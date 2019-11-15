Fortum: This Boring Utility Keeps Delivering

Having reported 3Q19, it's clear to me that regardless of the spot pricing, Fortum will always find ways to make its cash, and the investment will continue to pay off.

Bought at a significant discount to fair value, shares have outperformed over time and since purchase, price is up in high double-digits in terms of percentage.

I haven't written about Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) (OTCPK:FOJCY) for some time. Perhaps I should have, given the relative outperformance of index on part of the company in terms of share price. Its exposure to multiple markets is appealing, and its recent increased stake in Uniper (OTC:UNPRF) only makes it more appealing in my eyes.

The company comes with, as written in my original article " Fortum: ~6% Utility Yield From Scandinavia," a number of risks. The biggest one in my eyes is the constant exposure to electricity pricing which means that company cash flow (FCF in particular) has the historical tendency to fluctuate wildly. Add to this a company which has been through some restructuring over the past decade, and the history is, in part, hard to follow.

Let's look at the last quarter.

Fortum - Recap

A quick recap.

As I wrote in my original article, Fortum is one of the leading energy companies across the Nordic regions, the Baltics, Poland, and even Russia. The company's aim is providing energy solutions to entire cities, including waste, recycling, and biomass.

The company has a major stakeholder in the Finnish state/government, and most of its electricity generation comes from Natural gas (38%), Hydro (26%) and Nuclear (30%), with heat generation coming mostly from Natural Gas (64%).

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

As we can see, the vast majority of Fortum's business is found in the Nordics, where Fortum is one of the major players on the market. Compared to European utility companies, however, Fortum has a very distinct advantage. Even with the addition of Uniper, its shares of coal power/heat generation is minor.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

This is important because, as we can see, most European nations are planning to exit coal at some point over the next decade, with closures already happening. Fortum's current generation footprint puts it into an excellent position for growth and outperformance in the light of these new requirements.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

The company's only metric which isn't being consistently met is actually the dividend payout. The company's EPS over the past few years has actually been too low to account for the €1.10/share dividend. More cash has been taken out of the company than it has earned, which has been impacting book value as well as other metrics (€13.59/share for 2018). It's important to note, however, that:

1.) Fortum has been sitting on considerable amounts of cash which it has finally put to use in the M&A of Uniper, which should increase avaiable cash both for dividend/investments.

2.) The BV/share development hasn't reflected the dividend cash draw - Book value/share has actually remained relatively stable, even higher than it should be, consider the dividend payout.

However, as of now, the company's dividend policy when looking on an LTM basis is neither sustainable or able to be increased - though this may indeed change going forward. The company's debt is also not acceptable at current levels (3.2X LTM), though this seemingly will also be addressed going forward.

Fortum - 3Q19

Positive results first

Power price levels up, despite spot price drop of 31% YoY

Comp. EBITDA up 28%

Comp. Operating profit up 59%

EPS up to €0.2 (€0.05), including a €0.1 contribution from Uniper.

Operating cash flow up to €262M (€133M)

As a result of new agreements, Fortum's share of Uniper now consists of 70.5%, with an average price paid of €23.97/share. This solves the issues we've seen previously, where Fortum owned just below 50% of the company.

The goal here is to use Uniper to grow Fortum's own hydro, nuclear and gas assets, the latter of which is most represented in the Uniper portfolio (together with coal).

Compositionally, Fortum's generation segment provided outperformance for the quarter, with higher hydro and nuclear volumes as well as appealing prices, while City solutions (including waste & recycling) represented losses due to fuel headwinds, Co2 pricing, and overall volume issues in recycling/waste. The remaining segments, including consumer solutions, and Russia, showed improved results.

These results are fully echoed when looking at the 9M-period, setting the company up for good annual results, if the trend continues. LTM profits/EPS finally, for the first time in 3 years, show outperformance in terms of the company dividend, coming in at €1.27/share, giving us a current LTM EPS P/O ratio of 86% which is still above the company's ambitions, but much better than one exceeding 100%.

Of course, this EPS is possible thanks to Uniper, which has increased company net debt to levels above its goals as well. A quick look into the financial statements shows improved numbers on an LTM basis as well, with €1076M of FCF, which would certainly be outperformance on a historically high basis if carried to 4Q19/FY19.

A quick word about company debt.

(Source: 3Q19 Earnings Presentation)

The company has very ample time to pay down this debt, with no significant maturities until 2022 - and bonds, for Fortum, being very simple to refinance at appealing rates if so desired (despite the modest Investment-grade credit rating, the company has a majority state ownership stake, making it appealing for credit holders). We can see this due to the average interest rate - 2.2%, which is actually down despite the Uniper M&A.

The company has a couple of tailwinds going forward. Firstly, Swedish Hydro assets will benefit from a real estate tax drop over the next year as well, meaning a lower effective tax rate overall - currently, the target is 19-21%.

