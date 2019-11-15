Egg On The Face: Takeaways From 2 Times I Was Wrong About The Market

This article is about some of the calls I've made and what I've overlooked in the past, with takeaways for the present and future.

After you've written for an investment website long enough, it's inevitable that some calls you make will not age well.

Call 1: The S&P 600 Always Beats the Russell 2000

One of my first articles on Seeking Alpha covered how the Russell 2000 (IWM) is rigged by index providers and how the S&P 600 (IJR) is a superior index with roughly 1.5 to 2 percent per year outperformance. I thought that the superior returns of quality against junk and avoiding losses to HFT index front-running were close to a free lunch, but this isn't true all the time.

The S&P 600 is still solidly better than the Russell 2000, but is capable of underperforming for a year at a time or longer, particularly in strong, upwardly trending markets.

In fact, if you had taken my recommendation the day I wrote the article, your advantage of switching after 16 months to the S&P 600 over the Russell 2000 would be only $12 per $10,000 invested, less than 1/10 of the supposed outperformance.

Yet, longer-term tests do show a roughly 150 basis point annual advantage to the S&P 600 vs. the Russell, which more than doubles to roughly 350 basis points if you also go long some low-volatility, small-cap stocks financed by shorting the Russell 2000. As such, the gains from owning quality rather than junk are real, but you need a little more patience to see results from the strategy, as this graph shows (S&P 600 is in red, Russell 2000 is in blue).

If you assume a normal distribution of the returns of junk (the Russell 2000) vs. the index with no junk (the S&P 600), the ~150 basis points per year of outperformance (using the average per year rather than the ~200 bps of CAGR outperformance, to be conservative) combined with a standard deviation of 3.5 percent per year gets you an information ratio of 0.42. This corresponds to a roughly 66 percent probability of IJR outperforming IWM in a given year given a normal distribution of outcomes. I do know, however, that the results aren't quite normally distributed and that the performance is likely to be better for IJR when markets fall. This makes the trade attractive, whether you simply eschew IWM for IJR or do a long/short trade. If you're willing to do a long/short trade, one option is to go long some small-cap-low-volatility stocks (XSLV) as well as the IJR and short the Russell 2000. That trade actually blows both IJR and IWM away in returns, since you're going long the roughly top quartile of quality and shorting the bottom quartile of quality.

The bottom line is to avoid the Russell 2000 in favor of the S&P 600 and to consider low volatility ETFs, such as XSLV for small caps and USMV for mid/large caps. Also, consider shorting poor returning assets like the Russell 2000 that tend to get whacked in market downturns due to the poor quality of underlying companies. However, the advantage is not quite the free lunch I thought it was.

Call 2: CorePoint Lodging

Back in March, I covered a local company known as CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) and cautiously issued a buy on the company on the basis that Michael Burry of The Big Short fame was heavily invested in the name. Here are my famous last words on CorePoint:

Could this company be a value trap? It's a possibility, but I don't view it as a probability. The relative upside and downside, combined with the odds that someone figures out a way to make money from the assets make this an asymmetric opportunity in my view.

I overlooked the degree of problems at the company, and anyone who got sucked into CPLG is down 26 percent including dividends since publication.

Many great value investors have one of two things in common. They either have deep backgrounds in accounting and valuing companies, or they were at Columbia in the value investing graduate program which Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham made famous. Value investing is hard, but the rewards do exist for those with enough energy and time to sift through mountains of annual reports and other information.

To be a successful value investor, you have to be able to love minutiae and to scour the world for tiny little bits of information. That style of investing doesn't necessarily suit my personality. I hate minutiae, even though it's a necessary evil.

In fantasy football, a "value investor" could watch every game and meticulously select players, looking for specific pricing inefficiencies. A sports handicapper could do the same to bet point spreads. However, a more quantitative investor might identify pricing trends based on statistical patterns common to player psychology or pricing error across the entire league. Both styles of investor can do very well, but being a value investor clearly requires more work than being a quantitative investor. A value investor has to know a few things deeply and make large bets on them, but a quantitative investor must retain a little about a lot and know how to interpret data to get a small edge off of a variety of opportunities.

To this point, I'll include a quote from Ed Thorp, the man who invented card counting in Blackjack and co-founded an incredibly successful hedge fund.

The way I sized up the Ben Graham approach was that it would be a total lifetime of effort. It was all I would be doing. Warren demonstrated that. He’s the champion of champions. But if I could go back and trade places with Warren, would I do it? No. I didn’t find visiting companies something I wanted to do. I never even thought about finance until I was 32.

So, if you're reading my articles, should you ignore me when I choose to write about an individual stock?

Not at all! When I write about individual stocks, my readers can get some interesting ideas to start their own research. I'd consider myself roughly a 75th percentile stock picker overall as I had some huge hits early in my life after the 2008 crash (a 400 percent return in ~6 months on BofA (NYSE:BAC) for one, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) for another) and beat the market nicely picking individual stocks, albeit with more volatility. However, I'm no Warren Buffett.

I do have a lot of faith in the use of quantitative investing combined with a good understanding of behavioral finance, however. I previously ran money for other people picking stocks (often using options), and I was too young to be scared of the risk, but I wouldn't want any part of it now.

Using statistics to take advantage of the constraints, biases, and conflicts of interest of other market participants is a great way to invest, and that's where I've gravitated after starting off my investing life as a bottom-up value investor. I not only feel good about investing using statistical models for myself, but I would also encourage others to try to follow the same processes. You may note that my first miscue was a misattribution of performance drivers and the call actually outperformed the market, even if only by a couple of beers worth. The second call was pretty ugly. The reason? The concentration of risk, which investing in ETFs and indexes helps you avoid. In golf, if your "misses" look good to other people, you end up scoring pretty well. Investing may not be so different after all.

