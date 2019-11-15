Canada Goose: Deep Pullback Represents A Buying Opportunity

Ongoing Hong Kong protests were cited in conference call as disrupting retail sales in the region in the current quarter and led to the stock selling off following the results.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), the apparel manufacturer focusing on luxury outerwear known for its heavy winter parkas, has been an impressive growth story in recent years. The company with a 60-year history IPOs in 2017 at a debut price of $18 and climbed to a high of $72 per share by late last year. The brand is in high demand crossing a line between functionality and fashion, which leads to revenue growth of 50% in the fiscal year 2018. The company has been betting on a direct-to-consumer distribution model growing its e-commerce business along with investments in store locations around the world. Despite some really impressive numbers, the stock has been volatile and now down nearly 50% from its highs pressured by some weaker trends in margins and what was a pricey valuation at the highs of last year. We view the current share price weakness as a new buying opportunity with more reasonable value. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where GOOS is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q2 Earnings Recap

Canada Goose reported its fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings on November 13th with non-GAAP EPS of CAD$0.57, which beat the consensus estimates by CAD$0.13. GAAP EPS of CAD$0.55 was also CAD$0.10 ahead of expectations. Revenues on the quarter at CAD$294 million increased by 27.7% year over year and was CAD$25.91m or 10% higher than market forecasts. The wholesale business was stronger than expected although some of that was based on timing of shipments.

While operating income increased by 16%, the operating margin fell 260 basis points to 25.6%, largely related to higher depreciation and amortization, considering significant investments in recent years such as in stores and increased manufacturing capacity. Year-to-date, the operating margin at 13.1% is down from 16.4% through two quarters over last year. Favorably, SG&A as a percentage of revenue declined to 25% from 26% last year. The gross margin near 55% has been a bit weaker, but a reflection of a more diversified mix in products including items like sweaters and light jackets.

(Source: Company IR)

The direct-to-consumer business has been the growth driver, up 47.2% y/y, which includes both physical stores and the global online sites. It's important to recognize that wholesale still represents 75% of total sales and revenues from that segment grew 22.9% in Q3. The shift towards more direct-to-consumer business is expected to support profitability as it represents a higher margin opportunity.

From the conference call, the main surprise was negative comments related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong where the company operates two store locations. Apparently, the situation has intensified into the current fiscal Q3 and Canada Goose is now taking steps to mitigate retail disruptions.

Let me start with Hong Kong. As I'm sure you're aware the situation has intensified since our last call. But the impact on tourism and retail traffic, the performance of our store and IFC has impacted it significantly. The same goes for a recently opened location at Ocean Center which is a fifth of our nine openings this year. With this addition, we are established in the two most important luxury retail districts in the city, complementing the mix of guests we've already reached through IFC. Although, we wish that the situation was different today, we're developing markets and building stores for decades, not just for the next quarter.

Speaking about the broader Chinese market, CEO Dani Reiss took a more positive tone commenting on overall strong demand.

And to speak to China, and yes, we were there for a year. And as you can see the result, there's also been great this quarter, we had almost doubled our business in China. And I think that we took the right approach there by building by running China from China and investing in infrastructure and offices in country. And I think the results are showing dividends notwithstanding, obviously what's going on in Hong Kong. That we're hoping to resolve itself in a positive way for everybody. But in the meantime China is great, demand is strong and China consumers, our brand is really resonating with them.

Full-Year Guidance

The company is reiterating 2020 guidance issued back in May which notably at the time was below expectations and led to a sell-off in the stock. By this measure, the numbers are still impressive but expectations have been pulled back compared to the levels of peak bullishness from 2018. Simply the company is looking for revenue growth of "at least 20%" and earnings growth of "at least 25%." Taking into account the latest results, the expectation is that revenue growth slows for the remainder of the year based on the shipment timing of the winter season and also what was strong comparables last year.

GOOS Forward Commentary and Analysis

The market reaction to this quarter's result was surprising, given the strong earnings and revenue beat. Indeed, the stock jumped initially up by over 5% only to sell off through the conference call, leading to a 10% decline on the day. Clearly, the comments about Hong Kong were disappointing with the situation still developing and the extent unclear. Considering the entire Asia region represents about 16% of total revenues, it's hard to imagine Hong Kong market contributing to more than a few percentage points of total sales, so it's still a small part of the overall business.

Taking a look at market estimates for earnings for the U.S. listed shares, EPS is expected to reach $1.284 for fiscal 2020 from $0.975 in 2019, an increase of 32%. EPS could nearly double from 2019 levels to $1.995 by fiscal 2022 which would be a 24% increase compared to the fiscal 2021 estimate of $1.612. Momentum is expected to continue as the company launches new products.

Data by YCharts

There aren't many reasons to be bearish on Canada Goose in terms of its operating and brand momentum as the product is still in high demand among consumers. The issue here comes down to valuation sentiment as GOOS still trades at 40x earnings, and 6x sales. On the other hand, the forward multiples based on market estimates for the year ahead become more reasonable with a valuation here at 28x forward earnings, now near the lowest the stock has ever traded at which we think represents good value. Considering the two-year ahead EPS consensus estimate of $1.995, GOOS is trading at just 18x and this is in the context of what should still be high top-line and earnings growth above double-digits for at least the next 5 years.

Data by YCharts

One item we see as a future catalyst is the company's 2018 acquisition of specialty footwear maker Baffin, which Canada Goose purchased for approximately CAD$125 million between cash and stock. We think that the potential launch of a branded Canada Goose line of winter boots could represent a significant market opportunity. This quarter there was a small incremental boost to revenues from existing Baffin products but a more premium line designed in-house could be a game changer. At the time of the deal, reports suggested it could be a few years before the product development goes in that direction but as we move into the calendar year 2020, updates on this front could be bullish for the stock. We also think the company has the opportunity to expand into new product categories beyond apparel into segments like home goods like bedding linens as a possibility in the future, although this has not been discussed.

Takeaway

Canada Goose with revenue growth of 28% this quarter remains one of the fastest-growing apparel brands which is driven by a quality product that remains in high demand. Recent costs including opening store locations worldwide and adding to production capacity have pressured margins in recent periods, but these investments will help maintain the growth momentum and drive higher profitability going forward. The shift to direct-to-consumer sales is a positive for margins and we think the outlook is overall strong.

Following the deep pullback in shares, now down 50% from their highs, we rate GOOS as a Buy as the current level represents better value. Monitoring points going forward include the evolution of margins and trends in department store retail sales as an indicator of the wholesale business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.