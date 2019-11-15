Owens & Minor: Turnaround Progress Meets Industry Problems

From one perspective, I understand the recent optimism toward medical supply distributor Owens & Minor (OMI), optimism which has led the stock to almost triple off July lows. New CEO Ed Pesicka has offered a clear narrative for the company's recent struggles - something past management simply failed to do - and detailed a viable plan to improve operations. That plan is showing early promise, as results have improved sequentially, including in last week's Q3 report.

Fundamentally, there's a case as well. The 175% bounce in OMI stock in four months seems staggering. But at July lows, OMI's equity slice was nearing 10% of total enterprise value. Shares may have nearly tripled - but with some contribution from deleveraging, enterprise value has risen only about 15% over that stretch. Meanwhile, compression of already-narrow margins was the core driver of my long-held bear case; if Pesicka can reverse that compression, the leverage on the balance sheet can drive still-further gains in OMI stock.

But from another perspective, I'm almost confused by the rally, and the current share price near $7. Owens & Minor is nowhere close to out of the woods: in fact, its 2024 bonds trade at 79, with a yield to maturity just shy of 10%. Pesicka's narrative suggests that recent struggles come down mostly to execution, and that may well be true, but the longer-term trend and performance at a larger peer both suggest very real, secular pressures on the business that can't be reversed simply via operational improvements. Yet OMI is trading as if the worst is behind it, which I'm skeptical actually is the case.

Admittedly, I've been too cautious this year after generally having a handle on the story in past years. It may be that biases toward past performance (and past management) are clouding my vision toward present results and future potential. That said, from here, it looks like an awful lot of improvement, and even some outside help, already are priced in, yet many of the persistent risks are not.

Good News in the Distribution Business

On their face, O&M's third quarter results don't look particularly impressive. In fact, they seem like a continuation of the recent trend. Revenue declined 2.7% year-over-year, with 30 bps of currency pressure. Adjusted operating income fell 13%, as margin pressure persisted. Non-GAAP EPS dropped even further, to $0.22 from $0.32 the year before, thanks in part to higher interest expense.

And it's not as if the numbers topped expectations. The results were mixed relative to Street consensus, but basically in line for both revenue and profits. Meanwhile, full-year EPS guidance was cut for the second consecutive quarter. The high end of a post-Q1 outlook of $0.60-0.75 came down a nickel after Q2, owing to a higher-than-expected tax rate. After Q3, the top end again was dropped by $0.05, apparently (though not clearly) related to currency, while delayed revenue from O&M's new Fusion5 value-based care management business took off another $0.06.

That said, investors have seen the report as modestly bullish: OMI shares are up about 2% from pre-earnings levels as I write this. And to be fair, there are some green shoots in the quarter. In the Q3 release, O&M called out sequential improvements, with adjusted EBIT up 15% Q/Q and non-GAAP EPS nearly doubling ($0.22 vs $0.12). I'm generally not a fan of using sequential results (which in some cases amount to cherry-picking the comparison), but Owens & Minor historically has had little seasonality from Q1 through Q3. (Q4 does get some help, and more now that home health unit Byram is on board, and benefits from consumers who have used up their full-year deductible). And with Pesicka pushing the qualitative narrative that the business is operating better each quarter, his company is using the numbers that seem to prove his point.

And the numbers do. One key metric improved nicely both q/q and y/y: operating margin in the Global Solutions segment. The long decline in OMI shares from $30+ to barely $2 in July was for the most part a margin story in its distribution business. The acquisitions of Byram and surgical products maker Halyard - for over $1 billion combined - were supposed to stem that bleeding by allowing O&M greater own brand sales and by simply bringing on higher-margin businesses. But margin compression in the legacy business swamped the benefits of those acquisitions:

Source: Author from OMI press releases. 2019 number author estimate based on full-year EPS guidance

Global Solutions had a strong Q3, however. Adjusted EBIT margin for the segment was 0.94% in Q1 and 0.87% in Q2. It rebounded sharply to 1.19% in Q3 and expanded 11 bps even on a year-over-year basis. Despite a loss in revenue from customer defections, segment operating profit rose 6.1% year-over-year, and a healthy 32% against second-quarter levels.

