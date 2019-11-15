Saudi Aramco IPO Book-Building Period To Begin Amid Bearish Forecasts

OPEC's outlook for demand for its oil to drop another 1.1 million barrels per day in 2020.

After years of delays waiting for the right timing to launch the Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) IPO, the IPO offer period or book-building period is scheduled for November 17 to December 4 for institutional investors and from November 17 to November 28 for individual investors. The IPO will be priced on December 5th, the same day as OPEC's meeting. To say that now is the optimal timing would be a stretch.

OPEC just released its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for November, and the projected “call” (demand) for OPEC oil in 2020 is 29.58 million barrels per day (mmbd), off 1.1 mmbd from the 2019 level. And 2019 was down 0.9 mmbd from 2018.

But during the first half of 2020, demand for OPEC oil is expected to average just 29.0 mmbd. OPEC reported that October production averaged 29.650 mmbd given the rebound in production by Aramco. And so, if the cartel wants to prevent a large stock build in the first half of 2020, that means additional cutbacks.

Realistically, the burden for the cutbacks will fall upon Saudi Arabia. With production at 9.890 mmbd, that implies an Aramco cut to the low 9s.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday that there would likely be downward revisions of supply going into 2020, especially from U.S. shale. However, on Thursday, the Department of Energy reported that U.S. crude production rose by 200,000 b/d to a record 12.8 mmbd.

Source: OPEC.

Venezuela increased its production by 42,000 b/d in October, according to OPEC’s monthly report, reversing the long downward slide. PDVSA has reportedly budgeted for a 600,000 b/d increase in 2020. If it can manage to increase production by that amount, it would put further stress on OPEC, and Saudi Aramco in particular.

Peak Oil Demand

Adding to the timing problem for the IPO, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its World Energy Outlook for 2019. It predicts “global growth in oil demand slows markedly post-2025 before flattening out in the 2030s.”

Even worse for Aramco, the IEA predicts that 85 percent of crude oil production growth will come from the United States until 2030. The company’s market share is therefore projected to drop over the period until peak oil demand is reached.

Conclusions

Long-term market expectations for crude oil are relatively soft. Furthermore, investor interest and sentiment in oil production companies have waned as peak oil demand draws closer and climate change priorities drive the world to transition to renewable fuel sources.

Now is not good timing for the Aramco IPO. But it might be better than a year from now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.