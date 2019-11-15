Recent Contract Change At Noranda Income Fund Presents Upside

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF), a Canadian zinc smelter, offers material upside after a significant contract change has improved pricing and thereby increased earnings. The exact details of the contract change are not disclosed, but the impact appears material to earnings and spot rates. Certain risks remain as governance is arguably weak, but at these levels should improved earnings lead to resumption of distributions the stock could more than double from here.

Here is the text related to the announcement as disclosed in Q3 earnings:

On February 28, 2019, the Fund reached an agreement with Glencore on the terms under which zinc concentrate will be purchased and zinc metal will be sold for the period of May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020. While treatment charges had rebounded in favour of smelters in the last several months, the pricing environment continued to threaten to be volatile. In this context, the Fund negotiated a combination of 50% of the concentrate feed at a fixed treatment charge and the remaining 50% at a variable treatment charge that will reflect market movement during that period, in addition to other provisions in its new agreement with Glencore. The market terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, as these are deemed commercially sensitive as reflected in the contractual requirement and market practice that the pricing information be kept confidential.

Q3 saw the company deliver earnings of $11.3M USD (note all figures quoted will be in dollars) almost entirely due to improved production margins, free cashflow for the quarter was approximately $15M. On a simplified annual basis that is $42.5M on net income and $60M on free cash flow. In fact, earlier in the year, the company gave its own estimate of annual EBITDA under the new contract at $52M-$85M. If we assume $10M of interest, $20M of capex and a 20% tax rate then that translates to $18M-$44M of net income.

Source: Noranda Income Fund 2019 Investor Presentation

What makes that interesting is that with 50M units outstanding, the company has a market cap of $80M. So it is trading at a multiple of 1.9x earnings and 1.3x free cashflow. Even taking the low end of the company's EBITDA guidance and backing into net income gets us to 4.4x earnings.

Of course, all these numbers are simple forward-looking estimates. So let's look at what could go wrong.

Governance Concerns

The first risk is that Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) has substantial influence over the company it owns 25% of the units and supplies the management as well as providing the inputs to production and purchasing the resulting zinc. Yes, the company has independent directors, but Glencore's influence on the business is significant.

Contractual Risks

The new contract structure only holds until April 2020. It is unclear what happens after that. Furthermore, the setup of the current contract is slightly odd, in that it took effect in May 2019, but seemingly just ahead of the new contract the company was supplied with a significant amount of zinc concentrate under the terms of the former contract. Under the former contract terms were believed to be a lot less favorable, as recent financial results suggest. Yes, there was production disruption in H1 2019, but it is still somewhat suspicious.

Zinc Treatment Charges Are Favorable

Currently zinc treatment charges are high and favor smelters such as the Noranda Income fund. Though this is obviously good news, a pessimist could read this as top-of-the-cycle economics and Noranda is attracting a low multiple due to peak earnings.

Asset Backed Lenders May Block Distributions

Earnings are of little value if they don't make their way to shareholders. As of Q3 2019 the company had $111M in ABL (Asset Backed Lending) financing. Against this the company has $322M of inventory and accounts receivable. Hence this does not appear to be a concern, though it is noted that "Distribution to Unitholders are only permitted with lenders' consent." It is therefore possible that as the company returns to having cash to distribute to unit holders, the lender block it.

Not A Stellar Business

Finally, zinc smelting is not a stellar business, Noranda has about 2% global market share and is a price taker in a volatile market. There contract with Glencore is arguably a plus in this context, reducing business risk and their location in Quebec makes water-borne transportation of product more cost-effective. Nonetheless, this is not a business with major growth prospects or ability to control its own pricing.

Valuation

If we assume that Noranda Income Fund earns $40M in 2020 and pays out 60% of that to shareholders then on a 10% yield that is a $240M stock. That would be 200% upside from here and a $4.8/stock.

Of course, one should always treat such predictions of clear upside with skepticism, especially given the concerns listed above, but the stock did reach similar levels in the first half of this decade. Please note that the pricing in the chart below is for the Canadian stock, whereas all other numbers in this report are in dollars. The $4.8/share in USD is a little over $6/share at the current USD/CAD exchange rate, so a little above where the stock traded in the first half of this decade.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

A North American business with little chance of fraud trading at under 4x earnings needs powerful reasons to be overlooked. It appears that Noranda, while no one's idea of a stellar company, is in a good place with improved contractual terms and it is hard to point to sufficient negatives to offset the investment case based on valuation. We may also have a catalyst if the company returns to making distributions in 2020, which may prove material given high earnings under the new contractual structure.

If investing on Noranda one should be conscious of the risks, especially around governance, but it appears the valuation and potential catalyst of improved distributions may more than offset at the current discount price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNDIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.