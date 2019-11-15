GasLog: The Sell-Off Is Way Overdone

The Panama Power Project and the fact that the company is in the early stages looking at other FSU developments for its steam vessels are interesting developments.

GasLog (GLOG) is an LNG shipping company. GasLog owns a very modern fleet, with just one steam vessel (built in 2006). The company's fleet is also comprised of 6 TFDE and 12 X-DF (with 5 of those currently on the water).

The company is the General Partner of GasLog Partners (GLOP), in which they own 14.5 million units as of now. That's set to increase by 415,000 units per annum each July 1 up to 2025 (due to the IDR transaction, for which they received on top of these deferred units 2,532,911 common units).

The company published its Q3 earnings on Nov. 6, and the market reacted very negatively to them with shares falling from $14.33 to about $11. Earnings weren't good, that's a fact, but they weren't that bad either.

For more information on the LNG shipping market, I recommend this in-depth review by SA author James Catlin. For more information on GasLog and the IDR transaction, I recommend this article by SA author J Mintzmyer: "LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd."

Brief overview of the LNG shipping market

Demand

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings presentation, slide 11

The LNG market has performed strongly for the last 12 months. As we can see in the image above, LNG demand has grown by 43 million tons, or 14%, YoY on a trailing 12-month basis. Europe as a block has seen the biggest increase in demand, followed by China.

The best part is that this is not a one off; LNG consumption is expected to continue growing strongly.

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings presentation, slide 12

As we can see, LNG demand is expected to grow at a 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2025, with Europe and Southeast Asia being the front-runners. This demand is coming from several countries turning to cleaner-burning fuel in their energy mix. Demand for LNG is expected to grow strongly, while not being too dependent on one specific country.

Supply

LNG supply is dependent on big infrastructure spending needed to ramp it up, as natural gas needs to be cooled to minus 162°C to transform it into LNG and later on regasified once it arrives to its destination. However, this has not been a problem: In the last 12 months, 80 million tons per annum in capacity have been sanctioned and 137 mtpa are expected to come online in the period between 2019 and 2024. 52% of future capacity is going to come from the United States, which is going to help ease the pressure on its natural gas industry.

The LNG shipping market

To move LNG around the world, specially designed ships are needed.

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings presentation, slide 16

In the above image, we can see the expected vessel supply without scrapping, which seems pretty unlikely if rates are low for some time. Steam powered vessels are the most likely candidates, related to vessel demand with two different assumptions for vessel demand.

About 100 vessels are expected to hit the water between now and Q4 2021. As we can see above, the picture after Q4 2020 or Q1 2021 gets a bit gloomy, but we have to see how the market unfolds. However, in the short term the outlook is extremely bullish (Q4 2019 and most of 2020), with Q1 being expected to be a monster.

Newbuild program

During Q3, GasLog Warsaw was delivered (specifically on July 31) to the company. It immediately initiated a charter with a Cheniere (LNG) subsidiary before the long-term charter with a subsidiary of Endesa commences in May 2021 (Endesa is a €25 billion Spanish utility, so a pretty solid counterparty).

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings report, page 9

As we can see above, there are 7 vessels left for delivery, with 5 of those being delivered in 2020. All of these will have X-DF propulsion, the best there is in the market.

All of these vessels when delivered will start long-term charters. Four of those will be with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere, an energy company mainly focused in the liquified natural gas business (it has a $15 billion market cap). Two of the long-term charters will be with Pioneer Shipping Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica, a British energy company with a market cap of about $5 billion. The newbuild left will be chartered to JERA, a joint venture between TEPCO FP and Chubu Electric Power (OTC:CHUEF). Tepco is not a public company, but Chubu Electric Power is and has a market cap of about $11 billion.

These new ships will provide an steady stream of cash to GLOG, which will be used to pay down debt (at least at first). These long-term charters are signed with strong companies that should be able to meet their commitments even in moments of hardship. The expected contribution to EBITDA of the newbuild program is about $144 million.

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings presentation, slide 9

GasLog expects to finance their newbuilds with an 80% leverage. This means they will need about $93 million to finance the equity portion, which are expected to come from unrestricted cash balances and revolving credit facilities plus operating cash flows. Therefore, dilution does not seem to be in the cards.

Q3 earnings: The good

Panama Power Project

The company signed a 10-year charter for a TFDE to act as a floating storage unit for a gas-to-power project in Panama. This project is being developed by Sinolam Smarter Energy LNG Power Company, a Shanghai Gorgeous Group subsidiary. The power project has signed a 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) as well as long-term power purchase agreements with utilities in the area.

