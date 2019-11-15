Cresco Labs: Merging Its Way To Pot Stock Category Killer

Because distribution is regulated by state governments, Cresco will have a moat around its business and will be a leader in major weed states such as California and Florida.

Years ago, when I was a teenager, my dad was an executive inside one of the Anheuser-Busch (BUD) companies. For whatever reason, we ended up on a topic related to Budweiser’s beer distributorships, and I remember Dad telling me they were “a license to print money.”

Every supermarket, convenience store, ice house, roadhouse, restaurant, bar, gas station and juke joint that wants to stock America’s #1 brew (and all her sister beers) has to go through a local A-B distributor to fill their order. Some people aren’t so happy with this reality, and there’s a good free market argument to be made about monopolies... but it is what it is, and I’ll leave it at that.

Which gets us to Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), the Chicago-based distributor of more than 350 consumer packaged marijuana products.

Last week, I began a three-part series on companies that I think have the potential to become category killers in legal weed as the industry expands exponentially in America and in various countries abroad. My first two were KushCo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB), the leader in creating safe, tamper-proof and creative packaging for businesses all along the marijuana spectrum, and MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), the financially addled retailer that, if it can get its house in order, could emerge as the CVS or 7-Eleven of legal marijuana.

Today, I’m looking at the distributor that, I think, is likely to sit at or near the top in its corner of the pot patch when the industry settles out.

Cresco: The Basics

Cresco is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in the world today. Though with a market cap of just $795 or thereabouts, “largest” is a subjective qualifier.

The company distributes its own brands of weed products, as well as third-party brands. Cresco also operates nearly 30 dispensaries across eight states, and will soon open what it calls “a new kind of cannabis store” under the brand name “Sunnyside.” And the company has several cultivation facilities for growing the weed it processes into its own branded products.

I don’t know how far Creso’s in-house brands will permeate consumer culture, because I think that game is still too young to call any winners. (Though I do have high hopes for the company’s Mindy brand of chocolate edibles given that they’re created by the Mistress of Delicious, Mindy Segal, a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef in Chicago. That’s the sort of buzzy branding that can create a national identity.)

What I am most interested in, however, is Cresco’s distribution operations now that the company is looking to close its purchase of Canada’s Origin House, which the two companies announced earlier this year (more on that in a moment).

I am (was) a big fan of Origin House, a distribution company that pretty much owns distribution in California, the single greatest prize in America’s legal weed marketplace. Win the Golden State and you have a real opportunity to win the industry because you become the dominant cultural influencer that the rest of the country (and the rest of the world) wants to emulate.

Origin House also owns cultivation assets, including FloraCal Farms, a grower of ultra-premium cannabis in northern California, that will pair well with Cresco’s cultivation assets. As I noted in my KushCo piece, I am not a fan of growers; I think their margins are at risk because marijuana is nothing more than a crop, no different than wheat or corn. When (not if) the federal government legalizes weed nationally, all manner of existing tobacco growers are going to invade, driving down profits for today's weed growers.

But having your own farms to grow your own crop for your own products - that’s not a bad to way to go.

Cresco’s Long-Term Opportunity

In the first story in this series (KushCo), I wrote that as an investor I want to be in the marijuana industry’s pickaxe-and-shovel businesses. I honestly don’t care which growers thrive. Don’t really care either which brands take off. And honestly, while I like MedMen and its prospects of becoming a national chain, I truly don’t care which retailer ultimately rules the roost.

What I care about is that consumers are spending their money on weed - buying whatever brand at whatever retailers. And I care that there are laws in place that dictate how and where weed can be sold, who can sell it, and relevant to this story, who can distribute it.

In the Klondike Gold Rush, some miners did well, some did OK, and some busted. But all of them had to buy pans and shovels and what not to take a crack at success. It’s all those behind-the-scenes businesses - the unsexy, mundanity of supplying the end-users - where good profits will be made.

I mean, if you’re supplying weed dispensaries across multiple state states with scores of different branded products, who cares what the consumer is buying so long as the consumer is buying something you’re distributing. That’s the opportunity Cresco represents.

