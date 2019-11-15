Allianz: Price Gains Start To Burden The Excellent Dividend Yield

Furthermore, the difficult market environment could continue to weigh on the share price in the future. Price setbacks can then make the dividend yield more attractive again.

While I am very happy with the company, my actual investment thesis for the company is that Allianz is worth investing in, but there is no hurry.

Introduction

As an investor, you are naturally pleased when your own companies perform extraordinarily well. Depending on the strategy, this can also cause sadness here and there. Investors who are in the purchase phase naturally benefit from low prices and high dividend yields at the same time. However, if prices rise at an above-average rate, the dividend yield usually drops.This is how dividend investors must currently feel about Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF, AZSEY). Since the end of the financial crisis, the share price has almost tripled in the meantime. Last week, the company published its figures for the past quarter and half year last Friday. With the following article, I want to give investors a quick overview of the current development and an analysis of the current situation and the answer to the question of whether the company is on course to achieve its own (high) targets.

Analysis

Allianz is expecting growth to be less than 10 percent, but stable and quite good for a mature business. Like I showed in a former analysis, CEO Oliver Bäte has a clear vision on how the company will achieve the targets in the future with the actual agenda "Simplicity wins". CEO Bäte aligns the three-year plan fully on the digital transformation. This transformation is driven by:

Continuous productivity gains through simplification and harmonization of insurance services

Simple and intuitive products

Empathic service and front-line empowerment

Leveraging of AI

Focusing on direct platform and digital ventures and partnership

Given that, Allianz is on a pretty good path to achieve its goals. This was also demonstrated by the third quarter:

Internal revenue growth of 6.4 percent

operating profit came in strong at EUR 3.0 billion, an increase of 10.4 percent

net income attributable to shareholders was up 0.6 percent to EUR 1.9 billion

operating profit was up 4.2 percent to EUR 9.1 billion

If you take a closer look at the numbers, however, you will notice a large loss in the Property-Casualty segment (contains the insurance of personal property, like home or automobile and the cover of personal liability). Here, operating earnings in the third quarter fell by 10.4 percent compared with the same period of the previous year:

(Source: 3Q results)

This was primarily due to the lower profitability in the Property-Casualty segment. There, the combined ratio rose 1.2 percentage points to 94.3 percent in the Property-Casualty insurance compared to the year-earlier period. For the first nine months of 2019, the ratio held mostly steady at 94.1 percent. Profit in this segment was burdened by the persistently low interest rate environment and a general low commission environment. Like every insurance company, Allianz has substantial investments in interest-sensitive assets. On the other hand, there are old liabilities with high interest rates. Accordingly, it is difficult for the company to earn this interest through its own investments. Unfortunately, rising interest rates are no longer expected. This could slow down the growth plans. But these are problems that affect the business of every insurance company. Allianz has proven that it can face these developments and grow at the same time.

That increasing profitability will be difficult in the future and can also be seen in the Life-Health segment (international health, life and disability insurance, as well as a wide range of health and protection services to private individuals, families, organizations, and partners). In the third quarter of 2019, Allianz achieved an increase of 20.3 percent in new business premiums. In the same period, however, profit only rose slightly to EUR 1.083 billion (previous year: EUR 1.052 billion). This was because of a lower new business margin ("NBM"). The NBM decreased to 3.1 (3.5) percent in the third quarter of 2019 due to the negative impact of the worsening economics.

In return, the Asset Management segment is once again making investors happy. Third-party assets under management grew by EUR 90 billion to 1,681 billion euros in the third quarter and, therefore, again reached an all-time high. The cost-income ratio improved by 0.8 percentage points. Operating profit increased to EUR 703 million euros (previous year: EUR 650 million) due to an increase in operating revenues. On an internal basis, operating profit grew by 4.3 percent.

It is also worth mentioning that Allianz is serious about its expansion into the Chinese market. Last week, it was also announced that Allianz is investing USD 1 billion in a four percent stake in Taikang Life Insurance, a Chinese insurance company. The company is thus further expanding its activities in China. This follows the announcement that at the end of last year, Allianz received an approval for the establishment of China's first fully-owned foreign insurance holding company. All these developments are very good news for Allianz because it is one of the first western companies to gain a big foothold in the Chinese market. Comparing the gross written premiums generated by insurers across the globe last year, China offers a lot of growth potential:

Source: Gross written premiums Life Insurance in China

Source: Gross written premiums Property & Casualty Insurances in China

Source: Gross written premiums Life Insurance in USA

Source: Gross written premiums Property & Casualty Insurances in China

Conclusion

All in all, the company is on an excellent course. However, from a fundamental point of view and taking into account the difficult market environment, I now consider the share to be somewhat too expensive. At the moment, Allianz is valued at 11.6 times earnings. With a 10-year median P/E ratio of 10.59, the company seems to be a little overvalued now:

Source: P/E ratio of the last 5 1/2 years

The expected dividend yield of 4.3 percent next year is also below the average of recent years.

Source: Dividend history

Just to be clear, I'm very happy with the company. By protecting others from financial harm, Allianz offers products that most people need. Therefore, the business is quite conservative. On the other hand, there is often a lack of growth opportunities in such markets. I expect Allianz to achieve its goals. The difficult market environment with low interest rates and the associated decline in profitability of the largest business segments could continue to weigh on the share price in the future. This, of course, limits the further upside potential and opens up space for possible price corrections. Price setbacks can then make the dividend yield more attractive again.

Additional notes for the dividend payout

Non-German shareholders will be subject to a deduction of tax at source at a rate of 26.375% by the bank paying out the dividend. However, the withholding tax rate may be reduced in accordance with an applicable income tax treaty. The difference between the tax actually withheld, including the solidarity surcharge, and the rate that applies under the double taxation treaty is reimbursed to the shareholder by the Federal Central Tax Office ("Bundeszentralamt für Steuern") upon application. Note that the reimbursement may be subject to further conditions.

