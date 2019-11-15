A Reconsideration Of This Russia Small-Cap ETF: The Numbers Show I Was Hasty In Dismissing It

They also have powerful one year price strength as does the overall Russian market, which ranked number one in the world at mid-year.

The Russian markets and individual stocks are a tough call for you and me, but the experts probably can't do much better (see Churchill quote).

When working on my previous article about investing in Russia, I overlooked numbers which have led me to see I was hasty in dismissing the VanEck Russian Small Cap ETF.

"I cannot forecast to you the action of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma, but perhaps there is a key. That key is Russian national interest." - Winston Churchill, in a BBC broadcast October 1, 1939

In my recent article on investing in Russia, I dismissed the VanEck Vectors Russia Small Cap Fund (RSXJ) on the grounds that the Russian market for small caps was too small to provide a representative sample. A thorough reconsideration has convinced me that I was wrong about that. This article will explain why.

This is an interesting case of the way one Seeking Alpha article tends to lead to another, sometimes in a way that produces a major reconsideration of the investment in question. It also reminds me how important it is for the author to take the time to read comments. Many comments come from very astute and well-informed investors, and a respect for the whole range of comments also prompts reflection. It certainly did in this case.

I mentioned Russia only briefly in my initial article on emerging markets in general, but the mention of Russia roused readers to such a vigorous response that I decided to consider it more carefully. There was important information in the fact that many readers were interested in Russia but extremely apprehensive about the many issues presented by an autocratic regime and a capitalist system still in its infancy. I knew most of the objections to investing in Russian - I myself had the same concerns - but what interested me was that none of the comments raised concerns that had not crossed my mind.

More of the same followed in comments to the piece I wrote about Russia. The wonderful thing about Russia is that it's very difficult to be an expert on it. The above Churchill quote summarizes the problem pretty well. I realized that there were a number of things I did not know about Russian investments, but that even experts might have trouble getting the handle on most of these issues.

There's s a good side to that if you are an investor. If there is an area of the market which others understand thoroughly but you do not, you must take that area out of your investable universe - innovative technology in my case, a hole in my general knowledge that I happen to share with Buffett. It's different when you lack a firm grasp, but others lack a firm grasp as well. The one positive thing about Russia was that I had a pretty good estimate of what I did not and could not know. If you start with an overall sense of the risks, you don't necessarily rule out an investment scaled to the amount you are willing to put at risk. You can start with a basic grasp of the available numbers and also factor in market psychology. These factors are the main thrust of the argument I am about to make.

Long story short, I bought not the large cap index but two of the largest cap companies - Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). They were emblematic of the risks presented by the known unknowns, but seemed cheap enough to justify modest positions. My overall rationale was that if my major current theme was buying emerging markets value, I shouldn't dismiss the cheapest market in the world, where everything is selling at a deep value price. Nor should I dismiss the deepest value parts of that market. For the two mega-cap companies I bought, the rationale was that the interests of the regime and oligarchic owners more or less coincided with the interests of foreign investors, at least at the moment. They were priced to more than discount the risk that this positive alignment might change.

I then made an error in dismissing the small-cap market which is tiny on the scale of the large-cap market both in number of companies and in total market cap. How many world markets have fewer small-cap stocks than large-cap stocks? I can't think of another, although there is a certain logic behind it for a country still trying to work out the proper terms for the shift to a capitalist model. Small-cap companies seem to be virtually a different universe within Russia, but they seem to be exactly the kind of businesses that must flourish for Russia to take advantage of the capitalist model.

We live in an era of factor investing, in which return is often driven not by individual stocks but by entire portfolios shaped by one or more factors. With a little creativity it's possible to create one's own factors. There's a wonderful story about Sir John Templeton, the famous international investor mentioned in my earlier article, one of whose principles was to invest at the moment of maximum pessimism. In 1939, with the U.S. economy and stock market still flat on their backs from the Great Depression, he borrowed $10,000 from a former boss and ordered his broker to buy equal amounts of every stock on the exchange selling for less than a dollar per share.

