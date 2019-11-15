Polyus Continues To Fire On All Cylinders, But The Stock Lacks Growth Drivers

Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) performs expectedly great, though I can't say the same about the stock. Gold prices faced an overdue correction, taking down gold miners' stocks with it. Slow growth fears are fading away on better-than-expected U.S. economic data, so gold weakness can last at least a quarter or two until bull market euphoria will finally come to an end. Actually, this is an even better scenario for investors than just some subtle stock price growth I expected earlier. The short-term part of Polyus' investment case can be considered over, and now it's time to pick up shares at lower prices and wait patiently.

Q3 Results

Revenue in Q3 2019 increased compared to $897 million in the previous quarter by 19% (29% Y-o-Y) and reached $1,070 million due to an increase in the average gold selling price in the reporting period. Revenue growth was also facilitated by a seasonal increase in the production of refined gold in placer deposits and an increase in gold production in Kuranakh, Natalka, and Verninskoye.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The group's total cash costs (TCC) in Q3 2019 increased by 17% to $412 per ounce versus $352 per ounce in the previous quarter, primarily due to a seasonal increase in production at alluvial deposits with higher costs, as well as planned repair works at the company's deposits.

The effect of these factors was partially offset by an increase in the hourly productivity of the Natalka gold mill by 7% (1,533 t/h in Q3 2019 vs. 1,430 t/h in Q2 2019), as well as an increase in average grade of the processed ore at Blagodatnoye (1,72 g/t vs. 1.61 g/t the quarter before).

Adjusted EBITDA reached $705 million, an increase of 17% (31% Y-o-Y) from $604 million in the previous quarter due to an increase in the average price and volume of gold sales in the reporting period. Adjusted net profit increased by 26% compared to the previous quarter (29% Y-o-Y) and amounted to $459 million.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Quarterly capital expenditures remained almost unchanged at $157 million (+8% Y-o-Y). In 2019, the company plans to invest about $650-700 million in its assets, which is a bit lower than the previous estimate of $725 million. The lower number is explained by the postponing of capex from 2019 to 2022, which is associated with several infrastructure development projects.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Polyus continues to bear the fruits of high gold prices and exceptionally low production costs. Gold prices are well above the company's guidance of $1250/oz, so there's nothing to worry about for investors.

The Outlook

The short-term trends are not encouraging for gold prices. Brexit has been delayed again, US economic growth in Q3 2019 was pretty decent, and the Fed continues to please liquidity-addicted bulls with insurance cuts, repos for banks and the purchase of treasury bills (so-called "non-QE"). This has boosted greed and confidence in the stock market at a surprisingly fast pace.

Source: CNN Money

At the same time, the fact that the S&P 500's profits have been falling in the last three quarters and are likely to fall in Q4 (year on year) is still being ignored by the market. The corporate profit margin decline is dangerously close to levels typical for a recession.

Source: Stephen Gallagher, Société Générale / MarketWatch

One more thing no one should ignore is the huge deviation between the market and corporate profits after taxes. This resembles the 1997-2000 period, the only other time in history the difference between the index and profits was this great.

Source: Real Investment Advice

After gold bulls have realized that the situation is not that bad, it's now up to stock bulls to realize that the situation is not that good. While gold has been weakened by the return of risk appetite, it remains sensitive to geopolitical tensions and the growth trajectory of the global economy. Rate cuts amid a relatively stable U.S. economy turned out to play a trick on gold price growth, though in the long term gold will remain a preferred investment vehicle to hedge recession risks.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha data, Author's spreadsheet

At first glance, Polyus looks like the only gold mining company which is really worth investors' attention. Due to low total cash costs, the company has superior margins and the stock has delivered the highest 3-year returns. However, despite cheaper multiples, Polyus is far less liquid than peers, and domestic political risks (if the major shareholder Kerimov falls out of favor with the Kremlin) make the stock a not-so-compelling choice for some investors.

Final Thoughts

The development of the Sukhoi Log project and the coming recession (well, it should come sooner or later) will be the next destination in Polyus' investment case. To shine in the longer term, the company also urgently needs more liquidity. Kerimov can still consider selling a portion of his stake in Polyus, providing more free float to the stock and attractive buying opportunities for investors.

It's important to note that OPYGY trades on very little volume and "by appointment only," so look toward the London Stock Exchange, where the shares are also traded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.