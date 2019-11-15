Incyte: A Buy On Revenue, EPS Growth And Strong Pipeline

I am raising my rating for Incyte (INCY) from Neutral to Bullish based on third-quarter 2019 results and the pipeline outlook. Most of Incyte's revenue is currently from Jakafi sales and royalties. In Q3, Jakafi sales were up 25% y/y. The pipeline picture, long a concern, has brightened with the submission of pemigatinib for cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) to the FDA for potential approval. It all adds up to the stock appearing relatively cheap to me, even though the stock price closed at $87.34 on Wednesday, November 13, near its 52-week high of $89.30. The 52-week low of $57.00 was back during the December 2018 mini-panic.

Data by YCharts

Q3 2019 Results

Revenue and profit results for Incyte for Q3 2019 were very strong. Revenue was $552 million, up 4% sequentially from $530 million, and up 23% from $450 million in the year-earlier period. GAAP net income was $128 million, up 23% sequentially from $105 million, and up 341% from $29 million a year earlier. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.59, up 23% sequentially from $0.48, and up 321% from $0.14 a year earlier. GAAP % increases y/y might be considered exaggerated, but non-GAAP increases are also strong. Non-GAAP net income was $179 million, up 10% sequentially from $162 million, and up 106% from $87 million a year earlier. Diluted EPS $0.83, up 11% sequentially from $0.75, and up 102% from $0.41 a year earlier.

The main driver of growth is Jakafi (ruxolitinib), which in 2019 had its label expanded to allow treatment of GVHD (graft versus host disease). Jakafi is a janus kinase (JAK1/JAK2) inhibitor with most revenue coming from use in treatment of myelofibrosis. It is also approved for polycythemia vera. The following table shows how important Jakafi is to overall sales:

Incyte Revenue by Type (in $ millions) Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2018 y/y Jakafi product 433 410 348 25% Iclusig product 21 24 20 2% Jakafi royalty 58 57 51 15% Olumiant royalty 22 19 11 97% milestone, other 18 20 20 -10% Total revenue: 552 530 450 23%

Source: Data from Incyte Q3 2019 press release

At the end of Q3, Incyte had $2.0 billion in cash, with almost no debt, so it is in a good position to acquire rights to more potential therapies, or entire companies. So far Incyte has shown no inclination to return cash to shareholders.

Pemigatinib

Incyte has a broad pipeline, but many of its drugs are in early-stage trials. The most recent data for pemigatinib for cholangiocarcinoma is from the Phase 2 trial. It was presented in September and was the basis for the application to the FDA for commercial approval with breakthrough therapy designation. In patients harboring FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements (Cohort A), pemigatinib monotherapy resulted in an ORR (overall response rate) of 36 percent and median progression free survival of 6.9 months with a median follow-up of 15 months, meeting both its primary and secondary endpoints. A Phase 3 trial treated its first patient in June 2019.

Pemigatinib is under clinical investigation for treating bladder cancer with FGFR pathway alterations, with the Phase 2 trial near completion and a Phase 3 trial expected to launch late this year. Incyte also initiated a pivotal tumor-agnostic trial evaluating pemigatinib in patients with driver-activations of FGF/FGFR in Q3 2019. If the FDA grants approval, and the label is expanded, pemigatinib could become another major source of revenue for Incyte.

Capmatinib

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) owns worldwide rights to capmatinib, Incyte's potent and selective c-MET inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring MET exon 14 skipping mutations. There are currently no approved targeted therapies to treat this aggressive form of lung cancer. Novartis anticipates submitting an application for commercial approval to the FDA before the end of 2019. Updated Phase 2 data was presented at ASCO in June 2019.

Itacitinib and Baricitinib

Itacitinib is positioned to become a more targeted graft versus host disease therapy than Jakafi. Two Phase 3 trials, one for the chronic disease and one for acute disease, are underway. It is also in a Phase 2 trial for ulcerative colitis. It primarily inhibits JAK1, distinguishing it from Jakafi, which inhibits both JAK1 and JAK2.

In addition to the royalties already received for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Olumiant (baricitinib), an oral JAK inhibitor licensed to Eli Lilly (LLY), met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 atopic dermatitis trial in August.

Rest of Pipeline

In addition to its currently approved indications, Jakafi looks set to expand its label. It is currently in trials for essential thrombocythemia, chronic GVHD, and refractory myelofibrosis showing certain specific biomarkers. In the form of a cream, it is being tested for atopic dermatitis and vitiligo, with good data so far.

A slew of early-stage cancer candidates are being tested, mainly in Phase 1 trials, including targeted small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, and bispecific antibodies. Give the state of the field, these are likely to be used in combinations in an attempt to get the immune system to attack cancers with one or more specific mutations. It is hard to predict what the success or failure rates for these drugs, in monotherapies or in combinations, will be, but as a group they likely represent the future of cancer therapy.

For an overview, see the Incyte Pipeline.

Caveats

Drug revenues are subject to competition. Other drugs may be approved for the same indication, and they may be safer or more effective, leading to declining sales of the older drugs. Possible therapies in the pipeline may fail to gain approval by the FDA or by regulatory agencies in other nations or may fail to be competitive in the real world. Prices of commercial drugs may come under pressure from competition or from government regulation or determinations from private insurers. In addition, all drug patents eventually expire, leading to the need to constant innovation.

Conclusion

Incyte looks capable of expanding revenue for at least the next few years. Label expansion for Jakafi and Olumiant is highly likely. Pemigatinib, capmatinib and itacitinib look like they are headed towards commercial approvals, with first revenue in the next few years. Given the rapid revenue growth, I believe Incyte should be treated as an undervalued growth stock. With a forward PE of 31.46, that might seem to be priced in. However, while I do not assume y/y non-GAAP EPS growth will remain at the 100% rate we saw in Q3, any rate anywhere near that will make the stock look cheap at the current price by mid-2020. If there are drug approvals (including label expansions) or exciting results from the earlier-stage cancer trials, I expect Incyte to push back past $100 per share some time in 2020, perhaps as soon as Q4 2019 results are reported, which would be in February.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.