Halliburton Could Face More Headwinds

Source: Fortune

The U.S. economy has been in expansion mode for the past decade. The trade war with China lingers on, which could cause the economy's vital signs to stagnate. The oil industry has historically been cyclical. However, since the Financial Crisis, oil prices have been buoyed by OPEC supply cuts and government stimulus designed to prop up the economy. That said, E&P is starting to stagnate, which could stymie Halliburton (HAL) and others. Halliburton reported Q3 2019 revenue of $5.6 billion, down 6% sequentially. This followed a low single-digit rise in revenue in Q2.

Two of the company's four major operating segments experienced revenue declines. North America was hit hardest due to a decline in pricing power:

In North America, revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 billion, an 11% decrease, primarily associated with lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping and well construction services in North America land.

Budget exhaustion from customers hurt E&P in the oil patch in the second half of 2018. At some point, E&P should be driven by demand for oil and not artificial spikes in prices from OPEC supply cuts. If industrial activity and consumer spending do not spur demand, then it would make sense for E&P to stagnate. If Halliburton's pricing power is deteriorating, then it could also impact smaller participants in the oil patch. Halliburton receives over half its revenue from North America. It may have to cut prices further in order to maintain share in its most important region. It could become a battle of the balance sheets. I favor bigger players like Halliburton, Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker Hughes (BKR) in this scenario.

Halliburton's total revenue outside North America was $2.6 billion and showed flat growth Q/Q. Of note was that Latin America rose 6% on higher activity across product lines in Argentina and increased artificial lift sales and testing activity across the region. For now, Halliburton's fortunes will likely rise and fall with North America - its largest region. The U.S. rig count recently posted its 10th decline in the past 11 weeks. This portends North America E&P could remain weak. I anticipate more revenue declines in North America in Q4.

Margins Improved Slightly

Halliburton has been reducing costs. The company began to reduce fixed costs in North America this year. In Q2 2019, the company took a $247 million pretax charge consisting of asset impairments and severance costs. Halliburton is attempting to adjust its cost structure to better reflect the current operating environment. Smaller oil services companies may follow suit. If Halliburton and/or Schlumberger cut prices to maintain market share in North America, then smaller competitors may be forced to rationalize their cost structures.

Halliburton's Q3 EBITDA of $953 million fell 2% sequentially. EBITDA margin was 17%, about 100 basis points higher than Q2. Its EBITDA margin was only 100 basis points lower than the year-earlier period, despite the fact that revenue fell 16% Y/Y. Cost cuts are helping the company protect its margins in the face of revenue declines. I expect Halliburton to continue to cut overheads and reduce overtime pay. Its EBITDA margins are robust in comparison to Baker Hughes and smaller operators, but not on par with Schlumberger which consistently reports margins north of 20%. Maintaining margins at current levels could be a chore for Halliburton going forward.

Halliburton Appears Fairly Valued

With an enterprise value of $26 billion, HAL trades at nearly 7x last 12 months' EBITDA. Given the cyclical nature of its business, HAL appears fairly valued. However, I question the quality of the company's earnings. It needs to continue to cut costs simply to keep EBITDA from falling further. Secondly, I question if the bottom is really in. Oil prices hover above $60; if the economy declines further then oil prices and E&P could go much lower. In that scenario, Halliburton could be hard-pressed to reduce costs fast enough to offset declines in revenue. HAL's trading multiple appears in line. However, I believe there is a possibility the company's revenue, EBITDA and valuation could fall much lower if the oil patch continues to deteriorate.

Conclusion

HAL is down over 35% Y/Y, despite the melt-up in broader markets. I believe there are more headwinds ahead. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.