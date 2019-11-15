Aclaris Therapeutics: Potential Future Payoff Does Not Justify Ongoing Capital Burn

Price/Book has risen dramatically from 0.42 to 0.87, making it unlikely that a buyer will acquire at these levels.

Holding the stock is simply a bet that such a rescue buyer will emerge soon, before a capital raise becomes necessary. It’s a classic “Waiting for Godot” stock.

Company was founded in 2012, but drug pipeline is still not cash flowing, and it’s a race against time to find a potential partner.

Company’s claim of $91 mm cash on hand lasting until Q3 2021 seems highly optimistic. Outstanding liabilities of $75 mm need to be accounted for too.

Quarterly losses of $23 mm ($92mm/year) mean net book value of equity of $85 mm could be wiped out in less than a year, all else being equal.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome ARCLeaf LLC as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) has a book value of $2.05 per share and is running net losses of $0.55 per quarter, which threatens to wipe out its equity in less than a year. The only reason to buy the stock is the hope that a large partner will acquire the company or its product suite outright for a premium. However, that possibility is farther out in time, while the daily cash burn is a certainty. Holding the stock is a bet that a buyout occurs before the company's book value goes to zero.

Aclaris Therapeutics develops drugs mostly to treat dermatological conditions and some immunological conditions. It has a pipeline of six drugs - four in pre-clinical stage, one in Phase 1 trials, and the last one in recently completed Phase 3 trials.

Source: Company Presentation

The company recently underwent a major restructuring, laying off about a third of its roughly 250 employees, divesting some FDA-approved drugs, and discontinuing other operations. It also took a $28 mm impairment charge on the drug RHOFADE that was sold off. The new direction away from marketing and monetizing drugs and towards finding commercial partners indicates that the company encountered difficulties with marketing and customer adoption. However, it is unlikely that a large commercial partner - that presumably has more bargaining leverage - will pay more for the product upfront than the present value of revenues that could have been realized from retail customers.

The company was founded in 2012 and has had a sufficient growth runway to have hit the mature stage of growth by now. In 2016 and 2017, it grew by making some acquisitions but eventually had to take goodwill impairment charges on them. The fact that the company is now in divestiture mode, is shrinking its workforce, and now pivoting its focus from dermatology to immuno-inflammatory diseases indicates that the overall business strategy for the last few years has not worked out as planned. Whether the new direction will work out is a major question mark and fraught with risk.

Let's examine the major tailwinds and headwinds facing the company.

1) Shrinking Balance Sheet

This is largely the result of a large R&D operation without a meaningful revenue stream to support it. ACRS has approximately 169 employees and other workers who need to be paid on an hourly/biweekly basis. The book value of equity drops every day in line with this cash burn.

Quarterly losses of $23 mm ($92 mm/year assuming no increase in expenses) mean that the net book value of equity of $85 mm could be wiped out in less than a year, other things being equal.

Source: 10-Q on SEC/Edgar and Seeking Alpha

Given that unexpected R&D or restructuring expenses could easily pop up in the next two years, and that revenues from A-101 45% Topical Solution will not materialize until a suitable commercial partner is identified, agreements negotiated and finalized, etc., the company's claim of running all operations until Q3 2021 with the $91 mm of cash on hand seems highly optimistic.

It is much more likely that the company will need to seek a buyer, or raise capital by diluting the equity before A-101 45% and the other pipelines turn profitable.

2) Intangibles impairment

Aclaris took a $28 mm charge due to the sale of RHOFADE. If the carrying value of intangible assets had been recorded accurately, the cash from the RHOFADE sale would have offset the drop in intangible assets and the transaction ought not to have made much of a difference to the book value of equity. The impairment raises concerns about the valuation of intangibles and goodwill reported on the financial statements.

3) Executive/Employee Compensation

The R&D expenses contain approximately $1.4 million and G&A expenses contain approximately $2.6 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses each quarter. One would expect that a company whose market cap has fallen by 95% since early 2017 and is planning to be a going concern would be running a Spartan operation with belt tightening all around.