This is a big piece of news. As the chart shows, operating margin compression on a consolidated basis has accelerated since 2016 despite the acquisitions. I estimated in March that 2019 guidance (which appears still intact from an operating perspective) implied that half of O&M's distributions margin would have eroded in just three years. Obviously, Q3 results don't negate that trend and imply an immediate return to margin expansion. But the case against OMI at $3 or lower was that the existing margin trajectory implied an extremely high possibility of the company going into a restructuring and the equity being wiped out. In that context, expansion even in a single quarter is a step in the right direction.

It's worth noting as well that Interim CFO Mike Lowry said on the Q3 call that the expansion came from gross margin improvements. There might be some help from Byram in that figure (though the acquisition already has been lapped), but the improvement there does suggest some easing of the brutal pricing pressure cited by past management. That too is a big help to the bull case going forward.

Reasons for Concern

That said, there are some question marks in the quarter, notably in the Global Products business. Revenue in that segment increased just 2.8% year-over-year. That follows a first half in which organic revenue (Halyard was acquired on April 30, 2018) grew over 13%, according to figures from the Q2 10-Q.

Profit figures were even worse: segment profit of $16.9 million declined 39% year-over-year, with margins compressing all the way to 4.7% from 7.9% the year before. Sequential comparisons should be less important here given that the Products business wasn't supposed to have the same need for a turnaround, but revenue declined and EBIT margins compressed 23 bps.

It's not clear exactly what is driving the weakness. Commentary on the segment on both the Q3 call and in the 10-Q was minimal. O&M called out commodity headwinds for the Halyard business (which is over half of Global Products revenue) back in early 2018, but former CFO Robert Snead on the Q2 call noted modest improvement in that front in the first half of the year, with the second quarter better than the first. Interim CFO Lowry actually called out "favorable commodity price trends" on the Q3 call, while calling out mix and, somewhat redundantly, "margin pressure" as driving the steep profit decline on a year-over-year basis. Whatever the source of the pressure, it's driving significant profit declines despite external help.

Another aspect of the segment's performance is almost as concerning. Inter-segment revenue for the Global Products segment fell sharply, declining over 11% year-over-year and almost 6% sequentially. Again, the acquisition of Halyard in particular was supposed to allow Owens & Minor to distribute its own products and help margins, as chairman Robert Sledd noted on the Q4 call. That strategy isn't working. And in fact adding back inter-segment revenue to the reported Q3 total for Global Products, total revenue declined modestly year-over-year and more sharply q/q.

Whatever the precise cause of the weakness in Global Products, it's problematic for the OMI bull case, even at these levels. Global Products still has generated 39% of total segment-level operating income so far this year. And this is not the business that had supposedly huge turnaround benefits coming, or where the pressure from service levels and lost customers was concentrated. It's supposed to be the "better" business - and it just hasn't been.

Halyard hasn't really been on track since the acquisition, with commodity prices hitting margins last year and now revenue decelerating. Q3 casts some doubt on the logic that underpinned the deal (which cost $710 million Owens & Minor sorely could use at the moment). Global Products does get a favorable profit comparison in Q4, thanks to last year's commodity effects, but in Q3, I see real reason for mid- to long-term concern in a segment that is important to O&M both fundamentally and strategically.

Valuation, the Turnaround, and 2020

For the most part, investors seem to have focused on the positives, and again, there is some good news here. Sequential results show early returns from Pesicka's turnaround strategy. The CEO said in the Q3 release that service levels had returned to past levels; he's noted previously that issues on that front led to significant customer defections in 2018. Qualitatively, that turnaround has made progress as well. O&M has brought on two new board directors and announced a new organizational structure the same day as earnings, which includes a new CFO who shares a history with the CEO.

