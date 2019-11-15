Boeing And Airbus Did Good Business In Dubai

Options are close to meaningless on the international airshow stage, but both jet makers have turned a significant portion of their tentative agreements into firm orders.

The 2019 Dubai Airshow is from the 17th of November until the 21st of November. The trading days are highly interesting as it gives an idea of what orders or plans jet makers such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) have in the pipeline. For that reason, I have been covering air shows for the past years. The Dubai Airshow is one out of three air shows that I cover exclusively for readers on Seeking Alpha. Each day you will get an overview of the orders and thoughts on the trading day.

Source: Emirates

Because the air shows consist of announcements that are "sales to be finalized," it's extremely interesting to look at how much of the announcements truly materialized during the previous edition of the Dubai Airshow (Mind: the event is hosted every two years).

Without further ado, let's have a look at the order announcements from Boeing and Airbus during the previous Dubai Airshow.

We extracted the Airbus and Boeing announcements from the AeroAnalysis website:

Table 1: Airbus and Boeing order announcements - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

As you can see, the sheet is rather big. So, we are going to break it apart in several components. One time we filter the Boeing orders out and one time we filter the Airbus orders out.

Then we look for the following:

The customers revealed during the show; are they still in the books?

Are the new firm orders still in the books?

Were there any options from firm agreements converted to orders?

Were there any tentative agreements firmed to orders?

Were there any options firmed that were part of a tentative agreement?

Boeing

Table 2: Boeing announcements - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When looking at the order announcements from Boeing, we can see it didn't have a huge airshow, but there were some milestone announcements nevertheless, so it is very interesting to see what happened with the announcements covering 307 jets.

Table 3: Boeing order announcements - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Starting with the customer reveals, there actually was just one customer reveal as Ethiopian Airlines was revealed as the customer for two Boeing 777Fs. That order, which was finalized on October 25th 2017, has been filled in 2018.

Looking at the orders, we found that an order for five Boeing 787-8 jets was finalized in December 2017, but one order was cancelled in late 2018. The order from ALAFCO, which was announced during the Paris Airshow of 2017 and was actually a conversion from the Boeing 787-8 to the Boeing 737 MAX, was finalized during the Dubai Airshow of 2017. To date, that order remains in the books. The order placed by Ethiopian Airlines for two Boeing 777Fs also has been filled.

SCAT Airlines ordered six Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and had options for another five. The six orders have been booked in December as unidentified, one of which has been delivered and attributed to SCAT Airlines. There are some entries in Boeing's order book for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but we couldn't verify whether these belong to SCAT Airlines firming up options.

Table 4: Boeing tentative agreements - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Probably the most noteworthy tentative agreement was the one from Emirates for 40 Boeing 787-10 jets with contract flexibility to change some orders to the smaller -9 variant. As Emirates' fleet strategy is transforming, the tentative agreement was never firmed. We did an in-depth discussion on the lapsing of the tentative agreement back in June. Since then, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, expressed his dissatisfaction with the reliability of the engines on Boeing and Airbus jets. So, whether you are Airbus or Boeing… a tentative agreement with Emirates does not equal an order.

Flydubai firmed its tentative agreement for 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has options for another 50 units. To date these options have not been firmed, and with the grounding of the MAX, I would be surprised if these options will be firmed during the upcoming show.

The tentative agreement for a Large Freighter, which is quite a vague description, with AZAL was never firmed.

When putting everything together, what we observe is that just one of the firm orders or customer reveals was cancelled. Boeing has even filled some of the orders. There were announcements covering 307 aircraft. 267 of which were tentative options and orders. Out of those 267, 217 were tentative orders and 175 orders have been firmed. So, 80% of the tentative agreements was firmed, while no options (either part of a firm or tentative agreement) were firmed. 80% by no means is a bad percentage, but it is important to keep in mind that when you read the euphoric headlines during air shows that it could very well be the case that the tentative agreement never materializes.

Airbus

Table 5: Airbus announcements - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When looking at the order announcements from Airbus, we can see it didn't have a huge airshow either, but it did announce the largest ever tentative agreement, so it is very interesting to see what happened with the announcements covering 611 commercial jets (excludes H160 and C295 announcements).

Table 6: Airbus order announcements including firm conversions and firm-ups - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

CDB Aviation Leasing was revealed as the customer for 45 Airbus A320neo jets and ordered 45 Airbus A320neo family aircraft; a tentative agreement had previously been reached at the Paris Airshow earlier that year. The order was logged in Airbus's books in November 2017. Next to that there was a firm order conversion from Frontier Airlines for 18 Airbus A320neo jets (converted from 18 Airbus A319neos).

Table 7: Airbus tentative order announcements including options - Dubai Airshow 2017 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Looking at the tentative agreements, Wataniya Airways tentatively agreed on ordering 25 Airbus A320neo jets with options for 20 more. During the 2018 Farnborough Airshow, this tentative order seemed to be firmed by Golden Falcon Aviation on behalf of Wataniya. However, the order never seems to have ended up in the books and Wataniya ceased operations.

The mega-order for 430 jets from Indigo Partner airlines was firmed in December 2017; the same holds for the tentative order from Air Sénégal. The order for the C Series, now Airbus A220, from EgyptAir was firmed in Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF) order books in December 2017 too. So, there are tentative announcements for 503 jets including 34 options. Out of the 469 tentative agreements 95% has been firmed.

Conclusion

We often hear about air shows being stages where big orders are announced, a major part of which will never turn into firm orders. Reality, however, is different. Whether we look at Boeing or at Airbus, what we see is that the majority of the 2017 Dubai Airshow tentative agreements did end up in the order books. Most noteworthy tentative agreements shining by absence in the order books are the tentative agreements from Emirates and Wataniya. The Emirates tentative order not being firmed is a slap in Boeing's face, while the Wataniya tentative agreement was one that I already marked as risky when it was announced two years ago. So, while the notion of airshow orders never ending up in the order books is not true, it should be noted that not all tentative agreements materialize and options have extremely little relevance as it can take years for these to get firmed or the option simply expires without order.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.