4) Competition, lack of a wide-enough moat

Despite the successful phase 3 trials of A-101 45%, there are likely to be competing wart removal and other dermatologic products on the market that limit the potential penetration and customer adoption of A-101 45%. In order to realize the full potential of the market, the product needs to have a strong moat in the form of patents or extremely high efficacy. It is not clear that either of these are present.

5) Pending Securities Class Action Lawsuits

There are pending class action lawsuits filed by investors in July and Sept 2019 related to ESKATA (discontinued product) alleging that the advertising materials minimized the risks or overstated the efficacy of the product. Company disputes plaintiffs' claims and intends to defend the matter vigorously. However, the uncertainty of the outcome and potential liability, if any, is a risk for the stock and the company would do well to put the matter behind it.

6) Valuation

For obvious reasons, the valuation of the company depends entirely on the value of the drug pipeline which depends on estimating the present value of future profits from drug performance. It's a long road from now until profits from eventual drug sales trickle down to the bottom line. Only one product is close to cash-flowing and the other five have a long way to go. Given the significant obstacles on that road (successful multi-year clinical trials, regulatory approvals, competitive products on market, commercialization challenges via partnering or production, customer adoption, etc.), it is highly unlikely that the present value of that cash flow stream is very much. Only a large pharmaceutical company that already has sunk fixed costs in the aforementioned obstacles and that can find possible synergies for ACRS's pipeline with its existing drug platform can justify acquiring the company or products.

7) Technicals

The chart below shows the distribution of daily price returns over a four-year period from Oct 2015 until Oct 2019. Unlike most stocks or the S&P 500, the stock's average return is negative. In fact both the mean and median are negative.

Min -52.13% Mean -0.09% Median -0.14% Max 63.64% Skew 1.22 Kurtosis 47.86

The mean daily return or the drift parameter is negative, reflecting the daily cash burn by the company.

8) Potential Upside - Acquisition

A 13D filing on 15th Oct 2019 by Arkin (1999) indicates an 8% ownership of ACRS and an interest in talks with the company about a potential acquisition. Arkin's average purchase price for various lots was $1.08, and Arkin sold a substantial stake in ACRS when the price hit $1.99 on 17th Sept 2019 on news of the results of the Phase 3 trials of A-101 45%. The holding pattern of the stock is over 97% institutional (Source: Yahoo Finance), with largest holdings being hedge funds and money managers instead of pharmaceutical companies, indicating that the stock is possibly a speculative play on Wall Street. Insiders have sold 1.8 million shares, but only bought 6,000 shares in the last six months. A 13G filing on 31st Oct 2019 by MFN Partners, a Boston money manager, indicates a 9.7% ownership of ACRS that might possibly make it the largest holder.

Not much has changed since then. Meanwhile, the Price/Book has risen dramatically from 0.42 on 6/30 to 0.87 on 9/30 and 1.00 today (estimated 11/14/19), as the stock currently trades at around $1.7. If Arkin is still unwilling to buy at $1.99, there is little room for the premium that would be required to buy out the remaining shares from major Wall Street holders like MFN Partners.

Lastly, the large block holdings by institutions could be an impediment to an acquirer looking to gain a 50% majority by buying up shares on the open market in small lots.

9) Potential Upside - Marketing Partner

Another potential upside is ACRS speedily entering into a commercialization agreement with a larger pharmaceutical manufacturer to market A-101. This would enable the company to monetize the intangible value locked in A-101 and remove uncertainty from the company's financial situation, giving a boost to the stock.

Conclusion

For the average investor, the potential future payoff from drug sales or an acquisition in ACRS is not large enough or certain enough to justify sustaining the large capital destruction (quarterly losses) in the stock. Shareholders have been waiting for the Godot since 2012. Unless Arkin comes through soon with a substantial premium, the stock price will likely follow the path of the book value that is shrinking every day.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ACRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.