State laws generally require that weed-based products go through licensed distributors. And under a system in which weed is, ultimately, legal nationally, I would expect the same demand for licensed distributors to be a common arrangement across the board, probably written into whatever federal laws emerge.

That puts the combined Cresco/Origin House in a strong position, particularly in California (where Origin House is the leader) and in Florida (where Cresco has a growing presence with a dozen stores from the panhandle down to Miami). Demonstrating its strength in two of the largest legal weed markets will give the company early-mover advantages as other states come on board... thus leading to my expectation that this is a company that can one day emerge as the category killer in marijuana distribution.

At this point Cresco is quite small, and here I’m talking about operations rather than market cap. The company’s revenue run rate for 2019 (based on two reported quarters so far) tells me revenue for the fiscal year will likely come in between $100 million and maybe $120 million. (That’s not counting the Origin House merger, which won’t conclude before the end of the year.)

The second quarter, reported back in August, showed Cresco with a net profit just shy of $1.7 million before accounting for a one-off, $5.6 million tax issue tied a prior acquisition. Earnings through the end of the year aren’t likely to wipe out that expense, and there could well be other extraordinary costs tied to the Origin House merger once that wraps up (or if it falls apart).

Moreover, as I look out over 2020, I don’t necessarily see a path that leads to positive profits as a combined company immediately. Origin House has brought on a ton of operational staff and costs through various acquisitions over the last many months, and it’s going to take some time to grow the company’s sales base to cover those expenses. But as a combined, vertically integrated entity, the married pair begin with a strong starting point given their positions in their respective markets.

Assuming the two companies are united at some point in 2020, I’m guessing we’ll be looking at combined revenue likely in the $225-260 million range. In short, Cresco/Origin could potentially be one of the top five cannabis companies in North America.

Will The Merger Really Happen?

The question is, of course: What’s up with the merger?

That deal was announced this past spring and was set to close by November 15. Just this week, however, Cresco and Origin restructured their merger, the result of the pressure put on pot stocks over the past many months. As originally structured, Origin House shareholders were to receive 0.8428 Cresco shares for every one share of Origin House. Now they’ll receive 0.7031 Cresco shares, assuming Origin House shareholders approve the new plan at a meeting slated for December.

Based on current prices, Origin House shareholders would now be selling their company to Cresco for roughly C$410 million, instead of the nearly C$975 million originally agreed upon. Plus, Origin will also bring to the table nearly C$40 million raised through the sale of additional Origin House shares. That money will be used to bolster the combined company’s balance sheet.

So we have to ask: Will this merger be completed? Will Origin House shareholders say yes to a worse deal than they had?

I think that answer is yes - for C$45 million reasons. That’s the amount of money Origin House would have to pay to walk away from this merger. Origin House has vaguely $15 million in cash on the books as of its last quarterly report in June, so it would need to raise or borrow another $30 million to pay the break-up fee.

By taking the break-up route, Origin House dramatically weakens itself financially. By continuing with the less-valuable merger, Origin House shareholders are part of a larger company that potentially emerges as a category killer in marijuana distribution. So, a little pain now for potentially a lot of gain later. Seems an obvious choice...

But if the deal doesn’t go through, well, then it will be time to reassess each company individually.

Be A Buyer Up to $7.50

Cresco shares trade in the Over-the-Counter market here in the States under the symbol CRLBF. At the moment, they fetch in the $6.00 range. I’d be a buyer up to $7.50.

This won’t be a fast-moving stock. Too much is swirling around the marijuana market these days with the vaping deaths, supply issues (as in persistent shortages), and illicit sales still occurring (particularly in California) because state governments, in their never-ending greed, are imposing taxes that are much too onerous (as much as 45% in California).

All of that will change in time (though the tax issues might be problematic given the way politicians think and act). Still, at this point, marijuana is not going away. As an industry, it will only get bigger.

And if you’re going to invest in it, then invest in the corners of the pot patch where leaders can defend their niche. That’s not going to be the growers. (After all, do you care, or even know, who grows the Granny Smith apples you buy at your local grocery? It will be no different with weed once the industry goes national.)

The real winners - the ones with the potential to be the category killers in marijuana - are going to be those that make the legally required packaging, the retailers licensed to sell weed-based products, and those that are licensed to distribute the products to the retailers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.