you have any further questions?

Unidentified Analyst

No, thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Jim Baron [ph], private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I had -- I don’t know if its questions, but comments. I'm, sort of, echoing my concern that Paul brought up. Somebody in the last conference call, earning -- quarterly earnings conference calls said that the company had gone public, a number of years ago and I forgot what the stock price was. I thought he said, it was around $12 a share or something like that. I don't remember, but he had expressed some concern around $425 being pretty inadequate, and that the original investors wouldn't even get their money back.

And I would emphasize that you got to go back and look, I don't know where you went public, but if it's anywhere, anything less than -- or anything more than $425 a share. I know this guy said, you're going to have a problem. And I agree with the same thing. I don't know where you were, but you got to at least offer where you went public originally. So that's the comments. And I'm also concerned about the lack of urgency around this and getting this done. And only one person who has significant conflict of interest is looking at taking the company private, which is another problem. So that's one thing.

The other thing is that I am puzzled as to why your CEO is not present for this earnings call. I asked this question last time. And I was given -- if it wasn't the exact same reason, it's almost the exact same reason that some large customer had called at the last moment and asked for a meeting. And I've been around the block long enough the public companies that you can ask to delay the meeting by an hour and nobody gets upset. I just find this reason for his missing from these meetings lacking credibility and I'm very concerned about why he's not part of this, he really needs to be.

So I am very disappointed. And I just -- I don't want to get any stronger words, but this is just unacceptable. And he needs to know that. His excuse is just unacceptable. It's just not a real excuse. Sorry, but I've been working for public companies for decades and it's never heard of such a thing.

Kevin Theiss

Okay, let me translate. [Foreign Language] So we are according to the rules and regulations by U.S., SEC, we are sampled that special committee. We have done everything to that particular standard and also that special committee went up and retained very professional financial advisors and legal counsel. These are the professionals with substantial track record in reviewing the proposals as well as evaluating the company's valuation, as well as the offer pricing, the fairness of the pricing. So all these consider is taking the time because they are fulfilling their duty to make sure everything needs shareholders best interest.

Unidentified Analyst

Who is the financial firm and who is the law firm on this?

Kevin Theiss

Doug Philips is the Financial Advisor.

Unidentified Analyst

Duff & Phelps?

Jin Rui Yu

Gibson.

Kevin Theiss

Gibson is the Legal Counsel.

Unidentified Analyst

Gibson?

Kevin Theiss

Yes, Gibson.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Well, anyway, I'm just telling you, I've been a stock market investor for about 47 years now, and I'm not going to claim that I know everything about this, but everything that I'm looking at, I'd love to see their analysis, but this should be a seven -- and this should be $8 to $10 stock, not $425, but that's -- this is going to get looked at very closely. I mean you're going to -- if you're not careful, you're going to -- everybody involved with this is going to open themselves up to some legal challenges shall we say. So -- particularly, as this one person said you're looking at one potential person to buy it out who has a significant conflict of interest and it's just -- got to really watch it, man, that's all I'm going to tell you. I've seen many of these lawsuits in my day -- and I don't know.

Kevin Theiss

[Foreign Language]

As management team Ms. Yu just commented that the management offering price by the large shareholder. It's hard for us to comment. We remain independent as well as signing with the majority of the shareholder. And so today's your suggestions and the comments and concern are well noted. We will pass it off to the special committee.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, I mean, I'm already seeing on the internet here November 2015. Rosen Law Firm started an investigation as to whether the ongoing private proposals fair to the public shareholders, so you are already being very closely watched.

Kevin Theiss

Thanks.

Jin Rui Yu

Okay, thank you.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-answer-session and I would like to turn the call back Kevin Theiss for closing remarks.

Kevin Theiss

I want to thank everyone for joining us today and we look forward to speaking with you in the future. Have a Good morning. Have a good evening.

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation.