Income Investor Conundrum: Midstream Vs. Utilities

Income investors want just one thing: high income plays with payout sustainability or growth. While the dividends or distributions paid out to owners might not form a particularly important part of the investment process for some, a portfolio that yields 5% on average versus one paying out 8% can make a massive amount of difference to the older and retirement set when it comes to the lifestyle they can afford to lead. I try to not lose sight of that. For writers on Seeking Alpha, I think many can often forget how our thoughts and opinions shape the decision-making for these people as a whole. Making the right investment call for them is critical.

In general, I've found that these kinds of income investors tend to favor hard, tangible assets. Mortgage REITs, banks, healthcare - many of these names can find their way into retiree portfolios but they rarely tend to be favorites and are often treated with skepticism when it comes to longevity. All of us tend to appreciate businesses where we can grasp the business model and see it at work in the world around us.

This brings us to a favorite. Utilities? Classic widow and orphans stocks. Still a much beloved sector by many, the bullish points are easy to understand. We all need electricity, the government essentially allows legal monopoly status for regulated entities which protects cash flow, and earnings are often quite stable even during periods of slow (or negative) growth. Assets are tangible: a buyer can drive right past the power plants that they have a stake in. In many ways, this sector shares a lot of parallels with a currently hated area of the market: midstream. Just like with utilities, we all need oil and gas - including those very utilities that are so commonly owned. Energy infrastructure assets quite often have stable, contracted cash flows and, given energy demand is relatively inelastic, midstream also tends to perform decently well during recession. And just like with utilities, these are hard assets: pipelines and storage tanks are physical collateral backing up the balance sheet value. One would suspect that many would be flocking to both of these sectors in a low-yield environment.

*Source: Author Calculations.

That cannot be further from the truth, making this is a great time to talk about the relative value opportunity within midstream. Despite largely similar performances from 2016 to early 2018, midstream performance versus utilities - and really nearly every other single sector - has widened into a gaping chasm: 50% of relative underperformance. Energy investors have been left behind. While the above shows that midstream has largely been a flat performer for years, that's really only the case if you were in the large cap offerings (securities used in this benchmark discussed more below). Anyone that got tempted into speculation into smaller names has likely seen the value of their holdings crater. Small cap investing has its benefits but it has been decidedly not the way to play this space.

There are a lot of reasons for this weakness, much of which have been discussed ad nauseam: institutional investors shunning fossil fuel exposed industries, corporate governance issues breeding retail investor fear, political and regulatory risk (e.g., the upcoming 2020 election), and heavier upstream producer bankruptcies due to pricing. What is often lost in this discussion is that earnings and free cash flow at these enterprises have gone up - not down - over this time period. That growth is forecast to continue for the next several years. I'll discuss the tail risk concerns compressing net present value in a future article, but suffice to say the question facing investors now is whether alternative investments they might already be in, such as utilities - which have seen very little actual earnings expansion outside of corporate tax reform - make for a better buy relatively. In my opinion, given the similarities between these two sectors given the types of investors they attract, there is no question that midstream will provide the better opportunity over the next decade or longer and that it's high time for reallocating capital.

Advantages of Energy Infrastructure Investment

There are several significant advantages to investing in midstream. At a high level, let's first talk about returns on investment. In exchange for cash flow stability and the ability to push for rate payer hikes, occasionally even during periods of malinvestment, public utility commissions ("PUCs") hamstring allowed rates of return for utilities. While every region has its own standards, average returns on invested capital across the space have averaged just around 8% over the past several years. That's perfectly reasonable: given low borrowing costs and using whatever cost of equity calculation you might prefer, the weighted average cost of capital for utilities is around 5.5%. This means that utilities are covering their costs of capital and earning a return for their equity holders. However, by definition, this constrains earnings growth.