You can imagine how irksome that order must have been. The broker returned and told Templeton that he had bought every stock selling for less than a dollar per share except for those which were in bankruptcy. Oh, no, Templeton instructed him, go back and buy those too. Templeton's observation was that a massive worldwide war was on the way, and the U.S. would not only be one of the winners, but also would have an important role in providing materiel of all kinds - enough to turn depression into a boom. Stocks left for dead would profit from war business and their prices would go to the moon. In all Templeton bought 104 stocks, 37 of which were in bankruptcy. This one trade quadrupled his capital in four years - the $40,000 in 1943 being worth well over a million in contemporary dollars.

The "factor" invented creatively by Templeton was an extremely low price per share, which selected for companies which were in big trouble. A detail he applied in the process was that companies with heavy losses or bankrupt had large loss carry forwards enabling them to escape the heavy wartime excess profits tax. They therefore performed much better than quality companies which had enjoyed stable profits before the war. Only four of Templeton's stocks were losers.

There are several counterintuitive takeaways from Templeton's trade. One is that unmistakable quality and illustrious past performance are not necessarily the way to go. The second is that a list of stocks defined by a creative factor, but not known at all as individual companies can be a very good investment. The third is that casting a cold eye on risks and probabilities and doing what others cannot bring themselves to do is often a winner.

When I applied this kind of thinking to Russian small caps, I was intrigued and decided to take a closer look. As I ran though the available data, several numbers jumped off the page and led to a completely different view of the small-cap ETF that I had summarily dismissed.

Numbers Hiding In Plain Sight

An important fact to start with is that there is only one Russian small-cap ETF, and its Total Net Assets are only $34.3 million. The main takeaway from that piece of information is that the level of interest in Russian small caps is relatively low.

The table below shows that all Russia funds are about twice as cheap as the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. That's no surprise as the Russian market began the year cheaper than any international market except Venezuela. Buying Templeton's moment of "maximum pessimism" is a great principle to start with, but when you're buying deep value, it's important to have a second principle that will signal you to throw out situations like Venezuela. I will discuss one such principle in the last section of this piece.

With specific reference to Venezuela, there are longstanding rules for staying away from a kind of cheap that is too cheap, or perhaps I should say too deservedly cheap. One of these is a version of Dogs of the Dow. The Dogs of the Dow model, which had a strong run and great popularity some years ago, involved buying the five least popular stocks in the Dow Jones Industrials based on their having the highest dividend yield. To start with, you got the yield, but there was also a tendency for the best Dow stocks to revert toward the middle and for the most unpopular Dow stocks to outperform. The catch was the risk that the worst Dow stock was part of a once strong industry now in terminal decline. This led to a modification which involved throwing out the stock at the absolute bottom and buying the next four.

Venezuela is, in effect, that bottom stock which seems headed for oblivion. Russia is the next cheapest performer and it seems to be, if nothing else, a survivor.

Now let's consider the factors of the Russian small-cap universe that are positive. The first number hiding in plain sight is the number for earnings growth, which is 30.7% for the VanEck Russian Small-Cap ETF. In fact, all three Russian ETFs have faster growing earnings than the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as shown in the below table:

Equity characteristics Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Number of stocks 5075As of 09/30/2019 24As of 09/30/2019 27As of 09/30/2019 26As of 09/30/2019 Median market cap $18.6 billionAs of 09/30/2019 $1.3 billionAs of 09/30/2019 $20.8 billionAs of 09/30/2019 $30.7 billionAs of 09/30/2019 Price/earnings ratio 12.9xAs of 09/30/2019 6.0xAs of 09/30/2019 6.4xAs of 09/30/2019 5.5xAs of 09/30/2019 Price/book ratio 1.6xAs of 09/30/2019 0.9xAs of 09/30/2019 1.1xAs of 09/30/2019 0.9xAs of 09/30/2019 Earnings growth rate 11.3%As of 09/30/2019 30.7%As of 09/30/2019 23.6%As of 09/30/2019 25.5%As of 09/30/2019 Turnover rate 10.8%As of October 49.0%As of December 20.0%As of December 32.0%As of August

