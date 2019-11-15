Western Asset Mortgage: Revisiting This Income Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:WMC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, that we last felt was diversifying effectively and could be bought as shares appeared to be stabilizing. This was over a year ago. The approach has worked, as the market has priced shares well above their 52-week lows. We still believe the stock is a good buy if it dips under $10. In this column, we check back in on the critical metrics of the mREIT and discuss the dividend coverage. After all, that is what matters when buying a stock like this.

Shares stabilizing

There is little doubt that shares have stabilized. Take a look at the last year of action:

With the exception of the 4-week market-wide drop we saw to end 2018, which rebounded quickly in 2019, shares have traded pretty much between $9.50 and $10.25. When buying a name like WMC for income, this trading range is very positive. Most investors buy mREIT shares for income, so this relative stability is welcomed.

We know that some investors who have been holding this name for years when mREITs were at their operationally strongest have been counting the dividend payments just hoping to break even, as shares are still down over 50% from 2013. However, it has been a good place to trade and a decent place for income. In the past 4 years it has been in this range, allowing the savvy investor opportunity to pick up on discounts:

This price action in recent weeks is encouraging for shareholders. Investors still holding since $20 5-plus years ago have seen the dividend slashed time and again all the way down to $0.31. However, so long as the stock doesn't continue to fall and the dividend continues to be paid, eventually the investors will break even. Those who have recently entered are likely ahead, but in either event, we need to realize that any future cut will result in the selling of shares. Recent quarters have been strong from a critical metric standpoint. Let us discuss the key metrics investors in this name you should be aware of based on the most recent report.

The critical metrics

These are the critical metrics which you should examine for all mREITs, most recently for Q3 2019:

Critical metrics of interest WMC's performance Q3 2019 Book value and % change from Q2 2019 $10.60 (+0.8%) Net interest rate spread in Q3 1.69% Dividend (yield)* $0.31 (12.1%) Q3 core income per share $0.28 Dividend covered?** No 52-week share price range $8.26-$10.66

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield.

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid.

(Data table source: WMC's Q3 earnings, Graphics by BAD BEAT Investing)

There are some positive and negative takeaways from this quarter. If we have investors holding for income, the standout is the missed earnings, with core coming in at $0.28 per share and technically underneath the dividend payment of $0.31, which has been covered easily each of the last four years at this rate. Some good news was that book value expanded and shares are at a discount to book. Let us discuss.

Dividend coverage

At the end of the day, we care about whether the dividend will be covered. Every major decline in this company's stock has been the result of a dividend cut. The company saw GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to last quarter which saw a net income of $10.6 million, or $0.21 per share. So, on a GAAP basis, this was great news. While GAAP is informative, and we like to see a positive move on this metric, a better gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. As we said before, they came up short. While the company does try to engineer positive numbers here, as we detailed in past pieces, Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income of $15.0 million, or $0.28 per share. This is a decline from $15.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in core earnings last quarter.

As far as the dividend goes, if using core earnings as a gauge, which we do, the dividend was not covered. Thankfully, past quarters have seen spillback coverage, where core earnings outpaced the dividends, so we are not immediately worried about a cut.

Core earnings were down modestly from the second quarter, primarily due to heightened volatility in the repo markets, which we believe temporarily impacted the company's costs of funds, which we will see below. That being said, quarterly core earnings have been relatively consistent over the last three years, where they've averaged about $0.33 per share per quarter, which averages higher than the quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share over that same time period. Thus, fear not, the dividend is safe for now. So, what drove the drop?

Narrowing net interest rate spread

One of the major drivers of earning potential is the net interest rate spread, which narrowed in Q3. This was a reason core earnings were down. The spread has been hammered as rates have changed/risen. In fact, the spread was over 3% in 2016 and fell to under 2% in late 2017. This is a problem. As the spread widens, it means the company has greater earnings potential. In this quarter, the cost of funds rose, and average yields fell quite a bit, leading to a narrowed spread. This is the classic double whammy. Average yields from assets fell from 4.94% to 4.53%, while the cost to acquire those funds rose from 2.94% to 3.05%. This certainly is a large move on both ends, and it led to a spread of just 1.69%, bringing down earnings potential.

Book value relatively stable

The book value of this name has been a quiet strength. We have always worried about the book value of the company, as it fell heavily from 2013-2016 overall. Book values have been pressured for all mREITs those years, but some have seen stabilization, relatively speaking. With WMC, the book value has mostly oscillated between $10 and $11 the last few years, and that is welcome news.

Book value is still down from where it was in 2016, but it has recovered a lot. In this quarter, it rose 0.8% $10.60, and we were pleased with this result. Investors should most certainly view this as a positive, with the issues related to the spread being taken as temporary. That will remain to be seen with the Q4 report. Right now, shares are at $10.16, so the discount-to-book is now $0.44, or just 4%. We would like shares a little bit more discounted than this, but we would say you are paying near fair value here, with a little buffer for volatility.

Take-home

We are cautiously bullish on WMC. We do need to be realistic that a buy here is somewhat risky just given the drop in core earnings, but we do believe this was temporary and that the earnings power will rebound in Q4. We also like that the dividend is safe with all of the contingent spillback coverage we have seen in the past. The relatively stable book value and defined trading range are a win too. The discount-to-book is not enticing enough to come in and buy heavily here, but we do believe that anytime shares dip to offer you a 10% or higher discount, they are worth buying. This is especially true if we consider that key metrics are stable. The coverage of the dividend should be your primary concern going forward. Right now, it looks covered, and the quarter was positive.

Looking ahead, our current expectations are for ongoing economic growth with slightly higher inflation. Residential and commercial real estate markets across the country still remains healthy and robust, and we do not see that changing in the near term.

