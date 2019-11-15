Silvercorp Metals: A High-Margin Miner With Great, Long-Run Growth Potential

While its exploration project in Bolivia has yet to strike, it could add a potential bonus down the road.

Silvercorp has enough proven silver reserves to operate for 16 years or more and enough lead and zinc for decades of production.

Due to extremely low production costs, the company has been able to maintain positive cash flow and income while its peers have relied on equity dilutions.

Silvercorp Metals was my favorite silver mining pick a few weeks ago and has rallied higher despite a drop in silver prices.

A few weeks ago, I wrote "Building An Aggressive Deep-Value Precious Metal Mining Portfolio" that detailed my top five silver and gold mining picks. Most of the companies are smaller and more volatile than the big names, but in my opinion, they have a far superior financial and operational position that makes their stock undervalued.

As mentioned in the bullets, my two favorite picks were the junior gold miner Caledonia Mining (CMCL) which operates in Zimbabwe and the silver miner Silvercorp Metals (SVM) which operates primarily in China. The core of my long thesis is that U.S. investors are placing an unjustifiably high risk premium due to the fact that they operate in emerging markets. While this certainly adds the risk of government meddling, lower labor costs allow the companies a huge moat compared to peers. Interestingly, those two companies have outperformed the others by a wide margin since the article was written.

Though a short-term pullback is certainly feasible, I believe both will have great, long-term performance given an expected precious metals bull market. I already covered Caledonia exclusively, so now it seems fitting to cover Silvercorp in detail.

Silvercorp Operational Overview

Silvercorp is headquartered in Canada and began operations in China in 2003 after the country allowed foreign mining companies exploration and mining rights in 1997. It currently has two mines in operation one in Henan province and the other in Guangdong, and it also owns a gold mine that currently has suspended production.

The company currently generates about half its sales from silver and the other half from lead and zinc. While silver prices have dipped in recent months, the price of both zinc and lead have continued higher.

The company currently has 108M ounces of proven silver which is worth $1.8B in today's prices and has an additional 108M in measured and indicated and 183M in inferred. It also has an extremely low all-in-sustaining cost of $5.70 per oz, which is lower than the industry average of around $10-11. Though that figure has risen for all miners over the past two years, the company has consistently higher margins than its peers:

(Q3 Silvercorp Presentation)

While the company has been improving its grade, it is worth pointing out it usually sells for a realized price $2-3 below the spot price. Still, it generates far higher EBITDA margins of 45% compared to peers at around 25%.

At its current rate of production of about 6.4M oz per year, it should be in operation for 15 years at the least (given 108M proven) and potentially as long as 30 if its indicated figure is realized. It also pulls roughly 85M/lbs of lead and zinc out of the ground per year and has between 1.8 (proven) and 7 (indicated/inferred) billion pounds giving it many decades of operation. Of course, one must discount the fact that Chinese property rights are weaker than that of the U.S. when making long-term predictions.

The company also owns a 29% stake in New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX:NUPMF) which is an explorer in Bolivia. It has yet to find a substantive reserve, and Bolivia is currently undergoing political difficulties, but this does add a potential bonus for shareholders down the road.

Strong Financial Position

Despite a historically difficult environment, the company has been able to maintain high profits and dividends due to its extremely low cost of production. Take a look below:

Units: Million USD

(Tikr.com)

Note the company currently has a market cap of $790M.

As you can see, it has a tough year during the currency volatility in 2014-2016 (a dollar spike that caused all commodities to decline) but has since been able to drastically lower COGS and stay profitable.

To compare, here is the same data for the silver giant Pan American Silver (PAAS) which has a market cap of $3.7B:

(Tikr.com)

As you can see, the company's higher COGS has made it much more difficult to generate a stable profit. In fact, even during the incredibly bullish period for silver of 2005-2011, Pan American barely generated a profit (besides 2011) while Silvercorp's margins remained steady.

Because of this, the company has been able to maintain its cash reserves without the need to increase shares. Take a look at the shares outstanding for Silvercorp versus that of Pan American (PAAS), Fortuna (FSM), Endeavor (EXK), and Great Panther (GPL):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company has essentially not sold shares since 2014, while all of its main competitors have been net sellers. As long as production costs remain low, Silvercorp will be far more financially stable than its competitors.

This competitive advantage has enabled the company to generate significant alpha compared to its peers since it was realized around 2016. To see, take a look at the total return price (which includes dividends) of SVM divided by that of the small-cap silver ETF (SILJ) and the large-cap silver ETF (SIL):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, SVM has drastically outperformed both. In fact, it has generated about 350% outperformance compared to SILJ since 2016 and 320% vs. SIL. Clearly, the company's superior financial and operational positioning has been rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Now, you'd think that, given these facts, Silvercorp would be expensive compared to its peers. In fact, it is actually cheaper than its peers on a "P/E" basis. Take a look at the TTM earnings yield of the miners since 2017 (inverse of PE, accounts for negative earnings):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the company is the cheapest among its competitors in this regard. Now, SVM does generate significantly higher margins, so when we look at price-to-sales, it is the most expensive:

Data by YCharts

Overall, SVM is cheapest if you care about immediate cash flow, but more expensive if you want to maximize future potential returns given a material rise in silver's price.

Frankly, Silvercorp still seems like the best deal around today. The reality is that Silvercorp has maintained high operating cash flows while the other miners have become reliant upon occasional equity dilutions.

In my opinion, a good metaphor is a call option. Silvercorp is an "in the money" option to silver as it will give slightly less leverage to the price than one with chronically negative cash flow, but has far lower downside risk. An extremely "cheap" company like Great Panther on a "P/S" basis can rocket higher if silver rises to perhaps $20/oz, but will likely quickly decay to zero until that occurs.

On that note, this gives Silvercorp greater growth potential. It has $60M in cash and generates about $70M in cash flow per year while having no long-term debt. Thus, if a true bull market occurs, the company could be a takeover target or even takeover its smaller peers. The precious metals mining sector has great consolidation potential and is likely to be a driving factor for prices in years to come.

Overall, SVM remains a "buy" at current prices and I expect outperformance to continue, though I have no price target since that depends on the future price of silver. Due to the recent burst higher, a pullback is certainly feasible in the short run, but I believe its long-term trend higher will remain intact.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVM, CMCL, FSM, EXK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.