Health Insurance Innovations: No Brokers, No Cash Flow?

Secret shopping of the 1-800 number provided in HIIQ's advertisements directed the caller to licensed brokers employed by a separate company "Go Health" - not owned by HIIQ.

Diligence suggests that the new business they have bought "Together Health" looks more like a lead generation business than a pure broker, implying less profitability in real dollars.

The company has tried to transition from the "short term medical insurance" business after "Simple Health" was shut down by the FTC into the Medicare Advantage business via "TogetherHealth".

The CFO has left the company in the middle of the "strategic review", which should cast doubt on the probability of sale.

HIIQ has been the subject of considerable debate since a broker (Simple Health) that the company contracted with to sell short term health insurance was shut down by the FTC (LINK). HIIQ is currently attempting to transition their business away from short term medical and into Medicare Advantage. A key driver of that transition is the purchase of "TogetherHealth" which is described as, "a direct-to-consumer platform that connects individuals with insurance carriers through consumer acquisition and engagement." Just after announcing the "TogetherHealth" acquisition the company announced that it was "Exploring Strategic Alternatives" (July 26th, LINK).

HIIQ is in a difficult transition between highly regulated businesses - the issue with transitioning to Medicare Advantage is that the carriers are closely watched by CMS for compliance. This dynamic causes them to be both selective in their choice of brokers and highly vigilant about the compliance infrastructure within those brokers.

I'm getting involved in the HIIQ debate because I believe the transition from lead generation to becoming a Medicare Advantage broker platform is more difficult than the covering analysts are portraying and the company is suggesting. I think the most recent quarter highlights a few of my concerns. Some secret shopping post quarter yields evidence of how juvenile the transition effort is.

It is my opinion that HIIQ currently resembles a cashflow negative lead generation firm, I am struggling to find evidence that they have made any considerable progress in developing the comprehensive compliance and broker platform that would be necessary to consider this transition credible. My work suggests that a vast majority of policies written are being done so by a BPO named "Go Health". This would make "Together Health" a lead generation firm, which would imply that cash earnings will be significantly lower then when the company had a greater stake in the sales process.

Whats New?

HIIQ held its quarterly earnings call after the close on 11/12 in that call the company made a few key announcements.

The CFO has left the company effective 11/15 The revenue came in at $75.3m vs FactSet $91.0m expectations The company remains Cashflow negative, which is a significant change from Q3 2018

Analysts seemed perplexed on the call as to why the revenue was so lite given the comments about how strong the medicare business was reported to be. Presumably this was because the company is mainly selling through a Business Process Outsourcing company "BPO" (LINK for greater detail). In this case a BPO would have a cadre of licensed insurance agents who would sell products created by HUM and UNH and would be paid as a brokerage firm, HIIQ's role in this relationship would be that of a "lead generation" engine (basically they get paid for "warm leads").

Figure 1: "Captive Call Centers?"

Source: SA Transcript

In the transcript above you can see that the analyst is trying to figure out how many of the plans are being sold by "captive" agents vs outsourced BPO agents. It should be obvious that a "captive" agent would be more profitable then an outsourced one. The CEO's response suggests that the company is ahead of schedule in building his "captive distribution" model.

We dont know what his schedule was - so this may be true - but their is more to the story...

Figure 2: Secret Shopping

Source: SA Transcript

While the CEO (to his credit) admits that the company does in fact use BPO's he also suggests that if you call on Nov 13th of 2019 you will be vectored to one of his captive agents.

I Hit The Phones, All Roads Lead to "GoHealth"

I called 1-800-404-7169 and was promptly greeted by a young woman, "Hello, you have reached Together Health"

She solicited some information from me about my parents (who happen to be of the age necessary for medicare advantage enrollment) and transferred me to a licensed agent

The licensed agent greeted me with, "Thank you for calling TogetherHealth my name is _____"

After a few min I asked the licensed agent if i could have her/his contact information for followup and they promptly offered their phone number, extension and email address ____@GOHEALTH.COM

I repeated this experiment and got the same cadence, everyone greeted me as being a representative of "TogetherHealth" but then offered contact information that led back to a BPO named "Go Health".

Concerned that my phone number was routing me to a specific call center I asked friends in different cities to call, each time we got representatives of "Go Health".

In a dozen calls over two days we received either contact information or other confirmation that the employee worked for "GoHealth" every time. Calls were launched from multiple states with requests for information on signing up patients in multiple states (MI, FL, CA, etc.)

This Makes Sense Given The Records Of Licensing

Thankfully there are public records of licensed brokers for us to interrogate and in this case they help to explain the experience described above.

"Gohealth, llc" has pages and pages of licensed brokers registered HERE.

has pages and pages of licensed brokers registered HERE. However "Togetherhealth Insurance, llc" only lists two brokers as being licensed HERE.

This is a relatively easy experiment to replicate, just call the number a few times and see if your representative's full name appears on the "GoHealth" list that is in then link above. Remember you have to wait until you are transferred to the "licensed representative" from the initial lead generation call center.

The description of "TogetherHealth" in the 10Q makes it clear that the lead generation business is a significant aspect of the total business that the unit produces (LINK).

TogetherHealth TogetherHealth operates in two aspects of the Medicare insurance business; consumer engagement, and Medicare insurance sales. The consumer engagement business is through a direct-to-consumer platform which connects individuals with licensed insurance distributors serving the Medicare insurance market through inbound live telephone calls via a telephony platform which transfers inbound calls in real time. The Company typically receives a fixed rate for each inbound call that meets agreed upon standards. In the Medicare insurance business, THP routes inbound calls to HIIQ’s captive distribution and to THI's business process outsourcing partners ("BPO"), who sell Medicare-related health insurance plans on our behalf. The products being sold include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The Company recognizes revenue for Medicare and consumer engagement sales up front, at the point in-time in which the performance obligations are satisfied. One of THP’s BPO partners is also the same entity for which we have an agency producer agreement, and therefore the BPO labor costs of $2.8 million are classified as a reduction from revenue in the condensed consolidated statement of income.

The operative question is simply, "what percentage of the business is running through captive brokers vs BPO?"

Conclusion

It is possible that HIIQ has "captive brokers" selling HUM or UNH products and that the number is so small that my sample set didn't uncover them. However, that speaks to my point that this transition is nascent at best. Moreover, it appears that the "GoHealth" representatives augmented their script to represent themselves as "TogetherHealth" employees (based off of the question George Sutton asked and my calls post quarter). Quite simply that would represent a disappointing charade that would lead secret shopers to believe they were speaking with "captive brokers" as opposed to the BPO - it does nothing to alter the unit economics of a BPO arrangement.

The fact that HIIQ is unable to generate any cashflow should be tremendously concerning to shareholders. The Debt load has ballooned to ~$160m while the Cash balance remains at a dismal ~$9m.

The company has additional liquidity available via the ~$53m remaining on the revolving credit facility, but this seems like "good money after bad" given the consistent cash burn being displayed.

Its hard to put a price target on a company burning capital, perhaps you could use a multiple of sales? Adj EPS that doesn't convert into cash is not valuable. Right now I dont see the company being worth much of anything, perhaps I can get excited about HIIQ once HUM and UNH formally endorse their brokerage platform.

