Papa John's: Strength Likely To Continue

The stock is up more than 50% this year, thanks to transformational changes being made since the investment of Starboard investment group.

The new CEO hired two months ago has laid out some ambitious organizational changes that are expected to drive revenue growth and improve profitability.

Thesis

Papa John's (PZZA) posted a strong quarter. Revenue was up 11%, and the company saw its first quarter of same-store sales growth - 1% - in eight quarters.

It's been a rough couple of years for Papa John's. The company has gone through several leadership changes as it has attempted to manage the fallout of controversial comments made by founder and former CEO John Schnatter in 2017 and 2018.

The recent hiring of a new CEO, Rob Lynch, from outside the company may be the key to the next step forward in its turnaround. Year-to-date, PZZA has returned 56%, thanks to continued improvement in the turnaround story. While many have questioned - and still do - the turnaround prospects of Papa John's, I wouldn't be surprised to see shares exceeding market returns over the next 12 months as Lynch places his stamp on the company.

(Source)

Q3 '19: New CEO, Improvements Ahead

Rob Lynch was hired as the new CEO in August. He replaced Steve Ritchie, a long-time Papa John's employee who had replaced founder John Schnatter in late 2017. Lynch has two decades of experience in quick-serve restaurants and consumer packaged goods, and comes to Papa John's from Arby's, where he oversaw marketing and operations.

(Source)

Lynch has a plan to drive sales growth and improve profitability. One of the easiest ways to improve growth in the short term is by strengthening relationships with third-party delivery companies, he says. The company recently inked a distribution deal with Uber Eats, and it already has partnerships with DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM).

While competitor pizza companies like Domino's (DPZ) have rebuffed the idea of working third-party delivery and ceding valuable consumer data to the DoorDashes of the world, Lynch sees nothing but upside. He argues that the likes of DoorDash are giving Papa John's access to consumers that probably wouldn't be buying Papa John's another way. DoorDash already understands those consumers and their buying habits.

In regards to data sharing, the reality is that about 85% of our customers have an aggregator app on their phone already. And so the idea that the only way the aggregators are going to get our customers' data is through seeing what our customers are ordering. Frankly, doesn't ring true for us. They are already getting that data. You look out two years three years from now almost everybody will have an aggregator app on their phone.



- CEO Rob Lynch, Q3 '19 call

The new CEO also reinforced the idea that Papa John's can charge more than competitors because it uses better ingredients. The company's value proposition will also include providing optimal service to keep the consumer happy. To do this, it has tried to increase its competitiveness in attracting workers. The company created a tuition reimbursement plan recently for hires.

Papa John's is also focused on cutting costs without compromising food quality. The company wants to continue strengthening its relationship with franchises by boosting unit economics at franchise locations. It has plans to remove some of the complexity out of restaurant operations in order to cut costs without hurting pizza quality. It also has ideas for building new restaurants at lower costs. On an international level, the company is reviewing supply chain practices to cater to local tastes.

(Source)

Lynch also recently revamped his leadership team, bringing in more executives from outside Papa John's to assist in driving the company forward. The CEO attributed recent sales success in part to the Shaquille O'Neal partnership and the improving consumer sentiment about the company.

Valuation

Papa John's has taken a hit in both sales growth and profitability since the Schnatter fallout. The first nine months of 2019 have yielded revenue that is lower than the comparable period in 2017, but costs for the first nine months of this year are higher than they were in 2017. The company has had to repair its public image through multiple leadership changes. It has conducted advertising campaigns. It has spent money reimbursing franchises for sales losses due to the Schnatter fallout. Papa John's has been hit financially by the fallout.

But if we're turning a corner, things could improve quickly for shareholders. While the company looks like a dumpster fire from a profitability standpoint, margins will improve under Lynch's new efficiency program. Revenue growth will improve. And a couple quarters of greater-than-expected growth and some guidance revision upward will probably yield a PZZA price that is higher in 12 months.

Conclusion

Papa John's worst days are probably behind it. The pizza business is competitive, but Lynch's changes over the next year could yield material financial results that propel shares higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.