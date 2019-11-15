Google Moves Toward Banking And Banking Moves More Rapidly Towards The Future

The impacts of these developments on how people do banking in the world will be mind-boggling and will lead to major changes in the industry, structurally and regulatory.

Google Pay will have 100 million users worldwide in 2020 and with Apple Pay already above 140 million users, there seems to be no stopping "big tech" intrusion into banking.

Google is now going to offer checking accounts to consumers, joining other "big tech" companies in the US, but also joining the movement internationally.

Money is nothing more than information. Transferring money is nothing more than information. Big tech believes it knows something about the use of information. Big tech seems to be moving more and more into money.

The latest thrust: “Google will soon offer checking accounts to consumers becoming the latest Silicon Valley heavyweight to push into finance.”

Well, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) has not just entered into the finance area, it has already been there before, but now it is partnering with Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) and Stanford Federal Credit Union, a tiny lender near Google’s home territory.

A Google spokesperson states “We’re exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay...”

Google Pay, like Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL), already allows smartphones to be used for purchases online and in stores. Now, the company is exploring the provision of checking accounts nationwide. Citigroup will control the banking relationships and thereby satisfy the regulatory requirements.

Citigroup already has a model to work from. In China, Citi works with the messaging service WeChat, where Citibank customers make payments and complete other everyday banking transactions through the WeChat platform.

Note that services for mobile and online payments are already widely used in China through WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Tim Bradshaw and Robert Armstrong cite, in the Financial Times, that Google Pay “has tens of millions of users around the world and is especially popular in India.”

“Last December, Google obtained an e-money license in Lithuania, enabling it to process payments and offer digital wallets across the European Union, and a separate authorization from Ireland’s central bank under the second Payment Services Directive.”

Peter Rudegeair and Liz Hoffman state in the Wall Street Journal, “Google Pay is on track to have 100 million users worldwide in 2020, up from 39 million in 2018... Apple Pay had about 140 million users last year...”

Stacy Cowley and Tara Siegel Bernard state it differently in the New York Times:

“Google already has a valuable stash of your digital data. Now it wants your cash, too.”

Success is not guaranteed as Cowley and Bernard indicate: “JPMorgan Chase recently shut down Finn, a no-fee digital account with limited branch access that was aimed at younger customers. Simple, a start-up that hoped to upend the banking industry with tech innovations and customer-friendly terms, was bought by a big bank, BBVA. So-called neo-banks like Chime, Aspiration and Varo have won converts, but their customer bases remain small.”

“Although customers complain about some bank services, those aren’t complaints that technology companies are usually positioned to solve. And tech-focused features that bank users want, like fast peer-to-peer payments, card-free transactions and in-app budgeting assistance, are now offered by nearly all large banks.”

But, note, the largest banks have only come to these offerings fairly recently. When one reviews the proceedings of academic conferences, one sees that banking is always considered to be a laggard. I have written posts about several of these over the past twelve to eighteen months. Furthermore, commercial banks, especially in the United States seem to be far behind the payment mechanisms that are being used in many other areas of the world, as the data presented above show.

In fact, as a number of my articles over the past year have recorded, the large American banks have come to see the importance of their payment systems in a new light. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) was one of the earlier big banks to recognize that the payments system may be the most important facility in banking in terms of securing a place in the transitioning banking world. And, now, as I have described elsewhere, have moved into a leadership position amongst the large banks, in terms of its role in the advancing payments world.

Other large banks are following, now trying to keep up with what JPMorgan is doing. The battle in this area is only going to accelerate and become more intense.

And, it is an area that, in the end, only a handful will remain to play in. That is, I believe that this will be a major contributor to the shrinking of the banking system over the next five to seven years. In other words, I believe that we are reaching a tipping point for the financial space that will be reached in a couple of years, a tipping point that players like Google, Apple, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) want to play in because they see that the financial platform of the nation, and of the world, is going to be dominated by only a few players, and they want to be a part of the remaining group.

Scale will not be a problem. As we have seen in other areas, scale can be achieved on the intellectual platforms these giants create and this will be especially true in the area of a product like money, that is already just information.

The regulatory folks are going to have to get themselves ready for this. At present, I don’ think that they really are prepared for what they are going to face. We can see this in other areas and more and more people talk about regulating the “big tech” companies, but lag in doing anything. I believe that this is due to the fact that these regulators don’t really have a solution to the “big tech” issue.

And, this doesn’t really get into the “privacy” issue, which will only become a greater problem when “big tech” gets more in bed with commercial banks. The amount of data commercial banks possess is mammoth. Adding what “big tech” now has control of to the banking data now in the commercial banking system is mind-boggling.

I believe that the pace of change in the banking system is going to accelerate. I believe that the number of banks in the banking system will drop from around six thousand now to a substantially smaller number. The decline I see is so substantial I really don’t believe that I can put a realistic number on it at this time. But, investors need to be aware of this trend because of the major changes that are in store for the industry.

Just remember, money is information and information is what more computer technology is all about. It seems like this reality is now, really catching up with the banking system.