Secondly, synergies in Hafslund are gradually becoming visible, currently targeting €15-20M until the end of 2020.

I like the company's relatively high CapEx - because Fortum has an excellent history of transforming investment cash flow into book value/shareholder equity - and this is set to continue going forward as well - maintenance and growth are being targeted, and expected to cost about €600-€650M (Excl. M&A) for 2019.

All of these factors are relevant when considering the largest electricity retailer (which Fortum is) in the entire Nordics, with the second being Vattenfall.

Key Risks

There are a few things that merit focus at this time. Aside from the historical risks, such as spot price exposure and a too-high payout ratio, I view these risks as compounded today by the fact that the company's leverage is now at levels above its targets.

Company EPS/Dividend means that even at today's record-level LTM EPS when looking 3 years back, the capacity to pay down debt, if the dividend is maintained, is relatively modest. This may not be a particularly serious risk, especially considering the extensive debt maturity schedule, but it's nonetheless math that doesn't "compute" at this time - at least not for me. This is especially true with the new Uniper M&A, which may affect company dividend policy either negatively or positively in terms of the current dividend.

In order to effectively deleverage, the company needs to either bring in more cash - which is possible now thanks to Uniper contributions - or lower the dividend - preferably both. While I don't fully "see" a dividend cut in the company's future - especially given Finnish state ownership, and they like their dividends - the possibility for one is nonetheless far larger than it was prior to the Uniper M&A.

Communication regarding the future dividend, either for Fortum or Uniper, at this point, is very vague beyond the stated dividend targets, which makes any consideration beyond this speculative at best.

Still, it is a risk.

Valuation

Also, this risk needs to be considered in relation to company valuation.

Fortum's share price has been on a roll for the past year, recovering from lows of ~€17.5/share to almost €22/share. the recovery seems to be timing to improved results thanks to Uniper, as well as the renewed interest in Uniper stake increase (which is now finished, barring the US/Russian approval).

The fact that the company BV/share has deteriorated some hasn't transferred to a decline in share price (and it's currently on the way up again).

A quick chart to show just how Fortum's FCF is tied to spot prices (among other things) and can show extreme volatility over time - as such, hard to forecast beyond very short term.

(Source: Author's Calculations/Fortum's Data)

Current valuations in terms of NTM P/E are actually looking positive on a historical basis, coming in at about 14.23X. It's important to consider, however, that this is in part due to the Uniper M&A, which contributes, as well as the preceding years have been particularly weak fiscals due to pricing headwinds. Metrics where we can see the negative impacts (depending on your PoV) are the P/BV, which is up to 1.52X, which is significantly higher compared to 2016-2018 numbers, where at times Fortum traded below book value (<1.0), as well as the price currently paid in terms of EV/EBITDA. These metrics are showing considerable premium compared to only years ago, 14.7X in EV/EBITDA compared to <8X in 2016. (Source: TIKR.com)

When looking at where the market currently values a company I like using several metrics as well as looking at forward expectations. Current estimates for Fortum in FY20 expect a small, single-digit (1.6%) increase in EBITDA, but overall, not any noteworthy expectation which couldn't be explained as a statistical aberration or typical volatility.

Given the company's new debt and the still-high payout ratio combined with the de-leveraging ambition on part of Fortum, a several year-high valuation across most metrics isn't what I would like to see for Fortum if I were interested in buying company stock - and that concludes the valuation portion.

Thesis

Fortum is by far my largest utility holding, and for several reasons.

The generous dividend, good cash flow records, a majority state ownership in a relatively wealthy part of the world (as well as my home) - all of these things and more make Fortum if not completely safe, at least a holding with considerable downside protection.

However, you shouldn't pay any price for any company. Because the company is trading near multi-year highs and is currently undergoing significant M&A changes that have elevated leverage and put a significant potential strain on an already too-high payout ratio given earnings, I don't see the company as particularly appealing from a current valuation "snapshot."

Fortum represents just north of 2.5% of my entire portfolio, and is currently at a 7.78% yield on cost, the position including dividends having outperformed local indexes since investment by a factor of ~3X. However, buying Fortum at today's prices means paying a premium for a 5.10% yield which cannot, in all good conscience, be considered "safe" given the elevated historical payout and the de-leveraging ambitions on part of the company.

It's not that I expect a dividend cut for 19/20 - but I do believe a temporary lowering is at the very least a possibility. That combined with the inherent volatility of company valuation in relation to spot pricing/electricity rates means that the downside potential for Fortum is higher than the current overall investment appeal - at least for me.

This is added to by the fact that the EUR, at least from my point of view, is more expensive than in years.

As such, the company constitutes a firm "Hold" at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Because of significantly high valuation in combination with de-leveraging ambitions, high historical payout ratios as well as potential troubles in bringing Uniper to the same page as now-owner Fortum, I see the company as a "Hold."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOJCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the Helsinki-listed ticker FORTUM