Source: Morningstar Via Vanguard

This brings us to industry sector weightings in which several important numbers are hiding in plain sight. The following table permits comparisons of the industry weightings of all four funds:

Equity sector diversification Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF VanEck Vectors Russia ETF iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF As-of date 09/30/2019 09/30/2019 09/30/2019 09/30/2019 Basic materials 8.24% 14.56% 24.40% 21.09% Communication services 4.57% 7.28% 6.19% 3.04% Consumer cyclical 11.90% 13.06% 0.00% 0.00% Consumer defensive 7.01% 0.00% 8.18% 6.51% Energy 7.43% 0.00% 40.56% 48.65% Financial services 24.70% 12.40% 11.84% 18.37% Health care 3.13% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industrials 6.07% 26.17% 0.00% 0.00% Real estate 4.08% 9.48% 0.00% 0.00% Technology 19.69% 0.00% 6.42% 0.00% Utilities 3.20% 17.04% 2.41% 2.34%

Source: Morningstar Via Vanguard

The first takeaway is that Russian small caps have zero weighting in energy as compared to a modest energy weighting in the FTSE Emerging and the enormous energy overweight of 40.56% and 48.65% in the two large-cap Russia ETFs. My first reaction was that the small-cap market was economic Russia not entirely driven by dependence on energy, and therefore perhaps less subject to political whims or foreign policy issues. Growth in the Russian small-cap market is also not dependent on the price of energy. If energy prices drop, it won't affect them; if energy prices rise, the government will assure that energy is available at the cheap local price.

The Russian Small Cap index represents true fundamental growth in the non-energy, non-export Russian economy. Moreover, it has achieved that growth over the period in which economic sanctions against Russia were in force. Making up for the zero amount of energy and underweight in basic materials among the small-cap sectors, it was interesting to see which sectors took up the space left by the total absence of energy.

The largest overweight by far is industrials at 26.17%. Industrials were followed by utilities (at 17.04%), consumer cyclicals (at 13.06%), and real estate (at 9.48%). What was especially interesting is that large-cap representation in industrials, consumer cyclicals, and real estate is zero. This would tend to suggest limited risk from large competitors such as a Russian Amazon (AMZN) poised to step on smaller consumer companies. Growth in the consumer economy should come from small caps, and small-cap industrials should have a major role in the building of infrastructure. For this reason small caps generally align with important Russian initiatives and investing themes and the Russian Small-Cap ETF serves as a good diversifier for the Gazprom and Sberbank positions.

The O'Shaughnessy Model: Value Plus Relative Price Strength

When I first read James P. O'Shaughnessy's What Works On Wall Street (1997), I had to get past the title and then get past the fact that flipping through the pages is like flipping through a railroad timetable. Something like a third of the space in its 400 pages is taken up by incredibly dense tables that I'm confident no human being has examined in any detail.

That being said, the O'Shaughnessy book is among the most important books on investing that I have ever read. It follows and greatly expands upon the work of statistical value pioneer David Dreman, whose Contrarian Investing Strategy (1980) made the case for buying the lowest quintile by price earnings ratio and avoiding the highest quintile. Although the suggestion seems almost quaint now, it was the beginning of statistical value investing.

Based on research done in the early 1990s, O'Shaughnessy's approach is much more detailed and pours over an incredible amount of data to produce a far more subtle and detailed collection of models. His models are generally along the same lines as contemporary factor investing, and in most cases include a multi-factor approach. Here's an example of one of those models (p. 296) which was the original strategy used by his Cornerstone Growth fund:

Market capitalization must be greater than a deflated $200 million.

Price-to-sales ratio must be less than 1.3.

Earnings must be higher than in the previous year.

Buy the 50 stocks with the greatest one-year price appreciation.

