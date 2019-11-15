Waste Management: Great Company, Trashy Valuation

Checking in on the one that got away.

Waste Management (WM) is a great defensive business to buttress your portfolio in troubling times. I think the list of people that would rather forego trash pickup and instead let their trash pile up even in the worst of recessions would be few and far between. The steady and defensive nature of the business allows investors to sleep well at night.

Fortunately for me, I purchased shares of Waste Management back in 2011. Unfortunately, and admittedly short-sighted, I sold shares in 2013. I was sitting on ~28% price appreciation in ~20 months and dividend growth had disappointed declining from 7.9% to 4.4% to just 2.8%. In hindsight, I should have been adding shares, but instead I closed the position since it was a negligible part of my portfolio.

I had completely forgotten about Waste Management and happened to come across the business recently. So I wanted to take a deeper look at this defensive name to see how the business is going and whether the valuation makes sense.

Dividend History

I primarily invest in businesses with a history of paying and growing their dividend payouts. The reason I focus on that strategy is that it's usually high quality businesses that can afford to follow that track. It also helps to shift the attention away from what the stock price is doing on a daily basis and to the fundamentals of the business.

Waste Management is a Dividend Contender with 16 consecutive years of dividend growth. That's every year starting in 2004 that Waste Management has been rewarding shareholders with raises. Most importantly, they were there through the financial crisis that wreaked havoc on many companies.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 2004 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year 2004 $0.75 2005 $0.80 6.67% 2006 $0.88 10.00% 2007 $0.96 9.09% 8.58% 2008 $1.08 12.50% 10.52% 2009 $1.16 7.41% 9.65% 9.11% 2010 $1.26 8.62% 9.49% 9.51% 2011 $1.36 7.94% 7.99% 9.10% 2012 $1.42 4.41% 6.97% 8.14% 2013 $1.46 2.82% 5.03% 6.21% 2014 $1.50 2.74% 3.32% 5.28% 7.18% 2015 $1.54 2.67% 2.74% 4.10% 6.77% 2016 $1.64 6.49% 3.95% 3.82% 6.42% 2017 $1.70 3.66% 4.26% 3.66% 5.88% 2018 $1.86 9.41% 6.50% 4.96% 5.59% 2019 $2.05 10.22% 7.72% 6.45% 5.86%

Historically, Waste Management has been a solid dividend grower although dividend growth did have a noticeable slowdown from 2012 through 2015 and again in 2017.

Of the 15 1-year periods during Waste Management's dividend growth streak, annual dividend growth has ranged from 2.7% to 12.5% with an average of 7.0% and a median of 7.4%.

Expanding out to the 11 rolling 5-year periods, annualized dividend growth has ranged from 3.7% to 9.5%. The average 5-year annualized growth rate has been 6.4% with the median coming in at 6.2%.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

What's fairly impressive is that Waste Management's payout ratios have been trending down over the last decade. That trend has continued even as dividend growth has accelerated.

The average payout ratio based on net income for the last decade, excluding FY 2013, comes to 61.6% with the average for the last 5 years at 57.5%. Based on free cash flow, the average payout ratio for the last decade is 54.3% and the most recent 5 years is 49.2%. For FY 2018, the payout ratios were 41.7% and 42.8%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

Waste Management might not be growing by leaps and bounds; however, they also don't usually have any prolonged retractions either. No one wants their trash to pile up to save a few bucks. Sales grew from $11.79 B in FY 2009 to $14.91 B in FY 2018. That's good for total growth of 27% or ~2.7% annualized.

Over the same time, operating income grew from $2.02 B to $2.74 B which is 35.4% total growth or ~3.4% annualized. Likewise, cash flow from operations increased from $2.36 B to $3.57 B. Operating cash flow grew a total of 51.1% or ~4.7% annualized over the last decade.

Growth of free cash flow outpaced them all on a percentage basis growing 58.6% in total or ~5.3% annualized. Free cash flow grew from $1.18 B to $1.88 B.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

Waste Management's cash flow margins have been improving slightly over the last decade. Operating cash flow margins improved from 20.0% in FY 2009 to 23.9% for FY 2018 and bottomed out at 16.7% in FY 2014. The 10-year average sits at 19.5% with the most recent 5-year average at 20.7%.

Free cash flow margin increased from 10.0% to 12.6% over the last decade. The 10-year average sits at 9.6% with the 5-year average at 10.8%.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins of at least 10%. However, that is not a hard and fast number as some industries don't support levels that high. Waste Management has only had free cash flow margins >10% in 4 of the last 10 years although they have managed to achieve that level for the last 3 years as well as the TTM period.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC," is my profitability metric of choice. The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that the business generates based on the capital invested in the business. My goal is to find businesses that both earn and can re-invest at high returns on capital.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

Waste Management doesn't hit my 10% threshold every year; however, they've done a wonderful job improving FCF ROIC. Over the last decade, FCF ROIC has averaged 8.5% and over the last 5 years, the average comes to 10.0%.

I want the businesses that I invest in to use their cash flow in ways that align with shareholders. That means first and foremost they invest in the business via capital expenditures to both maintain and grow the business. If there's remaining free cash flow, then I expect some of it to be funneled to shareholders. Any other free cash flow would then go to debt reduction, strategic acquisitions, improving the balance sheet or share repurchases if shares represent a good value.

