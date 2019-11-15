12 Upcoming Dividend Increases Anchored By Microsoft

An average increase of 8.46%, median increase of 7.05% and four with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 5 Challenger 6

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category WestRock Company WRK 10 4.51 18-Nov-19 2.20% Contender Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. CORE 8 1.69 18-Nov-19 9.09% Challenger Brunswick Corporation BC 6 1.62 18-Nov-19 14.29% Challenger Innospec Inc. IOSP 6 1.02 18-Nov-19 4.00% Challenger Snap-on Incorporated SNA 9 2.31 19-Nov-19 13.68% Challenger Microsoft Corporation MSFT 18 1.38 20-Nov-19 10.87% Contender Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP 18 1.55 20-Nov-19 0.14% Contender Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG 17 3.21 21-Nov-19 0.63% Contender Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI 8 3.95 21-Nov-19 3.23% Challenger Atmos Energy Corporation ATO 35 1.92 22-Nov-19 9.52% Champion Assurant, Inc. AIZ 15 1.83 22-Nov-19 5.00% Contender CDW Corporation CDW 6 0.87 22-Nov-19 28.81% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent WRK 0.455 0.465 2.20% CORE 0.11 0.12 9.09% BC 0.21 0.24 14.29% IOSP 0.45 0.52 4.00% SNA 0.95 1.08 13.68% MSFT 0.46 0.51 10.87% MCHP 0.365 0.3665 0.14% HCSG 0.195 0.2 0.63% CCOI 0.56 0.64 3.23% ATO 0.525 0.575 9.52% AIZ 0.6 0.63 5.00% CDW 0.295 0.38 28.81%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High P/E Ratio % Off Low % Off High WRK 40.38 31.94 48.55 12.2 26% Off Low 16% Off High CORE 26.1 22.53 40.95 22.53 13% Off Low 36% Off High BC 59.31 41.02 62.23 0 44% Off Low 3% Off High IOSP 98.1 53.07 107.1 24.24 85% Off Low 8% Off High SNA 164.34 135.29 174 13.59 21% Off Low 3% Off High MSFT 147.35 93.96 147.57 27.7 56% Off Low 0% Off High MCHP 94.11 65.67 101.57 61.37 41% Off Low 7% Off High HCSG 24.89 21.16 48.73 24.36 16% Off Low 49% Off High CCOI 62.79 42.4 64.91 80.11 45% Off Low 1% Off High ATO 109.1 87.88 115.19 24.47 22% Off Low 5% Off High AIZ 131.35 82.31 131.43 33.14 57% Off Low New High CDW 135.49 74.32 136.31 28.06 79% Off Low 1% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr. DG 3-Yr. DG 5-Yr. DG 10-Yr. DG Chowder Rule WRK 4.51 7.1 11.7 26.9 25.5 31.7 CCOI 3.95 17.8 13.2 22.8 27.1 HCSG 3.21 2.7 2.7 2.8 7.2 6.2 SNA 2.31 15.6 15.7 16.6 11 18.9 ATO 1.92 7.9 7.6 6.9 4.3 8.8 AIZ 1.83 6 18.5 18.9 15.5 20.8 CORE 1.69 10.8 14.2 15.7 17.2 BC 1.62 13.9 14.1 50.8 31.6 52.5 MCHP 1.55 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.9 2.2 MSFT 1.38 8.2 10.1 12.1 14.1 13.6 IOSP 1.02 15.6 13.4 12.2 24.4 13.3 CDW 0.87 34.1 44 85.2 86.2

Bonus

Microsoft is in the spotlight this week. It has delivered another 11% dividend increase and a $40 billion stock buyback in the same announcement. This tech giant has tremendously pivoted since Satya Nadella took over for Steve Ballmer. Microsoft is growing rapidly and stands as the #2 player in the cloud computing space behind Amazon (AMZN) with AWS. This Gartner report from July pegs AWS as having 48% share, with Microsoft at 15.5%. Now I will note - this numbers are using full-year 2018 cloud revenues. As 2019 comes to a close, we will almost certainly see Microsoft's share increase substantially. These two titans seem poised to split this market with a few other distant niche players.

Even looking over the second quarter that was reported a few weeks ago, cloud revenues are now over $11 billion per quarter, up 36% year over year, and it is also now the leading segment by revenue. Total revenues were up 14% from last year. This is a company that is firing on all cylinders.

Satya Nadella took over the corner office in early 2014, and after two slow years, the earnings growth has been off the charts. 2017 saw 19% EPS growth, 2018 saw 17% growth and 2019 saw 22% growth. Forward-looking estimates are still for double-digit growth. This seems highly likely with the double-digit revenue growth expected.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Another thing to note is that Microsoft is one of two companies that sport a AAA credit rating (the other being Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)). Lastly, I want to highlight that yes, while the overall P/E has grown over time, it has been well-earned as Microsoft saw its second growth resurgence. A P/E of 18 in 2014 moving up to the current P/E of about 30 looks justified. In fact, after the bottom on Christmas Eve of 2018, shares are up over 50%.

Going by data from Simply Safe Dividends, Microsoft is in the upper echelon of dividend-paying companies. It scores wonderfully in the dividend safety and growth score at the expense of current yield. I personally look for businesses with a total score over 200, which Microsoft is with its total of 205.

The company has historically been good about a 10% annual dividend increase, so this year's 11% is no different. Microsoft has increased dividends for 18 years now - so many of those years were the slower Ballmer years. The payout ratio continues to be low and manageable and a nice sweet spot for a company like this. There is a lot of free cash flow left over to grow the business, pay down debt or buy back shares.

Speaking of free cash flow, this is the annual free cash flow thrown off by Microsoft. Its trailing twelve-month free cash is nearly $39 billion! The company continues to also have a growing cash problem (what a first-world problem). The $40 billion buyback is essentially just one year's worth of free cash flow. Of course, it is paying out dividends as well, but the headline amount is essentially just what the company generates each year.

Over the past 5 years, management has done a nice job reducing the share count by 7%. With shares at historical all-time highs, expect the rate of share retirement to be lower. You can visually see it with the steep curve flattening out the past few years.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing MSFT to SPY since this time in 2010.

Microsoft annihilated the market with a 600% return to 208% from the market. The powerful effect of compounding dividends also saw the company generate 50% more income for the holder.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

MSFT is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

With a long tail going back to 2010 and before the cloud revolution, you can see that Microsoft was a market perform for several years. As the company began its resurgence, you can see the lion's share of its outperformance has been in the past 4 years.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.