TIP: The Low-Risk Way To Inflation-Hedge Your Portfolio

With the U.S. fiscal deficit growing and the Fed indirectly funding it with printed money, U.S. investors are not immune to this risk.

If you've read some of my past articles, you know that I strongly believe that interest rate/inflation risk is the greatest challenge investors face today. Rates took a major dive this year due to an expected recession that has yet to materialize and consecutive cuts by the Federal Reserve and its peers.

Now that most "bond bears" have been taken out of the market, it seems like everyone has led themselves to believe that inflation will remain low forever. While inflation did dip this year, the long-run trend of higher inflation is intact.

Take a look at the inflation rate versus the core inflation rate which removes short-term impacts from oil and food:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the "dive" in inflation was almost solely due to the dive in crude prices last winter. Of course, the Fed has taken advantage of this and lowered interest rates, which will likely only serve to cause inflation to accelerate higher.

Shown below, the market's expected inflation rate (taken as the spread between 10Y treasury yield and that of an inflation-indexed treasury bond) has diverged significantly from both core and services wage inflation:

Data by YCharts

Services wage inflation has been rising at a steady rate and is currently at 2.7%. In general, services wage inflation has been a better predictor of core inflation compared to the breakeven rate. On that note, the breakeven rate is also at its 2016 bottom and appears to be bouncing higher.

Many have been claiming that "inflation is dead", when in fact it is alive and well. It is certainly low by historical standards, but labor costs and retail borrowing are rising and will likely continue to propel it higher due to low borrowing rates.

If you can borrow at a lower rate than you expect your earnings to grow, you will borrow and, therefore, promote inflation. If borrowing costs are higher than your expected wage growth, you are borrowing against future consumption and inflation will fall (which was true from 1980 until about 2016). This process is detailed at length in my article "BWX: Global Sovereign Bonds Are Breaking".

Also detailed in the article is the severe impacts a rise in inflation will have on long-term bond investors and frankly almost all income investors (be it those in Utilities or Commercial REITs). Luckily for risk-averse investors or those looking to hedge inflation risk, the government sells inflation-protected bonds (also called TIPS) that pay the percent change in CPI plus a lower interest rate. You can easily invest via the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

An Introduction to the ETF

You may have already heard about TIP, but I'd like to cover the basics so readers better understand its mechanics and value. The ETF is very old and was launched in 2003, and currently has a staggering $20 billion in AUM, making it extremely liquid.

It currently pays a yield of 37 basis points plus the rate of inflation. Theoretically, this should equate to the same net yield as a treasury bond of equivalent duration (i.e., Fisher Equation).

TIP currently has a weighted average maturity of 8.2 years, so it can be directly compared to the popular iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Take a look at how the total returns of each (includes dividends) have compared since 2004:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, IEF has slightly outperformed over the years due to the fact that inflation, until now, has been falling more than markets had priced in.

To see IEF's outperformance more clearly, we can simply divide the total returns of each, which lets us see how a hypothetical "long TIP, short IEF" pairs trade would do. As you can see below, the pair recently retouched its long-term support level and appears to be bouncing higher:

Data by YCharts

You may note that TIP tends to underperform in times of rising recession risk as in 2008, late 2014-2016, and the past year. This is due to falling inflation returns during those times. That said, contrary to popular belief, it is not necessarily a given that inflation declines in bear markets. It is usually the case, but if a recession coincides with an increase in monetary uncertainty, a recession can extremely inflationary.

In fact, if you look at the world today, you will find that countries with the highest inflation tend to be in economic recessions or depressions. According to Trading Economics, inflation is currently highest in Venezuela, Argentina, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey - all of whom are currently struggling with rising unemployment.

The primary culprit? Monetization of fiscal deficits.

A Bond the Government Cannot Print Away

Inflation-protected bonds only make up a small portion of the treasury's borrowings, though that portion is likely to grow with inflation over the coming years. If you've been following the Fed's recent decision to increase its balance sheet (i.e., create new dollars), you may know that it is effectively funding the rapidly growing U.S. fiscal deficit.

While it isn't directly doing so, if you follow the money the truth is clear. Since mid-September, the Fed has "printed" about US$210 billion to buy re-purchase agreements (OPER) on the private market. Since these short-term repo agreements (which are for private businesses) are equivalent to short-term T-Bills from an investment standpoint, every dollar of repo buying from the Fed is an extra dollar that will most likely go into new T-bills.

While this is only occurring on a small scale today, the U.S. fiscal deficit has continued to widen at a faster rate than expected, and will likely only grow from here. When this practice becomes too large in emerging market countries, huge inflationary shocks often occur. While many believe the "that can't happen here" narrative, the reality is that it is already occurring and is currently promoting inflation.

This is the core reason I love TIPS bonds. Since they are indexed to CPI, it is impossible for the government to print money to pay them off unless a major long-term deflationary shock occurs. In my opinion, we just left the era of "long-term deflationary shock", so the probability of reoccurrence is relatively low. Of course, this does theoretically mean that TIPS bonds carry higher default risk, but I believe that risk is negligible considering they make up such a small portion of U.S. debt.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, and according to the data I follow, investors who do not prepare for rising inflation today will struggle tomorrow. Whenever inflation expectations rise as they did in 2018, investors rush to the door on fixed-income bonds and stocks, and often find themselves selling at a loss.

Today, inflation expectations are low and are currently only slowly rising. As acceleration kicks in due to the recent lowering of rates and bottoming of crude oil, another wave is likely to occur, and I expect interest rates to break above last year's high. This will likely mean a 10-15% drop in the principal value of many long-term government bonds. However, if you've invested in bonds like TIP, that drop will likely be much smaller.

Of course, in this scenario, gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) are likely to be top performers. However, precious metals are too volatile for many investors, and TIP offers a lower-risk alternative.

It will be interesting to see if inflation continues to rise and the market finally reacts over the coming months as I expect. I keep a close eye on this data and will be providing many updates, so feel free to give my account a "Follow" if you'd like to stay in the loop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.