Many midstream assets (intrastate, storage, etc.) are not regulated. However, for many of the large caps used in the comparison below, they are owners of interstate pipelines. If a pipeline crosses state assets, it is subject to regulation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") through its Office of Energy Market Regulation ("OEMR"). OEMR ensures that the rates being charged are "just and reasonable" and that a balance is being struck between returns allowed to pipelines and the rates charged to customers. Importantly, OEMR only ensures that pipelines are not out-earning an allowed rate of return - it does not mandate minimum charges. Nonetheless, most pipeline issuers have not had much issue covering their cost of capital. Over the past three years, historical returns on invested capital have been 10.5%, a full 250bps above utilities. While theoretical cost of equity capital has outright ballooned in recent years due to the malaise in midstream, most are not tapping equity markets for growth. In my view, in a normalized environment, there is no question that midstream firms, on average, generate higher levels of return than utilities.

It is not just return on investment that makes midstream compelling. But before we get into that, I think it is best to get the data in front of readers. The below compares the seven largest utilities by market cap against the seven largest midstream operators on the same metrics. The comparison looks at EV/EBITDA as the core valuation metric alongside leverage as a measure of risk. Dividend yield and recent dividend growth are provided to present the value proposition for income investors on a trailing basis. Investment options included in this analysis are NextEra Energy (NEE), Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), Southern Company (SO), American Electric Power (AEP), Exelon Corporation (EXC), Consolidated Edison (ED), Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), TC Energy Corporation (TRP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Energy Transfer (ET), Williams Companies (WMB), and MPLX (MPLX).

*Source: Author Calculations.

Utilities trade more than two turns more expensive on EV/EBITDA than midstream. However, these two sectors should actually not be valued on parity on this metric, even assuming all else equal. Remember that EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. While utilities do have a mild advantage on interest costs because of lower demanded borrowing rates from creditors, this is far overwhelmed by two other factors. First and foremost is taxes. For midstream, any entity using the master limited partnership ("MLP") structure obviously pays zero federal taxes as a benefit of the structure compared to utilities that are generally taxed near the statutory corporate tax rate of 21%. What about C-Corp conversions that have become prominent in midstream? Does the tax advantage go away? For those that are C-Corps in the sector above, the capital-intensive nature of the business, at least from a federal perspective, has historically allowed C-Corps to get away with paying little in the way of cash taxes. Part of this is accelerated depreciation and basis step-ups, but in either case the advantage persists. MLPs have a permanent earnings advantage over utilities and C-Corp midstreams have a multi-year pathway to limited tax outlay, which is important when thinking about the net present value of cash flows.

Benefit number two is upkeep. Maintenance capital expenditures - the ongoing cost of repair and upkeep on assets that are capitalized - are much lower within midstream assets. That is simply due to initial structural overbuild and less moving parts to break; midstream assets are by and large front-loaded when it comes to investment. Because of this, EBITDA to free cash flow conversion, essentially the measure of how much EBITDA is truly available to distribute to equity holders, is generally much higher among midstream entities than utilities. This is why midstream is able to pay out dividends/distributions that are, on average, more than double that of the utilities sector today.

By no means is midstream a riskless investment. Has there been some volatility in the payouts? Sure. I think it is important that the data above includes two such examples. In 2016, Williams Companies announced a cut when it, at the time, was still two separate entities. Following the failed merger with Energy Transfer, the predecessor to Williams today slashed its payout in order to accelerate a distribution reinvestment program ("DRIP") in its midstream daughter. While that was stated to be a short-term plan, even after the simplification transaction which combined the parent and the daughter late in 2018, the payout has not yet fully recovered. Many familiar with the sector also are quite familiar with the blowout at Kinder Morgan. When credit markets tightened and with a large committed growth plan, management had no choice but to cut to appease its lenders and retain investment grade. In my view, both were isolated situations that are unlikely to repeat for each respective company. Both were driven by leverage and organization structure, and with simplification transactions now in the past, lower leverage, and higher coverage, both rate highly on payout sustainability in my view. Nonetheless, there is no argument that it takes a higher degree of analysis and critical thinking to invest in the energy space properly.

Takeaways

The dislocation between midstream equity performance and actual results has caused significant multiple compression - one of the only areas of the market to truly see this phenomenon in an otherwise hot bull market. With the S&P 500 (SPY) at all-time highs despite significant economic concerns (manufacturing data, GDP comps, lack of wage growth), the question becomes whether being underweight midstream is the right play over the next five years just as it has been over the last five. In my opinion, the answer to that is no. While income investors need not be active traders, they should make conscious decisions to reweight their portfolio in the most advantageous way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.