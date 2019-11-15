Weibo: Not Impressed

Weibo (WB) reported a miss in revenue and a slight beat on EPS. The stock sold off on the weak revenue outlook of 0-3% growth versus the consensus estimate of 3.8%.

Bottom line

We believe a series of de-rating and downward revisions will follow, as clearly the sell-side community underestimated the macro and the competitive impact. More importantly, the question investors should ponder is when the market will realize the structural risk that WB is facing in that whether the company is still relevant in a time when engagement is shifting away from microblogs, which we view as a relic of the Web 2.0 era, and onto short-form videos such as TikTok.

Our thesis on WB is simple: less engagement equates to less ad dollar, and that equates to a lower valuation multiple. We believe that microblogging is losing its appeal for both users and KOLs, and WB is unfavorably positioned for this structural challenge. (See "Weibo: A Relic With Diminishing Value")

We reiterate our bearish view on the stock and the $39/share target, which implies 12x our 2020E EPS.

The operating profile remains soft with no improvement in engagement

DAU grew 11% to 216 million, while MAU grew 11% to 497 million. MAU growth continues to decelerate, while DAU growth appears to be stable.

However, there is no material improvement in the engagement level, which continues to stands at 43.5% this quarter.

The lack of improvements on engagement is troubling given that the company has invested quite a bit on both driving engagements via widely followed trends and content, as well as the discovery of new content to maintain engagement. We note that WB has been investing in the discovery and the distribution of trends by optimizing the topic products, enhancing distribution synergies among hot search topics and hot trend feed, and offering traffic support to promote the original content. Also, the new event discussion was added, as well as social features to develop a community. All these new products and features that were designed to drive users and engagement have yet to prove their efficacy. We believe the market will likely to take a wait-and-see approach, as in sell on bad news and buy on marginal improvement in the operating metrics.

Because of the weakness in the metrics, monetization remains poor as revenue per user continues to decline this quarter, down 8% YoY. Given the stagnating user growth and engagement level, advertisers are more inclined to shift the ad budget to competing platforms, and this will have a further negative impact on monetization.

Overall, advertising for both KA and SME was weak across the board. KA advertising revenue growth of only 10% on a constant currency basis was a sharp deceleration compared with prior quarters, while SME advertising is facing a revenue stagnation challenge.

FMCG remains the growth contributor for KA, particularly with personal care, cosmetics, and apparel. There are also positive data points from local FMCG brands that are looking for integrated marketing with celebrities and IP for TV shows, which works favorably with WB. Auto was another well-performing sector despite the weakness, mostly because WB attracts high-end auto brands. Given the recent flop with Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat showing the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) ads with an Infiniti logo, we believe WB could take some shares within this particular vertical, as we believe there is no excuse for Tencent to have mistaken Infiniti for Audi.

As for SME ads, pricing pressure remains a challenge due to the oversupply of ad inventory as well as measurement challenges. We note that WB’s SME ads are priced at a cost per engagement, but the short video ads are mostly focused on the CPC model, where it accounts for the first-time click with less concern on the subsequent conversion. The CPC model is actually preferred by customers, as it is easier to understand in terms of pricing, whereas advertising on WB could have a higher cost, which something no SME wants to take on. Indeed, a certain amount of education is required to convince customers, but we think they will ultimately gravitate toward where engagement is shifting - and that is towards short-form video platforms.

Video consumption to face the competitive risk

WB’s video product positioning is centered around media videos, PTC and UGC contents. As for media videos, WB is likely to retain its leadership in this vertical given its good relationship with media outlets and MVNs. However, on PTC and UGC, WB faces increased competition from ByteDance (BDNCE). The company has been optimizing the PTC videos and expanding the video exposure in the traffic distribution, while improving the social and interactive features around these videos. As for UGC, management pointed out a new Weibo Star Wars is expected to launch in Q4, without elaborating much on this. More details will likely emerge in the coming weeks. Management appears to be upbeat on the videos segment, but we caution that ByeDance’s TikTok could gradually steal WB’s ad dollar share as it too expands in services in HK.

Oasis unlikely to be a game changer

Management provided an update on the Oasis product, which is a photo and video sharing social community. The app is still in beta-testing and awaits regulatory approval. We expect WB to eventually obtain the approval for this app, but what we are more concerned about is potential regulatory risk involving contents that are deemed sensitive or inappropriate. Content compliance remains the single biggest risk to many photo and video platforms, and WB needs to ensure smooth execution or risk of being shut down. Additionally, Oasis is a nice concept, but it remains to be seen how effective it could be when attracting users and celebrities. It's worth pointing out that it is still in beta-testing and that there are more uncertainties involved with WB’s future outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.