The bull case above $6 increasingly looks like a "bet the jockey, not the horse" argument, and to stretch the metaphor, Q3 suggests the jockey has had a perfect ride to the quarter-pole. At about 12x the midpoint of 2019 adjusted EPS guidance, and ~8.5x EV/EBITDA (based on my 2019 estimate, using guidance), OMI definitely is cheap enough to gain if the turnaround continues. Even with some debt paydown in Q2 and Q3, the company still is ~6.5x levered based on 2019 numbers. Consolidated EBIT margins are in the 1.5-1.6% range. Expand those margins 20 bps on almost $10 billion in revenue, and by the time the figure gets down to net income and free cash flow, OMI can soar. (All else equal, OMI shares would rise in the range of 40%, though that's a back-of-the-envelope estimate).

But to stretch the jockey metaphor past its breaking point, I'd be worried about the horse, the track, and the prize. Again, Pesicka has framed the recent struggles at Owens & Minor as due to poor service levels which drove customers away. I don't disbelieve him, nor is it necessarily surprising that past executives either didn't see those problems or didn't care to share them on post-earnings conference calls. And Pesicka and the company have been clear and honest about the effects, noting after Q3 that the loss of a particularly large customer would impact revenue in Q4 and into 2020. (That comes after O&M lost Kaiser Permanente back in 2016, its second key customer defection in less than 12 months).

We have close to a decade's worth of evidence suggesting that there's more going on, however. Margin compression has been consistent over that stretch. Larger rival Cardinal Health (CAH), which poached Kaiser away, has seen the same trend. The long decline in OMI margins cannot solely be chalked up to execution failures.

Meanwhile, it sounds like those failures are getting close to fixed. Pesicka said in his prepared remarks after Q3 that "our service levels are now back to the historically high levels that Owens & Minor is known for," with shipping accuracy up to "nearly 99.9%." Obviously, it will take some time for those improvements to assuage current customers and attract new ones, but the question becomes: what then? Does the broader pressure on middlemen across American business end? Does the top-down push for cost savings in U.S. healthcare abate? What about the trend that O&M's chairman cited just this year (on the Q4 call), in which product manufacturers are tying their sales to distribution, moves which forced O&M's hand relative to the Halyard acquisition?

Put another way, Pesicka probably will fix the execution errors, if he hasn't completed that process already. But I'm not sure the business is all that attractive even fixed. The industry is brutal. As is the case with many healthcare names, what not long ago was a defensive, "safe", income-generating stock now faces very real challenges.

And that in turn colors what looks like a cheap valuation for a stock with turnaround benefits still on the way. And OMI isn't that attractive on a relative basis. CAH stock has soared since August and still trades at about 11x the midpoint of its FY20 EPS guidance. (Cardinal is firming up a $5 billion-plus settlement related to opioid distribution, but that's not why the stock is cheap; low double-digit P/E and 7-9x EV/EBITDA multiples held for years now). Even on an absolute basis, I'm not terribly interested in owning an overleveraged stock in a pressured industry at 8.5x EBITDA or ~12x earnings, turnaround or no turnaround.

This is not to say that Pesicka hasn't made progress, or that the turnaround isn't going to work. I wouldn't even argue that OMI stock can't rise or (as I have in the past) that OMI is a short candidate. There's good news in Q3. There's been good news since Pesicka came on board.

But there's also a valuation that might seem "cheap", but actually incorporates quite a bit of that good news. Meanwhile, multi-year, secular pressures persist on both distributors and most companies in the healthcare vertical. If O&M had been running on all cylinders for the past few years, I'm not convinced it would trade much higher - which in turn suggests there isn't some undercovered opportunity here, particularly after the big gains (and decent volume) seen since August.

Put more succinctly (too late), the easy money seems to have been made in OMI. The potential rewards are still huge, given this is a highly leveraged stock with mid-1% operating margins. The potential risks are too, as highlighted by debt prices; there remains little room for error in the coming years. I still get the sense that in recent months in particular, investors have focused too intently on the rewards and are underestimating those risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.