The firm period for which GLOG's ship has been contracted is smaller than the sale and purchase agreement with Sinolam, and when asked about it on the conference call management stated that there are options to extend the contract for a longer period. They will convert GasLog Singapore, a 2010-built TFDE, which has been trading in the LNG spot market since 2016. This contract is expected to generate approximately $20 million of EBITDA per annum (which would be about $55,000 EBITDA per day, above operating costs). To make this transaction a bit more accretive, the company managed to get the conversion done in conjunction with the 5-year special survey in Q3 2020, enabling cost and time synergies. This dry-docking plus conversion is expected to last for 50 to 55 days, and the expected cost is from $15M to $20M.

Another very interesting part of this deal is the fact that the ship will be able to continue trading as an LNG carrier after the conversion works in case it does not find employment as an FSU. Regarding the FSU contract, when asked if they could have used an steam vessel they answered they couldn't due to the steam vessel being too small. Furthermore, they stated they are in early stages looking at a couple other FSU projects where they could fit their steam vessels (possibly GLOGs steam first, and later on GLOPs).

The exit from the Cool Pool

GasLog exited the Cool Pool were some of its ships had been trading to get control in-house. Management stated a very interesting point regarding an advantage they get from trading their vessels by themselves: They get the opportunity to have discussions with charters that can turn into longer-term charters, which is what they are experiencing on the two ships on the floating rate.

The bad

Source: GasLog Q3 earnings presentation, slide 6

During Q3, GLOG had seven variable-rate vessels (vessels trading on the spot market), including the GasLog Shanghai and the GasLog Salem that are on market-linked term charters. Utilization was pretty weak for the quarter (as expected), with 360 revenue operating days out of 495 available days (72% utilization). TCE of just over $36,000 on their spot fleet was kind of expected.

Problems arose when they issued some guidance saying they expect Q4 variable rate charters TCE of $60,000 to $70,000 per day. Management explained this lower than expected TCE for Q4 was due to a cap in their market-linked charters and to the fixing of two of their ships before the strong recovery in rates. Regarding the ceilings in their market-linked charters, when asked in the Q&A management said that even though those are at attractive levels compared to mid-cycle rates, they are below current rates. They stated they couldn't be very precise due to commercial sensitivities, but that they are "well in excess of the midcycle rates, which ... we've always talked about in the mid-$70s," but not up to current rates in the $130,000-$140,000.

The silver lining on having fixed some vessels before the run-up in rates is that they will come off-hire during strong months. And they will be able to get them decent charters, providing some counter-seasonality. They expect two ships to come open during Q4.

When asked about the special dividend they issued last year, if that would be repeated due to strong Q4 rates, CFO Alastair Maxwell said that it's something they monitor continually. He also noted that it has to be considered that when they issued the special dividend there was a trifecta of factors (the drop-down, IDR adjustment modification, and a very strong market) that got them into a situation where they decided to issue the special dividend. It sounded pretty much as a "no way."

Main risks

GLOG is a well-managed company, but this does not remove all risks. From my point of view, the main risk for GLOG is their debt: In 2021 they'll have a debt wall that will need to be refinanced. I do not think it is going to be a problem due to the nature of the assets and the fact that the company is fixing most of the ships on long-term charters, which increases visibility and reduces cyclicality. But it's a risk worth considering.

The second risk is the political risk. For instance, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren recently introduced a new bill blocking natural gas exports. If the rhetoric gets turned into action, this could greatly disrupt the LNG shipping market (and not in a good way, since LNG exports are very good for ton-mile demand). This is something that will need close monitoring.

A third risk would be a market imbalance (too many LNG ships). GLOG is taking serious steps to avoid it by locking in long-term charters with serious counterparties. By doing so, that also reduces its debt risk as I've explained before.

Conclusion

GLOG seems to be going Teekay LNG Partners' (TGP) way: reducing their exposure to spot as much as possible through long-term contracts with solid counterparties. The exit from the Cool Pool (and the fact that they point to two long-term charters) and the Panama Power Project seem to point in this direction.

Management plans on amortizing about $220 million of debt creating value over time. They state that they amortize their debt at twice the rate their vessels depreciate, deleveraging the balance sheet and creating equity value over time. Regarding interest on their debts, management stated that during the course of 2020, their debt levels will increase (even considering their $220 million debt amortization) due to drawdowns on financing for newbuilds.

The drop GLOG experienced last week does not seem to be warranted by their earnings. They have not changed their outlook and have taken some interesting steps to reduce the cyclicality of the business. Therefore, now might be a good moment to use the $50 million share repurchase program they announced in November 2018, which has about $46 million left in spare capacity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOG, TGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I am not a financial advisor.