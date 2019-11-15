Weekly Dividend Boosts: 58 For November 11 And Beyond

$5k invested in this week's lowest-priced five top-yield dividend-boosted dogs showed 25.75% more net gain than that from $5k invested in all 10. Little, lower-priced dividend-boosted dogs ruled this mid-November pack.

10 top dividend-boosting stocks ranged from 12% to 144% in net gains calculated from broker targets plus dividends less broker fees.

Energy and real estate sector stocks most populated the high yield top 10, however, financials, consumer cyclical, funds, healthcare, communication services, technology, and industrials supplemented the top twenty.

Last week, Barron's listed 58 stocks boosting dividends. The increases ranged from $.000004 per month to $.95 semi-annually, and ranged from 0.092% to 475.0% for this batch.

Barron's Weekly posts a list of stocks announcing "dividend payment boosts" on the very last page of its financial data section. Here is your dog catcher 11/11/19 update.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis; these dividend-boosted batches are perfect for the Arnold dog catcher process. Here is your November 11 data from Barron's for 58 dividend-paying stocks supplemented by dog catcher analysis powered by YCharts.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 12.03% To 144% Net Gains For 10 Top Dividend-Boosted Stocks Come November 11, 2020

Five of 10 top dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based forecast for these booster dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to November 11, 2020 were:

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) was projected to net $1,439.95, based on the median of estimates from three analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 40% less than the market as a whole.

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) was projected to net $344.17, based on the median of target estimates from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for OMP.

Uniti Group (UNIT) was projected to net $283.87, based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 52% less than the market a s a whole.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) was projected to net $210.00, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 17% above the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $164.75, based on dividends, plus the median of target prices estimated by 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 42% under the market as a whole.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) was projected to net $164.06, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) was projected to net $153.57, based on a median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 50% under the market as a whole.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) was projected to net $147.17, based on a median of target price estimates from six analysts plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% less than the market as a whole.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) was projected to net $131.16, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 68% over the market as a whole.

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) was projected to net $120.32, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 45% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 31.59% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 18% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Two Dividend-Boosted Dog To Show A 11.53% And 15.7% Losses to November 11, 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts were:

Source: YCharts.com

Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) projected a loss of $115.28 based on dividends and the median of the target price estimates from eight analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 50% more than the market as a whole.

Cogent Communications (CCOI) projected a loss of $157.04 based on dividends and the median of the target price estimates from fifteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 44% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price including dividends was estimated at 13.6% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 3% more than the market as a whole.

Source: flickr.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

58 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

58 Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Dividend Boosted Stocks By Yield

Top ten dividend boosted stocks reported in Barron's 11/11/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors plus one fund. The top of four energy dogs placed first, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust [1]. The other three energy dogs placed second, third, and ninth: Oasis Midstream Partners LP [2], Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) [3], Enbridge Inc. [9].

A lone dog from the basic materials sector placed fourth, Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) [4].

Two real estate representatives placed fifth, and seventh, Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) [5], and Uniti Group Inc. [7]. A single consumer cyclical stock placed sixth, Cedar Fair LP [6]. Then a single fund took eighth, General American Investors (GAM) [8].

Finally, the lone healthcare firm in the top ten placed tenth, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [10], to complete the November 11 top 10 dividend boosted list, by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 November 11 Dividend-Boosted Dogs Showed 8.27%-141.94% Upsides While (31) Five Downsiders Plunged -0.17% to -18.64%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 25.75% Advantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Dividend Boosted Stocks To 11/11/2020

10 top dividend-boosted dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 dividend boosted dogs screened 11/11/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 Morningstar sectors and a fund.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield 11/4 Dividend Booster Dogs (32) Delivering 18.63% Vs. (33 ) 14.82% Net Gains by All 10 Come November 11, 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 dividend booster kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.75% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The fourth lowest-priced selection, Oasis Midstream Partners LP was projected by broker targets to deliver the best net gains of 34.42%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield dividend-boosted dogs as of November 11 were: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, Uniti Group Inc., Arbor Realty Trust Inc., Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Westlake Chemical Partners LP, with prices ranging from $0.68 to $22.99.

Five higher-priced dividend boosted dogs as of November 11 were: General American Investors, Enbridge Inc., Sabine Royalty Trust, Cedar Fair LP, AbbVie Inc., whose prices ranged from $38.22 to $68.44.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Boosted Batch stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Source: Barron's Weekly & YCharts.com

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb, YCharts, finance.yahoo, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: flickr.com.