This is one of the simpler models and also one of the most successful. The price-to-sales ratio was O'Shaughnessy's favorite measure of value at that time, although he also used price to book, price to earnings, and price to cash flow. Price to sales back-studied well over 50 years and performed well at first, but has since fallen in popularity. It is possibly among the reasons the Cornerstone Growth Fund never performed quite as expected. The requirement for higher earnings growth than in the previous year was a first line of defense against companies which might be cheap because they were on a path to final collapse.

The counterintuitive criterion - at least on first reading - was the requirement to buy the 50 stocks with the greatest one-year price appreciation. I realized quickly that it was another line of defense against value traps or worse. It's clearly an important screen in buying a statistically selected group of stocks for which you have made - intentionally - no examination of fundamentals. The premise there is that for a statistically determined portfolio using your personal analysis of individual stocks is likely to do more harm than good. Of course they all have something wrong with them, why else would they be so cheap by an important measure?

The important thing is that in a variety of portfolios in which he used various measures of cheapness, he used the price appreciation criterion with persistence. What was even more interesting was that he used variations including three months or six months, as well as one year, and sometimes all three. But why? There's an underlying logic.

When investing in an individual deep value situation, one of the important criteria is a catalyst which will bring the value of that particular stock to the attention of the general market - a catalyst. In the case of large sets of stocks, there can be no catalyst. In lieu of a catalyst, the necessary last criterion needs to be the developing recognition by the market that the group of stocks as a whole is better than its price. The way the market reveals this fact is by short-term outperformance. The set of stocks remains cheap by several measures used, but demonstrates through one or more of the relevant periods, most often one year, that whatever suppressed the price is on the mend.

(Just a side note: O'Shaughnessy tested long-term relative strength and it does not work. Five years of outperformance leads to mean reversion).

O'Shaughnessy's models were statistically grounded in every detail, but he put forward this reason for the importance of recent relative strength:

Over one year periods, winners generally continue to win and losers generally continue to lose. Remember that when we say losers, we're not talking about stocks that lost some ground last year, but about the 50 worst casualties from the entire universe. Yet, the decile analysis shows that investors are best avoiding stocks in the lowest deciles for last year's price performance. The advice is simple - unless financial ruin is your goal, avoid the biggest one year losers. Buy stocks with the best one-year relative strength..."

To me, this a very satisfying rationale for a statistical fact, and though it is counterintuitive, I frequently apply it as a value investor. I like to buy a value stock when the chart has already begun to show strength. If it continues I'm happy to buy more on the way up.

This approach seems to be particularly useful when buying whole categories of asset classes such as emerging markets value. Here is the performance of the three Russian ETFs over 1, 3, and 5 years versus the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF; this is without dividends and other distributions which add roughly 8% to the three Russian ETFs and very little to the Vanguard FTSE:

Average annual performance-quarter end Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF VanEck Vectors Russia ETF iShares MSCI Capped ETF Market price Market price Market price Market price YTD 7.90% 24.59% 21.65% 28.44% 1yr 1.05% 10.02% 11.19% 17.39% 3yr 4.96% 5.56% 10.66% 14.78% 5yr 1.95% 5.73% 4.16% 6.91%

Source: Morningstar Via Vanguard

Consider these facts:

Russia is the cheapest market in the world.

The price-to-book ratio for Russian small caps is .9.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Russian small caps is 6.0.

Recent earnings growth rate for Russian small caps is 30.7.

Russia was the best-performing market in the world for the first half of 2019 (and second in 2018). (The ratings for mid-year come from Novel Investor).

The total return of the Russia Small Cap ETF for one year is roughly 32%.

What you see are the contours of the O'Shaughnessy criteria - cheapness by many measures, good recent earnings results, and positive relative strength.

Conclusion

This article presents the overall picture of a somewhat speculative ETF in a somewhat speculative country with somewhat elevated turnover and expenses. As part of a pivot toward emerging market value in my family portfolios, I bought a small position for both myself and my wife. Think seriously about your attitude toward risk. I am willing to take on small positions with significant risk in the context of a very conservative overall portfolio. This is probably my riskiest current position, and at this point my smallest, but it is also the position with the possibility of the highest gains over three to five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSXJ, OGZPY, SBRCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.