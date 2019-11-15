General Mills: Waiting For Blue Buffalo To Make A Positive Impact

The stock is cheap against decade averages, but it's difficult to see much upside from the current valuation.

The balance sheet is overleveraged and has a long road ahead of it before General Mills has any real financial flexibility.

General Mills bought Blue Buffalo to drive total growth. Unfortunately, the company's overall growth trajectory remains stagnant in part because Blue Buffalo is currently a small fraction of General Mills.

Grocery and pet food conglomerate General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has developed a reputation as a quality defensive holding over the years. With a portfolio of well-known food brands including Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Nature Valley, Yoplait, Blue Buffalo, and more - the company is poised to endure just about any economic environment. However, the company's decision to purchase the Blue Buffalo premium pet food brand at an aggressive price tag of $8 billion has effectively neutered the balance sheet. As we see legacy brands continue to struggle to produce top-line growth, General Mills is virtually functioning as a bond alternative for the near-term future. The only total returns upside the stock has in our view is when acquired at a discount to fair value. Unfortunately, the valuation today does not align with these circumstances. While Blue Buffalo could easily grow into a large contributor over the long term, Blue Buffalo appears to have hurt investors more than helped them in the short term.

General Mills has a good reputation with investors because of a couple of factors. Obviously, most consumers are familiar with the company's wide footprint in the grocery aisle with a handful of well-known brands such as Cheerios and Betty Crocker. But that doesn't mean that General Mills hasn't earned its reputation. The company excels from an operational standpoint as well.

Source: YCharts

The company is consistently profitable. Its operating margin has suffered some in recent years, but has remained quite resilient when you consider sector-wide inflation of input costs, as well as inefficiencies created by the addition of Blue Buffalo. General Mills is also a strong free cash flow generator, converting more than $0.13 of each dollar into cash. Lastly, the company receives a solid return on its invested capital, indicating a record of strong operational management.

But over much of the past five years, General Mills had begun to see its top line slide as consumer trends shifted to non-traditional breakfast foods and private label brands become more openly accepted.

Source: YCharts

Seeking a growth driver, General Mills targeted and acquired Blue Buffalo for $8 billion in early 2018. The Blue Buffalo brand added an immediate shot to the arm of General Mills, and the brand will continue to grow. In its most recent quarter (2020 Q1), the brand grew sales 7% over last year and operating profit exploded as synergies continue to be realized.

Source: General Mills, Inc.

If this momentum can be kept up, Blue Buffalo will eventually prove to be a nice asset for General Mills. Sales growth like this is an outlier for an industry where many players are struggling with low-single digit growth or worse. However, long-term promises usually involve an "if" statement, and our issues with General Mills center around the short term headwinds that the company continues to face (in part) because of the Blue Buffalo deal.

For starters, the Blue Buffalo brand currently represents just a small portion of the overall business. With first-quarter sales of $368 million, that is just 9% of total company revenues. The growth of Blue Buffalo wasn't enough to prevent overall sales from contracting for the quarter. The brand just isn't going to move the needle until it realizes significant growth moving forward. Even if the brand optimistically grows at 10% annually, it will take seven years for the brand to make up a fifth of today's total sales.

In a vacuum, the Blue Buffalo brand is doing great. But the reality is that General Mills paid quite a premium to acquire the brand. The debt taken on to fund the deal has crippled the balance sheet. Management initially forecasted being back to 3.5X EBITDA on a net debt basis by the end of fiscal 2020. Currently the leverage ratio stands at 4.18X, and still has a shot to meet that goal over the next three quarters. However, we feel that management set the bar quite low in this regard. 3.5X EBITDA on a net basis is still well above our cautionary threshold of 2.5X gross EBITDA.

Source: YCharts

The company has a little over $1 billion to play with after paying its dividend, and share buybacks have become important to help drive EPS growth. Assuming the company spends $500 million per year on average in paying down debt, the balance sheet won't be back to pre-Blue Buffalo levels for another 5-7 years (assuming moderate EBITDA growth as Blue Buffalo expands). In other words, barring some major changes, General Mills can't really afford to go "big game hunting" like it did with Blue Buffalo anytime soon.

Source: YCharts

This lack of flexibility moving forward is what really limits the near-term potential at General Mills. The company is currently forced to make it work with what it already has, and that isn't necessarily promising. The addition of Blue Buffalo hasn't alleviated the struggles experienced with its existing brand portfolio.

Source: General Mills, Inc.

Organic volume in the most recent quarter was an ugly 4%, and while pricing and product mix softened the blow - volume is needed over the long term when you operate in such a competitive industry. Without the support of large buybacks, the company is forced to stand on organic growth to move the needle and it isn't happening.

That is why valuation has become ultra important for General Mills stock. The stock has enjoyed a bit of a resurgence this year with shares climbing from $36 to as high as $56 per share. The current price of just under $53 is obviously towards the top of that range.

Source: YCharts

The company is forecasting low-single digit earnings growth for 2020, and analyst estimates are putting out an average figure of $3.36 per share. With the stock trading at an earnings multiple of 15.66X, the stock trades at a slight discount to its decade median P/E of 17.39X.

Additionally, the stock's FCF yield remains attractive on a historical basis. The current yield of 7.13% is off of earlier highs - but those were decade-highs. The yield still sits in the high end of its decade-long range.

Source: YCharts

But despite favorable valuation metrics from a historical perspective, we don't see value in the stock today. Without a turnaround in the company's stagnant brands, we see limited growth over the next several years due to Blue Buffalo's small contributions and a slow deleveraging process.

We view General Mills in a similar light to J.M. Smucker (SJM), which currently trades at 12.5X earnings. Smucker is another food company that over-borrowed to chase growth in the pet foods segment. If we assigned a similar multiple to General Mills, shares would be trading near $42 per share. The dividend yields 3.73% making General Mills a strong income play. While the long-term story could turn out differently than the present, it's disappointing that investors will need to wait so long to receive value from the Blue Buffalo acquisition.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.