Target: Looking To Continue Its Turnaround Story

With earnings next week, we feel that most of Target's good news has already been priced into shares that now trade at a premium to historical norms.

We expect continued margin expansion as Target's usage of its store network to fulfill digital business is working well to this point.

United States retail giant Target Corporation (TGT) will report its latest quarter on November 20th before the market opens. We last covered Target in March of this year when we outlined the toll that a growing e-commerce business had taken on Target's margins. Since that time, Target has continued to experience a strong rebound in sales and begun to see its margins return to higher levels. This combination of good news has sent shares 40% higher since our coverage. Today, we will outline Target's improving metrics, why we think margin expansion will continue, and why valuation adds an element of risk to next week's earnings.

Target continues to post solid revenue growth since the beginning to regain traction in 2017. This success has been driven by a few different levers that management is currently pulling.

Source: YCharts

Store Channel Momentum Is Solid

The first being a multi-year process of remodeling its stores to provide a fresh shopping experience for customers. The remodels have included less cluttered product displays, better lighting, and a focus towards giving Target stores a "premium" feel rather than that of a discount retailer. Target has reported that the average store has seen a 2-4% bump in sales following a completed remodel. Some of the product categories that have seen the largest impact have been apparel, beauty, accessories, and household essentials. These categories lead in growth thus far in FY2020.

Source: Target Corporation

The company plans to have 1,000 of its roughly 1,800 stores remodeled by the end of 2020, so the company should continue to ride this momentum for another couple of years as hundreds of stores remain. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, comparable sales through store channels are up 2.1% year over year.

Digital Channel Continues To Expand Share

By itself, 2.1% growth in stores doesn't seem that impressive. Investors need to remember that the growth engine moving forward for Target is the company's e-commerce segment. The platform is growing rapidly, and part of that includes cannibalizing share of sales from brick and mortar. The e-commerce platform has grown at a 25% CAGR over the past five years, and has boosted total comparable sales growth to 4.1% six months through the current year.

Source: Target Corporation

The fact that the digital platform has managed to almost match growth contributions with brick and mortar (despite driving only 7.2% of total sales), shows how well the digital platform is thriving.

Margins Have Turned Higher

What gets us most intrigued by Target's performance is the company's ability to begin establishing margin expansion in the face of two sizable headwinds. The first being the company's commitment to a nationwide $15 minimum wage for all employees. The other being the continued investments into the supply chain to grow its e-commerce platform - which has largely been responsible for margin compression in recent years.

Source: YCharts

The rebound in margin has come from a few factors such as favorable merchandise mixes, etc. but what we are happy to see is that the company is finding ways to cut costs as it scales e-commerce. For example, the company has been successfully utilizing its network of stores like distribution centers to drive low-cost fulfillment options such as in-store pickup and customer drive up (essentially curbside delivery).

Management is confident that its existing network of stores can continue to help absorb fulfillment costs within its existing footprint. This is because the company's network contains stores that currently produce a wide range of sales per square foot. The company's average store generates roughly $300 per square foot in sales. It estimates that each additional $1 billion in company revenue increases this figure by $4 per square foot. Considering that top-performing stores (top 25%) have produced in the $430 per square foot range, it's believed that there is a lot of capacity for the overall network to absorb billions of dollars in growth through digital fulfillment - and the costs associated with that. In other words, increase efficiency across the entire store chain. This is something that we will be looking for in next week's earnings, and proceeding quarters after that.

The Market Has Already Priced In The Turnaround Story

Target's ability to show improvement on two of retail's most important metrics (sales growth and margin expansion) has not been passed over by the market. Shares are significantly higher now at $111 per share than earlier in the year when lows touched $60.

Source: YCharts

The average analyst estimate currently projects full year EPS at $6.18. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 17.96X, a 28% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio.

When we look at valuation from an FCF standpoint, the company's current yield of 5.17% places it in the bottom end of its 10-year range.

Source: YCharts

Shares soared higher after the company last reported earnings in August. Except then, shares were trading from a much softer valuation than the premium it now trades at. Given the current valuation, it appears that plenty of positive market sentiment is priced in, and shares have more downside risk than anything should there be any unexpected bad news on November 20th. While Target is definitely back on the right track, we feel that near-term upside in shares has been exhausted quite thoroughly.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.