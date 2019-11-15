Keller: Expect Positive Trend With Some Pullback

Investors should watch the VIX, the breadth within the S&P 500, and the XLF for evidence of where the market is headed over the short and medium term.

However, things like volatility and some of the overextended charts like Apple suggest a bit of a pullback in the next couple of weeks.

Entering the seasonally-strongest part of the year, there are a lot of indicators that the long-term trend for the stock market is positive, says Dave Keller, chief market strategist.

Several technical factors indicate an overbought condition in the S&P 500, and a bearish divergence is likely sometime next year, Dave Keller, chief market strategist at stockcharts.com, told Real Vision’s Technical Trader.

Overall, Keller says he’s long-term bullish leading into the seasonally strongest part of the 12-month period, but there are some causes for concern in the short term.

He’s watching XLF, the VIX and the S&P to analyze what’s next. Financials having broken out of a 2-year basing pattern indicates broader long-term strength, he said, but declining breadth within the S&P 500, and low readings on the VIX point toward a short-term pullback. Based on seasonal tendencies, Keller expects some divergence going into the New Year.

“We have an overbought condition now, and for me, I'm seeing a lot of similarities looking back at the July period where we had new highs, we rallied, had continued higher highs, higher lows, we had overbought conditions. That wasn't the warning signal. The warning signal is when we had that one final push higher and a lower RSI, I'd call that a bearish divergence,” he said. “We've not seen that yet, but that's what I'm expecting. I'm expecting a little bit of a correction here.”

Source: Stockcharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

