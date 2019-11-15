Millennials are likely to be the biggest buyers of homes, but they are looking for lower price points, which means aggregate purchases may stay low.

The housing trends shows some improvements in home buying, but which is immaterial compared to the activity expected from lower mortgage rates.

NAHB Survey Shows Housing is Improving But Challenges Remain

Economists and analysts have looked to housing to be the next driver of economic growth. With mortgage rates resuming their downward trajectory after briefly spiking, the stage has been set for an increase in homebuying. Metrics like affordability, which are based on rates, wages, and home prices, have improved recently primarily because of lower interest rates and slightly higher wages. But the lack of inventory has driven prices up faster than wage growth, making the improvement in affordability less impactful.

I've commented in the recent past that housing will likely give a short-term boost to economic growth, but this late in the cycle, there are too many things priced for perfection that the faltering of any one of them is likely to bring an abrupt end to any housing surge. Unemployment has never been lower, interest rates are once again testing historical lows, wages are starting to gain some traction, and houses are finally being built.

Despite this near-perfect scenario, the NAHB Housing Trends Report for Q32019 was a bit disappointing. I expected to see a higher level of activity, a greater level of optimism, and an increase in affordability. While there were morsels of favorable trends, the housing market still seems to be in a state of being stuck in quicksand.

The Housing Trends report is based on a quarterly poll conducted by Morning Consult. It is based on a national sample that is representative of the adult population in the US based on age, gender, ethnicity, and education. In the latest poll, the sample size consisted of 17,601 people and was completed between September 9 and 22. The following are some highlights on the report as well as my take on investment implications.

Prospective Home Buyers Not Changing Much

With lower mortgage rates and higher wages, the prospective home buyers looking to buy a home within 12 months should have increased. It didn't, and that is a bit disappointing. Only 12% of respondents plan on buying a home within a year, which was the same as last quarter and slightly lower than the 13% planning to buy a year earlier.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

A further breakdown by generation shows that most of the interest is from Millennials, with much less interest from Boomers and Gen X and Gen Z.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

High Number of First-Time Buyers Are Young

On a more positive note, a high proportion of younger-generation prospective buyers are first-time buyers. This is an important development because Millennials have long been associated with "living with their parents" or choosing to rent versus buy. In the latest poll, 75% of Millennials and 76% of Gen Z are first-time buyers.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

Overall, 60% of all prospective home buyers are first-time buyers, which has remained fairly consistent over time and is only slightly lower than the 61% first-time buyers polled in Q3 2018.

Affordability Is Still Low

One of the biggest challenges for homebuyers, and younger buyers specifically, continues to be the lower affordability of homes for sale. Despite a decline in rates and other favorable trends, 80% of prospective buyers say they can afford less than half of the homes available for sale.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

And when looking at responses by generation, we see that 84% of Millennials believe they can afford less than half of the homes available for sale. That is a product of higher home prices, but could also be a disincentive for some prospective buyers to continue their search.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

Only 18% of Buyers are Looking for a New Home

One of the solutions to the lack of inventory of homes for sale and affordability issues has been a ramp-up of affordable or starter home construction by homebuilders. The problem has been the speed at which these homes are being completed. In some cases, builders are being delayed due to a lack of workers available, which also being squeezed by potentially high costs due to US-China tariffs.

The surprising response from the latest poll, however, was that only 18% of prospective home buyers are looking for a new home, although 41% would be willing to buy a new or existing home.

Not surprisingly, the younger the prospective buyer, the higher the percentage of respondents that preferred to buy a new home. Of the younger buyers, 27% of Gen Z buyers and 20% of Millennials want a new home.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

Inventory Seemingly Increasing

As for low inventory levels, prospective buyers are observing a higher availability of homes for sale than they did just three months earlier. 59% of prospective buyers believe there are fewer homes for sale, and that is slightly below the 60% that had the same opinion in Q32018. 29% of those polled believe there are more homes for sale now than there were three months ago.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

The favorable outlook on inventory was especially optimistic within the younger generations, likely due to the increase in starter home construction. However, while this might be the case for lower-priced homes, the increase in inventory does not seem to coincide with the broader market data. Despite an increase in supply late last year, the inventory of homes for sale has once again reversed trend and now stands at 5.5 months as of the end of September.

Buyers Still Lacking Initiative

Where this poll comes to a head is in the section that asks respondents if they are actively engaged in the home buying process. In other words, it's one thing to say you are interested in buying a home within 12 months and not have started the process, versus being actively engaged looking. A disappointing 44% of respondents are already engaged in looking for a home, which is up from the previous quarter but down from 47% in Q32018, and down from the 54% actively engaged back in Q42018. With higher affordability, I would have expected this number to be higher.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

I'll end this summary on a positive note, which is that a solid 85% of respondents who have been looking for more than three months will continue to do so, even if they have to expand their search area, buy a smaller home, a more expensive home, or simply keep plugging away.

(Source: Housing Trends Report NAHB Q32019)

Investment Implications

Not surprisingly, REITs that have benefitted from higher home prices and rents have performed well YTD. In particular, Manufactured Home REITs have returned 43%, on average, as new household formation has likely driven consumers to find affordable housing outside of the urban centers that were so popular.

Single-family Home REITs have also performed well YTD with a return of 38%, as many of the homes these REITs are in the sweet spot of rental rates - homes that are priced above levels new buyers can afford but with rental rates low enough that a tenant can afford. For consumers looking to move out of urban apartments and looking to start families in the suburbs, oftentimes their best option is renting a 2-3 bedroom house for under $2K.

I got out of residential REITs earlier this year due to valuation concerns, but in some cases have been proven wrong, as some of my previous holdings have continued to climb. While I do believe the rental residential market will continue to perform well, I also hold that the stock prices of most, if not all, REITs within these sectors have been overbought.

Other than Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR), the worst-performing Apartment REIT was American Campus Communities (ACC), and it only focuses on student housing. The best-performing residential REIT is Independence Realty Trust (IRT), which I sold on September 18th after a 63% YTD return at a price of $14.49. It is still hovering around that level, and I'd be interested in buying in again at the right price because of its focus on the Sunbelt region and the favorable demographic trends of the area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.