To understand how Waste Management uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, or FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, or FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, or FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I believe that quality businesses with prudent management teams will show positive FCFaDB in most years. Opportunities can be fleeting so I'm not concerned about a negative FCFaDB in any given year; rather it's the trend over time that I believe gives a glimpse into managements' thinking. A consistently negative FCFaDB means that more cash is being spent that is generated by operations and that shortfall must be made up through cash on the balance sheet, asset sales or taking on debt; none of which is good for equity holders.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Waste Management has generated positive free cash flow every year over the last decade. In total, the business has produced $13.08 B in FCF which has allowed management to both pay a dividend every year.

Over the last decade, Waste Management has paid out a total of $6.82 B in dividends while also maintaining positive FCFaD every year. The cumulative FCFaD for the entire period sits at $6.26 B and has allowed management to grow the dividend as well as pursue share buybacks as another means of returning cash to shareholders.

Waste Management has spent another $5.23 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the total FCFaDB for the period at $1.03 B. They've also maintained positive FCFaDB in all but 3 years.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

Except for FY 2012, Waste Management's share count has declined every single year. In total the share count has been reduced by 12.6% or ~1.5% annualized. At the end of FY 2009, the share count was 485.0 M and by FY 2018 it was 423.8 M.

As I mentioned above, my preference is to see a management team that prioritizes their cash flow first towards capital expenditures, then paying and growing the dividend and only if there's still cash left over move to share repurchases.

The following chart shows the breakdown of cash used for shareholders.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

With a positive FCFaDB in all but 3 years, it should come as no surprise that non-free cash flow supported dividends and buybacks haven't been an issue for Waste Management. Even in the 3 years where extra cash was needed for share repurchases, the excess spending has been negligible at just 2.6%, 4.6% and 1.6%.

My preference is for the companies I own to carry no debt; however, I realize that would severely limit the investment opportunities. As such, I want to see businesses have stable and reasonable debt levels if they are going to lever up. Waste Management's total debt level has been relatively consistent over the last decade. The total debt-to-capitalization ratio has averaged 61.5% over the last 10 years.

Image by author; data source Waste Management SEC filings

The debt that Waste Management does carry is not a concern though. The FCF interest coverage ratio for FY 2019 stood at 4.9x. Meanwhile, the entire debt load could be paid off with 5.3 years of FY 2018's FCF and 9.3 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

One method that I use to determine if a business is trading at an attractive valuation is the minimum acceptable rate of return ("MARR") analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those earnings and then determine the expected return. If the expected return is greater that your MARR, then you can feel free to invest.

Analysts expect Waste Management to report FY 2019 EPS of $4.34 and FY 2020 EPS of $4.63. Analysts also expect Waste Management to generate 8.25% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years in total. I then assumed that Waste Management would have 5.0% annual earnings growth over the following 5 years and that they would target a payout ratio of 45%.

Historically, Waste Management has traded with a TTM P/E ratio between ~16x - 28x. Currently, Waste Management's TTM P/E ratio sits at 27.1x. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x-27.5x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return than an investment in Waste Management could provide is the assumptions listed above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price near $111. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5-Year", and calendar year 2029, "10-Year."

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I could purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical minimum threshold, 8.5% and 11%. The 8.5% is derived from the ~6.6% estimated annualized earnings growth over the next 10 years plus the 1.8% dividend yield. The 11% adds in 25% undervaluation, ~2.25% annualized, normalizing over 10 years.

Another valuation method that I use is dividend yield theory. Dividend yield theory works best for established businesses with relatively predictable results and that have a history of paying dividends. The idea is that the 5-year average dividend yield is a good proxy for a fair price for the business in question.

Image by author; data source: Yahoo Finance & Waste Management Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this data is available here.

Waste Management shares currently offer a dividend yield of 1.85% compared to the 5-year average yield of 2.40%. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair price of $85.

Conclusion

Waste Management is a solid business with strong profitability. Their free cash flow generation is strong with free cash flow margins regularly around 10%; however, their ROIC isn't quite as strong as I'd like.

The business is very defensive and should hold up well through any recession. I don't know about you, but I'm not letting my trash build up. With a very captive audience that means they can also pass along price increases with little to no fuss.

However, the problem isn't the business; rather it's the stock. The current share price near $111 seems awfully stretched given the growth prospects of the business. Much of that likely has to do with Waste Management's quasi-utility status and stable business. In general, investors have been bidding up the share prices, and in turn the valuations, of many defensive industries.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Waste Management of $78-$95 implying that shares are trading at a significant premium with the stock price near $111. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $84-$102.

I'd like to add this defensive business to my portfolio; however, not at the current valuations. For some perspective, at $111, Waste Management is trading around 20.4x FY 2022's estimates. That's 3 full years of growth that one would be giving up by purchasing now.

Better opportunities lie ahead as market participants come to realize the overvaluation and push the share price down or in any broader market sell-off. I would feel comfortable initiating a small position on pullbacks near $100 with further additions at roughly 5% increments lower.

