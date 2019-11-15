Koninklijke Philips: Hard To Pronounce But Lets You Sleep At Night

The hallmark of the sleep disorder market is innovation at which all tree companies excel, and now they are applying AI and pursuing the baby monitoring market.

Sleep is Healthful but a Bane to Age

My friends and I increasingly suffer from sleep disorders, as we've aged. By 2017, my interest piqued on the subject and I began following and writing articles about ResMed Inc. (RMD). RMD is a tech sleep management and device products company. The share price has more than doubled. But there is plenty of room to make money in the business of sleep aids. Two other companies I recommend are the European, kluge of a health care multinational, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). By contrast, investors with frisson might want to invest in an Israeli, eight-months-old, start-up, Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR).

Fertile Fields for Growth and Profits

80% of the US sleep disorders market is not yet penetrated by tech sleep management and device product manufacturers. The untapped market is higher globally leaving plenty of opportunities for sales and profits to grow. According to Allied Market Research, the global sleep aids market is registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. North America is the highest contributor. Asia-Pacific has the fastest growth rate for sleep aids sales. "China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8%."

One study reports that more than 75% of Americans from the age of 25 to 59 suffer from sleep disorders. Sleep management device companies target snoring, insomnia, depression, restless leg syndrome, narcolepsy, sleepwalking and sleep apnea. "Sleep disorder is basically characterized by the difficulty in falling asleep, daytime fatigue, lack of concentration, anxiety, and depression." Medical status, employability, lifestyle, and relationships are susceptible to challenges among hapless victims. Sleep disorder companies are classified under healthcare and health technology.

The range of companies targeting sleep disorders falls into five major categories of sleep management making it difficult to apply a sales number to the enterprise. One estimate sets the market at +$28.6B annually for products not including management psycho-services. The authors estimate the sleep devices market is currently growing at 3.3% and, by 2023, is expected to have a 4.7% annual growth rate. Philips Respironics conducts its own internationally recognized annual global sleep survey.

The categories of companies:

pharmaceuticals for relief of insomnia and relief from effects causing sleep disorder

physical sleep apnea management devices, oxygen therapies, respiratory drug delivery

wearable tech monitoring and reporting devices to consumers, their physicians, clinics

over-the-counter herbal remedies and plants including medical marijuana

mattresses and pillows are the highest revenue producers

PHG is Bold and Beautiful

Philips is based in Amsterdam, so investors must consult with a tax specialist before investing. Its two divisions are Consumer Health and Well-Being, and Professional Health Care. Together annual revenues are ~$20B. Philips does diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring, and health informatics. Philips acquired Respironics, a sleep device company, in 2008 spending some $5B. The sleep market division is a fraction of total sales but Philips is a significant sleep market influencer. PHG is also a sound, well-managed, health care products and tech company.

The PHG market cap is near $40B. The dividend yield (TTM) is 2.17%. The share price is +$44 from a 52-week low of $32.21. Philips recently reported Q3 revenue growth of 6% Y/Y and about 9% higher Q3'19/Q3 '18. It beat estimates by $10M. PHG expects 2019 annual sales growth to be in the 4-6 percent range. Earnings growth is expected to top 16% annually. Long term assets are about 2.5 times larger than its liabilities. Tariffs are threatening margins on their devices but the company's 20% growth in China sales is a healthy portent for the future as its middle class expands.

Debt is a bit high but covered by operating cash flow. Interest payments are covered by EBIT. Stock ownership is near equally divided between the public and institutions with insiders owning a sliver of shares. Insiders and institutions are, in 2019, in a flurry of buying and selling shares.

Another plus for investing in PHG is the company's commitment to innovation. It is active in expanding its footprint in the use of Artificial Intelligence in product development. Then there are efforts in monitoring devices for babies. The baby market is growing in the US at a CAGR of about 10% through 2023. Philips is among the top five companies globally impacting the baby monitoring market. If a trade deal between the US and China is completed, and the company continues experiencing revenue growth and better margins, a fair value for the share price is in the $53 range.

Cultivating a Niche in Sleep and Well-Being

By contrast, Itamar Medical is an Israeli start-up. Itamar develops sleep apnea products, with renowned Israeli R&D, focusing on cardiology related problems and solutions. Management is aggressively marketing its products. That doesn't happen frequently with starveling start-ups. ITMR, on the other hand, is building assets through sales and collaborations. After a short time in business, ITMR reports +$7M in revenues. Q3 financial results are due November 26, 2019. Concomitantly, its products received FDA clearance and management is addressing the need to secure insurance coverage. Its successes to-date are a validation of quality product design and focus. Analysts anticipate a 26% annual revenue growth. The financial security of start-ups is critical to survival. Short term assets top $28M and liabilities hover at about $12M. Long term assets are almost $4M but liabilities are only $2.08M.

Blue Shield of California (3.7M subscribers) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Plan (5.3M) have included WatchPAT™ as a covered home sleep apnea diagnostic test. The Company also announced the release of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2020 Fee Schedule which is the second year of a 3-year proposed plan by CMS to reevaluate reimbursement in home sleep apnea diagnostic codes. The changes made in the 2020 Fee Schedule are expected to continue to support and expand the broad use of its WatchPAT technology.

WatchPat is the first and only disposable home sleep apnea test equipment on the market. Advantages include no shipping to return the equipment, no cleaning, no downloading or charging, and no infection risk. The company, like many of its competitors, offers immediate access to sleep data with the Cloud-based system and data interpretation. Itamar is collaborating with Bio Tel Heart that provides remote cardiac monitoring for more than one million patients each year. Itamar hopes to benefit from Bio Tel Heart's services to cardiologists by leveraging these services to their own sleep apnea technology for improving patient outcomes.

Good Night

ITMR is a risky investment because it is a new player in a market with big shoulders and huge, dominating companies. The sleep disorder market, however, is growing globally and there is plenty of room for a start-up with a unique niche. Patience and perseverance offer strong potential for investors to make money. PHG, on the other hand, is a multi-faceted company offering more cushion than reliance on one market] growth and success. PHG is a resilient company with room and resources for growth in market share and a 20% rise in the share price. I like the opportunities for both companies whose products I probably will need sooner than later.

