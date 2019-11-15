Dillard's Q3 Results Are Good (But Not That Good)

Nevertheless, the collapse in Dillard's profit margin over the past five years and a lack of investment in growth initiatives that could attract younger customers are troubling.

On Thursday morning, Dillard's (DDS) became the first department store operator to report its results for the third fiscal quarter. The company reported EPS of $0.22 and adjusted EPS of $0.12, easily beating the analyst consensus, which called for a loss of $0.25 per share.

This earnings beat helped spark a short squeeze, sending Dillard's stock soaring 14% on Thursday. That's the third such spike of the year, and it left the stock within striking distance of its 52-week high.

However, while improved inventory management allowed the Southern regional department store chain to stabilize its profitability, Dillard's profit margin remains extremely low in an absolute sense. Additionally, the company doesn't have any noteworthy catalysts to drive a return to sustainable sales growth. With Dillard's stock already trading at a generous earnings multiple, investors shouldn't get greedy chasing short-term gains here.

Margins stabilize after a rough first half

Dillard's had a weak first half of fiscal 2019, with the second quarter being particularly atrocious. EPS fell nearly 50% to $1.46 in the first half of the year, compared to $2.80 a year earlier. Excluding asset sale gains, adjusted EPS plunged 61% to $1.09.

In Q2 specifically, comp sales declined 2% year over year and retail gross margin plunged by more than 3 percentage points. This led to an adjusted net loss of $1.74 per share: more than double the loss analysts were expecting. The only real positive in the Q2 earnings report was that Dillard's exited the period with inventory flat on a year-over-year basis, whereas inventory was up 3% year over year at the end of the first quarter.

This improved inventory management paid off last quarter, allowing Dillard's to increase retail gross margin by 13 basis points year over year. Comparable store sales were flat year over year (also an improvement compared to Q2), although total revenue declined 2.2%, mainly due to lower revenue from the company's construction subsidiary. Meanwhile, Dillard's continued to hold its operating expenses roughly flat.

The net result was that Dillard's pre-tax margin declined by just 0.1 percentage points last quarter. As noted above, the company's adjusted EPS of $0.12 (excluding a one-time tax credit) easily beat the analyst consensus, although it was lower than the prior-year adjusted result of $0.16 (also excluding favorable one-time tax items).

Inventory declines could drive further margin gains

In a promising sign for the fourth quarter, Dillard's ended Q3 with inventory down 4% year over year. Just as entering Q3 with inventory even with a year earlier enabled Dillard's to expand its gross margin slightly (compared to the sharp gross margin decline it experienced after beginning Q2 with too much inventory), this lean inventory position puts Dillard's in good shape to expand gross margin in the fourth quarter. (The company does not provide formal guidance.)

Dillard's retail gross margin fell to 30.3% in last year's fourth quarter, compared to 31.0% in Q4 of fiscal 2017. This suggests that there is plenty of potential margin upside for the retailer.

If Dillard's can drive retail gross margin back up to around 31% this quarter while continuing to manage expenses tightly, the company is likely to post double-digit EPS growth, particularly because it has reduced its share count by nearly 9% over the past year. By contrast, prior to the recent earnings report, analysts were expecting adjusted EPS to plunge to $2.82 in Q4, compared to $3.22 a year earlier.

The long-term outlook remains dicey

Just based on the company's Q3 earnings beat and what appears to be a favorable outlook for Q4, Dillard's stock's 14% rally on Thursday may seem fully justified. With nearly 65% of the public float sold short as of the end of October, it wouldn't be surprising if a short squeeze continues to send the stock higher over the next few weeks.

However, over the past few years, there have been many rallies in Dillard's stock fueled by short squeezes. Each one has fizzled out before long. Moreover, the company's long-term trajectory is worrisome. Dillard's adjusted pre-tax margin hit a recent peak of 7.4% in fiscal 2014. It fell to 3.2% last year. Despite the sequential improvement in performance last quarter, Dillard's year-to-date adjusted pre-tax margin is down more than 1.4 percentage points year over year.

Better inventory management may allow Dillard's to stabilize its profitability in the short term. That said, the threat of long-term sales erosion remains a major risk. Dillard's has spent much less on capex than competitors in recent years. It has been reluctant to invest in technology, as highlighted by its lack of a mobile app. More broadly, the company hasn't tried to branch out beyond its core customer base of baby boomers. As spending power shifts towards younger generations in the years ahead, that could prove to be a costly mistake.

Following its rally on Thursday, Dillard's stock trades for about 17 times trailing adjusted earnings. That's quite pricey considering the long-term headwinds facing the department store sector as a whole and the company's aging customer base. Investors can probably find better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.