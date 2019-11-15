Sally Beauty Holdings: More Improvement In 2020

Shares still a value, but the easy money may have been made thanks to the Q4 report.

Shares popped 30% on the guidance beat as cost reductions continue to pay off as part of the turnaround.

Expecations for Sally Beauty have been low. The valuation has been depressed as the company works on a turnaround. Revenue growth has been a challenge in recent years.

Thesis

Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) cleared a low bar in its Q4 results and shares skyrocketed on the news. Revenue growth for the quarter was flat and profitability improved.

That said, revenue growth for the full year was down 1%. The company continues to improve operations and profitability, but it remains to be seen if the company can find growth. The company has guided for 2020 revenue growth of 1-2% and continued EPS growth.

Shares are still a value, but much of the easy upside was eliminated when the stock shot up from $15 to $20 following the Q4 report.

Source

Q4: Continued Operational Improvement

Sally Beauty is an international seller of beauty supplies. The company has 5,000 retail stores in the U.S. and abroad. The company's product focus is hair color and hair care. Approximately 50% of Sally Beauty's business is devoted to hair.

Source

Sally Beauty consists of two business segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS, consumer sales) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG, hair salon sales). Nearly 60% of the company's revenue is derived from SBS, and hair is a primary source of revenue for both segments. Hair makes up >50% of the sales for SBS and >70% of the sales for BSG.

Though the company is a leader in hair care and coloring, the business has struggled with both growth and profitability. The company is in the midst of attempting to improve its business. The company's debt load has consistently matched its market value. And over the last decade, revenue growth has been a sclerotic 4% CAGR and is flat over the last few years.

The company is engaged in a turnaround that emphasizes building upon the company's strengths in hair color/care, building out a digital platform, improving the company's supply chain, improving loyalty programs and overall marketing, developing new brands that speak to a younger consumer, and improving the retail experience.

Source

Margins showed continual improvement this quarter. Gross profit was up mildly, operating margin improved, and net income was up 25% YoY in Q4 and 5% for the year.

In Q4, revenue growth was hard to come by for both business units. SBS revenue was down 1% and BSG revenue was up 1%, and each segment saw revenue declines for the full year. But operating margins improved, both in Q4 and for the year.

Q4-19 Operating Margin Q4-18 Operating Margin FY-19 Operating Margin FY-18 Operating Margin Sally Beauty Supply segment 16.4% 15.8% 16% 15.5% Beauty Systems Group segment 15% 13.8% 15.1% 15%

Debt Management

Sally Beauty carries a lot of debt but lightened the load this year. Total long-term debt was reduced by 10% to $1.6 billion.

Valuation

The company still looks undervalued, though much of the easy money may have already been made with the 30% spike in the stock price following the Q4 report. Free cash flow generation had grown at a compounded annual growth rate in the mid-teens between 2008 and 2018. But in recent years, free cash flow generation has leveled off in the $200 million/year range. Assuming free cash flow generation of about 5% over the next decade with a discount rate of 10% and a 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10, the company still looks undervalued, though not nearly as undervalued as it was at $15 prior to the Q4 report. The company expects to generate at least $200 million in free cash flow in 2020. It generated $228 million in FCF in 2019.

Conclusion

Despite a sharp price run-up following Q4-19 earnings, Sally Beauty still looks undervalued. But the easy money may have already been made following the Q4 report. A year of continued operational improvement coupled with revenue growth could send the stock price higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.